All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NJIT 3 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Vermont 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Stony Brook 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Binghamton 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Mass.-Lowell 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
UMBC 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
Maine 0 2 .000 3 10 .231
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.

UMBC at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Memphis 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Tulane 3 1 .750 6 7 .462
SMU 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Temple 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
East Carolina 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
UCF 1 2 .333 9 4 .692
Cincinnati 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Wichita St. 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Tulsa 0 2 .000 6 7 .462
South Florida 0 2 .000 5 9 .357

___

Sunday’s Games

Memphis 87, Cincinnati 80

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
VCU 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Saint Louis 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Fordham 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Duquesne 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Dayton 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Saint Joseph’s 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Richmond 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
La Salle 0 2 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 1 .000 4 9 .308

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMass at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond, ppd.

George Washington at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Duquesne at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 5 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Louisville 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
North Carolina 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Notre Dame 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Duke 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Wake Forest 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Virginia 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Clemson 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Florida St. 2 2 .500 8 5 .615
Boston College 1 2 .333 6 7 .462
Syracuse 1 3 .250 7 8 .467
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 6 9 .400
NC State 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
Virginia Tech 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Georgia Tech 0 4 .000 6 8 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 9 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 5 10 .333
Jacksonville 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Liberty 1 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Jacksonville St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Bellarmine 1 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Florida Gulf Coast 1 1 .500 11 5 .688
Lipscomb 1 1 .500 8 9 .471
Stetson 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
E. Kentucky 0 2 .000 8 8 .500
North Alabama 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 2 .000 4 11 .267

___

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 93, Lipscomb 88

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., ppd.

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Oklahoma 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Texas 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Kansas 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
West Virginia 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Oklahoma St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Iowa St. 1 2 .333 13 2 .867
TCU 0 1 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Villanova 4 1 .800 11 4 .733
Xavier 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Creighton 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Seton Hall 2 2 .500 11 3 .786
St. John’s 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Marquette 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
UConn 1 2 .333 10 4 .714
Butler 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
DePaul 0 4 .000 9 5 .643
Georgetown 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 8 8 .500
Montana St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
E. Washington 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
Idaho 0 3 .000 3 10 .231
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. 66, Montana 59

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, ppd.

N. Colorado at Portland St., ppd.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Gardner-Webb 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 7 9 .438
Radford 1 1 .500 5 9 .357
SC-Upstate 1 1 .500 4 10 .286
Longwood 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Campbell 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Presbyterian 0 2 .000 8 9 .471
High Point 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Hampton 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 2 .000 3 11 .214

___

Monday’s Games

Campbell at Winthrop, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Illinois 4 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Wisconsin 4 1 .800 13 2 .867
Ohio St. 4 1 .800 10 3 .769
Rutgers 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Indiana 3 2 .600 12 3 .800
Purdue 2 2 .500 13 2 .867
Penn St. 2 3 .400 7 6 .538
Michigan 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
Minnesota 1 3 .250 10 3 .769
Iowa 1 3 .250 11 4 .733
Northwestern 1 3 .250 8 5 .615
Maryland 0 4 .000 8 7 .533
Nebraska 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 73, Minnesota 60

Ohio St. 95, Northwestern 87

Wisconsin 70, Maryland 69

Tuesday’s Games

Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Davis 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Hawaii 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
UC San Diego 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
UC Riverside 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
CS Northridge 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Long Beach St. 0 1 .000 4 9 .308
Cal Poly 0 1 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC San Diego at UC Irvine, ppd.

