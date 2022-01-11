On Air: Innovation In Government
The Associated Press
January 11, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 3 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Arizona 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
UCLA 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Colorado 3 1 .750 11 3 .786
Oregon 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
California 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Washington 1 2 .333 6 7 .462
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 11 .214
Utah 1 5 .167 8 8 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Oregon 78, Oregon St. 76

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

California at Washington, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stanford at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Oregon at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 4 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Loyola (Md.) 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
Army 3 1 .750 9 7 .563
Lehigh 3 1 .750 5 11 .313
Boston U. 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Colgate 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Holy Cross 1 3 .250 3 13 .188
American 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
Lafayette 0 2 .000 3 10 .231
Bucknell 0 4 .000 3 13 .188

___

Monday’s Games

Colgate 76, Army 57

Boston U. 79, American 53

Navy 69, Lafayette 55

Lehigh 77, Holy Cross 69

Loyola (Md.) 71, Bucknell 67

Thursday’s Games

Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Colgate at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Texas A&M 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
LSU 2 1 .667 14 1 .933
Kentucky 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Alabama 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Mississippi St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
South Carolina 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Mississippi 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Vanderbilt 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Missouri 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
Tennessee 1 2 .333 10 4 .714
Arkansas 0 3 .000 10 5 .667
Florida 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Georgia 0 2 .000 5 10 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Furman 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
UNC-Greensboro 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
ETSU 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
VMI 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Mercer 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Samford 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
W. Carolina 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
Wofford 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
The Citadel 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 58, Wofford 54

ETSU 87, W. Carolina 69

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at Furman, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

VMI at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 13 4 .765
Nicholls 0 0 .000 10 7 .588
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 7 9 .438
New Orleans 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 4 13 .235
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Champion Christian at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Alcorn St. 3 0 1.000 4 11 .267
Texas Southern 3 1 .750 5 8 .385
Alabama A&M 3 1 .750 4 10 .286
Grambling St. 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
Alabama St. 2 2 .500 3 13 .188
Florida A&M 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
Bethune-Cookman 1 2 .333 3 12 .200
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 .250 3 14 .176
MVSU 1 3 .250 1 13 .071
Prairie View 1 3 .250 1 13 .071
Jackson St. 0 3 .000 2 12 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Southern U. 69, Bethune-Cookman 59

Florida A&M 75, Grambling St. 66

Alabama A&M 60, Jackson St. 58

Prairie View 75, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Texas Southern 95, MVSU 58

Alcorn St. 70, Alabama St. 60

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
N. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
UMKC 2 1 .667 7 6 .538
St. Thomas (MN) 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
Denver 2 3 .400 6 12 .333
Omaha 2 4 .333 3 14 .176
W. Illinois 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
South Dakota 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
North Dakota 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Monday’s Games

South Dakota 75, North Dakota 68

UMKC 64, Omaha 61

N. Dakota St. 87, Denver 69

Tuesday’s Games

Baptist Bible Patriots at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Troy 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Texas-Arlington 3 1 .750 7 8 .467
Arkansas St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Appalachian St. 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UALR 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Coastal Carolina 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Georgia Southern 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
South Alabama 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Georgia St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
BYU 2 0 1.000 14 3 .824
San Francisco 1 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Gonzaga 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
San Diego 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 1 .000 12 4 .750
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Pepperdine 0 2 .000 6 11 .353
Pacific 0 1 .000 5 10 .333

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego 72, Pepperdine 62

Wednesday’s Games

Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Grand Canyon 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Seattle 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Sam Houston St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
Tarleton St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
Utah Valley St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Abilene Christian 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Stephen F. Austin 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Chicago St. 1 3 .250 5 12 .294
Cal Baptist 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Dixie St. 0 3 .000 7 9 .438
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 3 .000 5 10 .333
Lamar 0 3 .000 2 14 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dixie St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Tarleton St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

Security talks held at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland