All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Oregon
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|11
|.214
|Utah
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
___
Monday’s Games
Oregon 78, Oregon St. 76
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
California at Washington, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Stanford at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Oregon at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Army
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Lehigh
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|11
|.313
|Boston U.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Colgate
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|American
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Monday’s Games
Colgate 76, Army 57
Boston U. 79, American 53
Navy 69, Lafayette 55
Lehigh 77, Holy Cross 69
Loyola (Md.) 71, Bucknell 67
Thursday’s Games
Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Colgate at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|LSU
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|1
|.933
|Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Alabama
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Arkansas
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Georgia
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Furman
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|ETSU
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|VMI
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Mercer
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Samford
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|W. Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Wofford
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Monday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro 58, Wofford 54
ETSU 87, W. Carolina 69
Wednesday’s Games
ETSU at Furman, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
VMI at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Tuesday’s Games
Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Champion Christian at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|8
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|10
|.286
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|MVSU
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Jackson St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Monday’s Games
Southern U. 69, Bethune-Cookman 59
Florida A&M 75, Grambling St. 66
Alabama A&M 60, Jackson St. 58
Prairie View 75, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Texas Southern 95, MVSU 58
Alcorn St. 70, Alabama St. 60
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Denver
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Omaha
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|14
|.176
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Dakota
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|North Dakota
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Monday’s Games
South Dakota 75, North Dakota 68
UMKC 64, Omaha 61
N. Dakota St. 87, Denver 69
Tuesday’s Games
Baptist Bible Patriots at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Denver at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas St., 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
UALR at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Pepperdine
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Pacific
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
San Diego 72, Pepperdine 62
Wednesday’s Games
Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
BYU at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Grand Canyon
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Tarleton St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Chicago St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Cal Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dixie St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Tarleton St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
