On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 11, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 3 12 .200
UNC-Wilmington 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Drexel 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Delaware 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Towson 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Coll. of Charleston 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Hofstra 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Elon 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
James Madison 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Northeastern 0 3 .000 6 8 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Towson, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.

Delaware at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 4 0 1.000 13 3 .813
FAU 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
UAB 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
North Texas 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
Rice 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
W. Kentucky 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Southern Miss. 1 1 .500 5 9 .357
UTEP 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
FIU 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Middle Tennessee 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Marshall 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
UTSA 0 3 .000 7 9 .438

___

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 6 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Oakland 5 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Detroit 3 0 1.000 5 7 .417
Wright St. 5 1 .833 8 7 .533
Youngstown St. 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Fort Wayne 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 5 11 .313
Ill.-Chicago 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
N. Kentucky 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
Green Bay 1 4 .200 2 12 .143
Robert Morris 0 6 .000 2 13 .133
IUPUI 0 4 .000 1 12 .077

___

Monday’s Games

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, ppd.

Ill.-Chicago 67, IUPUI 65

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Penn 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Dartmouth 1 1 .500 4 9 .308
Columbia 1 1 .500 4 10 .286
Cornell 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Brown 1 2 .333 9 9 .500
Harvard 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, ppd.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Siena 2 1 .667 5 6 .455
Quinnipiac 2 2 .500 7 5 .583
Fairfield 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Marist 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
Rider 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Niagara 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Tuesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Toledo 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Ball St. 2 1 .667 7 7 .500
Kent St. 2 2 .500 7 7 .500
Akron 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
E. Michigan 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Cent. Michigan 1 1 .500 2 11 .154
Bowling Green 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Buffalo 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
W. Michigan 0 3 .000 4 10 .286
N. Illinois 0 1 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Coppin St. 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
SC State 0 2 .000 7 10 .412
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Monday’s Games

Morgan St. 88, SC State 81, OT

Coppin St. at NC Central, ppd.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
S. Illinois 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
N. Iowa 3 1 .750 7 7 .500
Drake 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Missouri St. 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Indiana St. 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Illinois St. 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Valparaiso 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
Bradley 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
Evansville 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Nevada 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Colorado St. 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Utah St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Air Force 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Fresno St. 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UNLV 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
New Mexico 0 2 .000 7 8 .467

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, ppd.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 4 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Merrimack 4 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 8 .467
LIU 2 2 .500 5 9 .357
CCSU 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 2 .500 2 12 .143
Mount St. Mary’s 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
Sacred Heart 1 3 .250 5 12 .294
St. Francis (NY) 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Belmont 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Morehead St. 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
UT Martin 2 1 .667 6 9 .400
Tennessee St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
SIU-Edwardsville 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Austin Peay 0 3 .000 4 9 .308
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

UT Martin at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Secure the Hybrid Workplace Across...
1|10 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
1|10 Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Security talks held at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland