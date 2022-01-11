All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Vermont
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Wednesday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.
UMBC at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulane
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Temple
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Wichita St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|South Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Wednesday’s Games
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|VCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dayton
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Tuesday’s Games
UMass at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Richmond, ppd.
George Washington at VCU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Duquesne at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Louisville
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Notre Dame
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Duke
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Clemson
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Boston College
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|NC State
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 9 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Bellarmine
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Lipscomb
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Stetson
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|E. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., ppd.
North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Kansas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Iowa St.
|1
|2
|.333
|13
|2
|.867
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
TCU at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Villanova
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|4
|.733
|Xavier
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Seton Hall
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|St. John’s
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Marquette
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|UConn
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Butler
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
DePaul at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Villanova at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
St. John’s at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seton Hall at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Monday’s Games
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, ppd.
N. Colorado at Portland St., ppd.
Thursday’s Games
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Winthrop
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Radford
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|SC-Upstate
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Campbell
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Monday’s Games
Winthrop 74, Campbell 72
Wednesday’s Games
High Point at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Longwood at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Illinois
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|2
|.867
|Ohio St.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|3
|.769
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|3
|.800
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|2
|.867
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|6
|.538
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|3
|.769
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|5
|.615
|Maryland
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Tuesday’s Games
Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UC San Diego
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Riverside
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Northridge
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
UC Davis at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments