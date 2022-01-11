On Air: Innovation In Government
The Associated Press
January 11, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NJIT 3 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Vermont 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Stony Brook 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Binghamton 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Mass.-Lowell 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
UMBC 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
Maine 0 2 .000 3 10 .231
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.

UMBC at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Memphis 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Tulane 3 1 .750 6 7 .462
SMU 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Temple 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
East Carolina 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
UCF 1 2 .333 9 4 .692
Cincinnati 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Wichita St. 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Tulsa 0 2 .000 6 7 .462
South Florida 0 2 .000 5 9 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
VCU 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Saint Louis 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Fordham 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Duquesne 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Dayton 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Saint Joseph’s 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Richmond 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
La Salle 0 2 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 1 .000 4 9 .308

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMass at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond, ppd.

George Washington at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Duquesne at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 5 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Louisville 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
North Carolina 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Notre Dame 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Duke 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Wake Forest 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Virginia 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Clemson 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Florida St. 2 2 .500 8 5 .615
Boston College 1 2 .333 6 7 .462
Syracuse 1 3 .250 7 8 .467
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 6 9 .400
NC State 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
Virginia Tech 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Georgia Tech 0 4 .000 6 8 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 9 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 5 10 .333
Jacksonville 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Liberty 1 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Jacksonville St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Bellarmine 1 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Florida Gulf Coast 1 1 .500 11 5 .688
Lipscomb 1 1 .500 8 9 .471
Stetson 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
E. Kentucky 0 2 .000 8 8 .500
North Alabama 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 2 .000 4 11 .267

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., ppd.

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Oklahoma 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Texas 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Kansas 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
West Virginia 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Oklahoma St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Iowa St. 1 2 .333 13 2 .867
TCU 0 1 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Villanova 4 1 .800 11 4 .733
Xavier 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Creighton 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Seton Hall 2 2 .500 11 3 .786
St. John’s 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Marquette 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
UConn 1 2 .333 10 4 .714
Butler 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
DePaul 0 4 .000 9 5 .643
Georgetown 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 8 8 .500
Montana St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
E. Washington 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
Idaho 0 3 .000 3 10 .231
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, ppd.

N. Colorado at Portland St., ppd.

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Gardner-Webb 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 7 9 .438
Winthrop 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Radford 1 1 .500 5 9 .357
SC-Upstate 1 1 .500 4 10 .286
Longwood 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Campbell 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Presbyterian 0 2 .000 8 9 .471
High Point 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Hampton 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 2 .000 3 11 .214

___

Monday’s Games

Winthrop 74, Campbell 72

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Illinois 4 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Wisconsin 4 1 .800 13 2 .867
Ohio St. 4 1 .800 10 3 .769
Rutgers 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Indiana 3 2 .600 12 3 .800
Purdue 2 2 .500 13 2 .867
Penn St. 2 3 .400 7 6 .538
Michigan 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
Minnesota 1 3 .250 10 3 .769
Iowa 1 3 .250 11 4 .733
Northwestern 1 3 .250 8 5 .615
Maryland 0 4 .000 8 7 .533
Nebraska 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Davis 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Hawaii 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
UC San Diego 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
UC Riverside 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
CS Northridge 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Long Beach St. 0 1 .000 4 9 .308
Cal Poly 0 1 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC San Diego at UC Irvine, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

