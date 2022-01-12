Trending:
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 3 12 .200
Delaware 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Towson 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
James Madison 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Coll. of Charleston 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Drexel 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Hofstra 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Elon 1 2 .333 4 12 .250
Northeastern 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington 73, Elon 66

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 4 0 1.000 13 3 .813
FAU 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
UAB 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
North Texas 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
Rice 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
W. Kentucky 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Southern Miss. 1 1 .500 5 9 .357
UTEP 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
FIU 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Middle Tennessee 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Marshall 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
UTSA 0 3 .000 7 9 .438

___

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 4 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 6 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Oakland 5 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Detroit 3 0 1.000 5 7 .417
Wright St. 5 1 .833 8 7 .533
Youngstown St. 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Fort Wayne 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 5 11 .313
Ill.-Chicago 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
N. Kentucky 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
Green Bay 1 4 .200 2 12 .143
Robert Morris 0 6 .000 2 13 .133
IUPUI 0 4 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland St., 3:30 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Penn 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Dartmouth 1 1 .500 4 9 .308
Columbia 1 1 .500 4 10 .286
Cornell 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Brown 1 2 .333 9 9 .500
Harvard 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.

Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Siena 2 1 .667 5 6 .455
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Quinnipiac 2 3 .400 7 6 .538
Fairfield 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Marist 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
Rider 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Canisius 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Niagara 1 3 .250 6 7 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Toledo 4 1 .800 12 4 .750
Akron 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
E. Michigan 2 1 .667 7 7 .500
Buffalo 2 2 .500 8 6 .571
Ball St. 2 2 .500 7 8 .467
N. Illinois 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
Kent St. 2 3 .400 7 8 .467
Miami (Ohio) 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
Bowling Green 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
W. Michigan 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.

Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Morgan St. 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Coppin St. 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
SC State 0 2 .000 7 10 .412
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk St. 80, Delaware St. 51

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
N. Iowa 4 1 .800 8 7 .533
Drake 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
S. Illinois 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
Missouri St. 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Bradley 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
Indiana St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Illinois St. 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Valparaiso 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Evansville 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bradley 79, Evansville 47

Drake 86, Illinois St. 75

Missouri St. 81, S. Illinois 76

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Nevada 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Colorado St. 2 1 .667 12 1 .923
Fresno St. 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Air Force 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
UNLV 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Utah St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
San Jose St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
New Mexico 0 3 .000 7 9 .438

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado St. 77, Utah St. 72

San Diego St. at Wyoming, ppd.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Air Force, 5 p.m.

Boise St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.

Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 4 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Merrimack 4 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 8 .467
LIU 2 2 .500 5 9 .357
CCSU 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 2 .500 2 12 .143
Mount St. Mary’s 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
Sacred Heart 1 3 .250 5 12 .294
St. Francis (NY) 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 1 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morehead St. 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Murray St. 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Belmont 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
UT Martin 2 2 .500 6 10 .375
Tennessee St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
SIU-Edwardsville 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Austin Peay 0 3 .000 4 9 .308
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. 76, UT Martin 62

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

