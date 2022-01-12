All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Delaware
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|James Madison
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Drexel
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hofstra
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Elon
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Wednesday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington 73, Elon 66
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Rice
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|UTEP
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|FIU
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Marshall
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|UTSA
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Thursday’s Games
UTEP at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FIU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
FAU at UAB, 4 p.m.
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Oakland
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Detroit
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|7
|.533
|Youngstown St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|11
|.313
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|12
|.143
|Robert Morris
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|IUPUI
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland St., 3:30 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Columbia
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Cornell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
Harvard at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.
Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Siena
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Quinnipiac
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|6
|.538
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Marist
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Rider
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Canisius
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Niagara
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
___
Thursday’s Games
Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Toledo
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Akron
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|E. Michigan
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Kent St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|W. Michigan
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.
Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Morgan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Coppin St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Wednesday’s Games
Norfolk St. 80, Delaware St. 51
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|N. Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|7
|.533
|Drake
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Missouri St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Bradley
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Valparaiso
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Wednesday’s Games
Bradley 79, Evansville 47
Drake 86, Illinois St. 75
Missouri St. 81, S. Illinois 76
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colorado St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|1
|.923
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|UNLV
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Utah St.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado St. 77, Utah St. 72
San Diego St. at Wyoming, ppd.
Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nevada at Air Force, 5 p.m.
Boise St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.
Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Merrimack
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|LIU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Saturday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 1 p.m.
CCSU at LIU, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|UT Martin
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Wednesday’s Games
Morehead St. 76, UT Martin 62
Thursday’s Games
Austin Peay at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.
