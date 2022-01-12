Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|1
|.929
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Stanford
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Oregon
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|California
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|11
|.214
|Utah
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
___
Washington 64, California 55
Stanford at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Oregon at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
California at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m.
Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Army
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Lehigh
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|11
|.313
|Boston U.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Colgate
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|American
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Colgate at Navy, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|LSU
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Mississippi St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
|Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
___
LSU 64, Florida 58
Mississippi St. 88, Georgia 72
Arkansas 87, Missouri 43
Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|VMI
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|W. Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Mercer
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Wofford
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|ETSU
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Samford
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Furman 78, ETSU 69
W. Carolina 70, Chattanooga 59
Wofford 87, Samford 64
VMI at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
McNeese St. 120, Arlington Baptist 44
SE Louisiana 77, Tougaloo 72
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|8
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|10
|.286
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|MVSU
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Jackson St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Denver
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Omaha
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|14
|.176
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Dakota
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|North Dakota
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Denver at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 8:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Omaha at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas St., 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Pepperdine
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Pacific
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
___
Santa Clara 84, Pacific 70
Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
BYU at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.
Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 9 p.m.
BYU at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Grand Canyon
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Tarleton St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Chicago St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Cal Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
Dixie St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Seattle 71, Utah Valley St. 65
Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Tarleton St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Chicago St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Dixie St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Comments