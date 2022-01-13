On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
UCLA 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Southern Cal 3 1 .750 13 1 .929
Colorado 3 1 .750 11 3 .786
Stanford 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
Oregon 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Washington 2 2 .500 7 7 .500
California 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 11 .214
Utah 1 5 .167 8 8 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 64, California 55

Thursday’s Games

Stanford at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Oregon at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

California at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 4 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Loyola (Md.) 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
Army 3 1 .750 9 7 .563
Lehigh 3 1 .750 5 11 .313
Boston U. 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Colgate 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Holy Cross 1 3 .250 3 13 .188
American 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
Lafayette 0 2 .000 3 10 .231
Bucknell 0 4 .000 3 13 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Colgate at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 4 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Texas A&M 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
LSU 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Kentucky 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
Mississippi St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Tennessee 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Alabama 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
South Carolina 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Mississippi 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Vanderbilt 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Missouri 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Arkansas 1 3 .250 11 5 .688
Florida 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
Georgia 0 3 .000 5 11 .313

___

Wednesday’s Games

LSU 64, Florida 58

Mississippi St. 88, Georgia 72

Arkansas 87, Missouri 43

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Chattanooga 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
UNC-Greensboro 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
VMI 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
W. Carolina 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Mercer 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Wofford 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
ETSU 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Samford 1 3 .250 11 5 .688
The Citadel 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman 78, ETSU 69

W. Carolina 70, Chattanooga 59

Wofford 87, Samford 64

Thursday’s Games

VMI at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 13 4 .765
Nicholls 0 0 .000 10 7 .588
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 8 9 .471
New Orleans 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 6 11 .353
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 4 13 .235
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

McNeese St. 120, Arlington Baptist 44

SE Louisiana 77, Tougaloo 72

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Alcorn St. 3 0 1.000 4 11 .267
Texas Southern 3 1 .750 5 8 .385
Alabama A&M 3 1 .750 4 10 .286
Grambling St. 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
Alabama St. 2 2 .500 3 13 .188
Florida A&M 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
Bethune-Cookman 1 2 .333 3 12 .200
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 .250 3 14 .176
MVSU 1 3 .250 1 13 .071
Prairie View 1 3 .250 1 13 .071
Jackson St. 0 3 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
N. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
UMKC 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
St. Thomas (MN) 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
Denver 2 3 .400 6 12 .333
Omaha 2 4 .333 3 14 .176
W. Illinois 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
South Dakota 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
North Dakota 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., ppd.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Omaha at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Troy 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Texas-Arlington 3 1 .750 7 8 .467
Arkansas St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Appalachian St. 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UALR 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Coastal Carolina 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Georgia Southern 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
South Alabama 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Georgia St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
BYU 2 0 1.000 14 3 .824
San Francisco 1 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Gonzaga 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Santa Clara 1 0 1.000 11 5 .688
San Diego 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 1 .000 12 4 .750
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Pepperdine 0 2 .000 6 11 .353
Pacific 0 2 .000 5 11 .313

___

Wednesday’s Games

Santa Clara 84, Pacific 70

Thursday’s Games

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 9 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Grand Canyon 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Seattle 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Sam Houston St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
Tarleton St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
Stephen F. Austin 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Abilene Christian 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Utah Valley St. 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
Dixie St. 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
Chicago St. 1 3 .250 5 12 .294
Cal Baptist 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 4 .000 5 11 .313
Lamar 0 3 .000 2 14 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

Dixie St. 79, Cal Baptist 76

Seattle 71, Utah Valley St. 65

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Tarleton St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Chicago St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Dixie St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

