PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|1
|.929
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Stanford
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Oregon
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|California
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|11
|.214
|Utah
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 64, California 55
Thursday’s Games
Stanford at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Oregon at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
California at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m.
Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Navy
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Army
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Lehigh
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|11
|.313
|Boston U.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Colgate
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|American
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Thursday’s Games
Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Colgate at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Auburn
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|LSU
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Mississippi St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
|Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Wednesday’s Games
LSU 64, Florida 58
Mississippi St. 88, Georgia 72
Arkansas 87, Missouri 43
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Furman
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|VMI
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|W. Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Mercer
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Wofford
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|ETSU
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Samford
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Wednesday’s Games
Furman 78, ETSU 69
W. Carolina 70, Chattanooga 59
Wofford 87, Samford 64
Thursday’s Games
VMI at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Wednesday’s Games
McNeese St. 120, Arlington Baptist 44
SE Louisiana 77, Tougaloo 72
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Southern U.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|8
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|10
|.286
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|MVSU
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Jackson St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Denver
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Omaha
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|14
|.176
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Dakota
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|North Dakota
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Thursday’s Games
St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., ppd.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Denver at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Omaha at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas St., 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Pepperdine
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Pacific
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Wednesday’s Games
Santa Clara 84, Pacific 70
Thursday’s Games
Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
BYU at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.
Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 9 p.m.
BYU at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|New Mexico St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Grand Canyon
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Tarleton St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Dixie St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|Chicago St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Cal Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Wednesday’s Games
Dixie St. 79, Cal Baptist 76
Seattle 71, Utah Valley St. 65
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Tarleton St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Chicago St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Dixie St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
