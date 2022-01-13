On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 3 12 .200
Delaware 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Towson 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
James Madison 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Coll. of Charleston 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Drexel 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Hofstra 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Elon 1 2 .333 4 12 .250
Northeastern 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington 73, Elon 66

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 4 0 1.000 13 3 .813
FAU 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
UAB 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
North Texas 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
Rice 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
W. Kentucky 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Southern Miss. 1 1 .500 5 9 .357
UTEP 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
FIU 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Middle Tennessee 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Marshall 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
UTSA 0 3 .000 7 9 .438

___

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 4 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 6 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Oakland 5 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Detroit 3 0 1.000 5 7 .417
Wright St. 5 1 .833 8 7 .533
Youngstown St. 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Fort Wayne 3 3 .500 7 7 .500
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 5 11 .313
Ill.-Chicago 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
N. Kentucky 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
Green Bay 1 4 .200 2 12 .143
Robert Morris 0 6 .000 2 13 .133
IUPUI 0 4 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland St., 3:30 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Penn 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Dartmouth 1 1 .500 4 9 .308
Columbia 1 1 .500 4 10 .286
Cornell 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Brown 1 2 .333 9 9 .500
Harvard 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.

Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Siena 2 1 .667 5 6 .455
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Quinnipiac 2 3 .400 7 6 .538
Fairfield 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Marist 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
Rider 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Canisius 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Niagara 1 3 .250 6 7 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Toledo 4 1 .800 12 4 .750
Akron 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
E. Michigan 2 1 .667 7 7 .500
Buffalo 2 2 .500 8 6 .571
Ball St. 2 2 .500 7 8 .467
N. Illinois 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
Kent St. 2 3 .400 7 8 .467
Miami (Ohio) 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
Bowling Green 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
W. Michigan 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.

Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Morgan St. 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Coppin St. 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
SC State 0 2 .000 7 10 .412
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk St. 80, Delaware St. 51

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
N. Iowa 4 1 .800 8 7 .533
Drake 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
S. Illinois 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
Missouri St. 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Bradley 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
Indiana St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Illinois St. 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Valparaiso 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Evansville 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bradley 79, Evansville 47

Drake 86, Illinois St. 75

Missouri St. 81, S. Illinois 76

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Boise St. 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Colorado St. 2 1 .667 12 1 .923
Fresno St. 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Air Force 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
UNLV 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Nevada 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Utah St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
San Jose St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
New Mexico 0 3 .000 7 9 .438

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado St. 77, Utah St. 72

San Diego St. at Wyoming, ppd.

Boise St. 85, Nevada 70

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Air Force, 5 p.m.

Boise St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.

Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 4 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Merrimack 4 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 8 .467
LIU 2 2 .500 5 9 .357
CCSU 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 2 .500 2 12 .143
Mount St. Mary’s 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
Sacred Heart 1 3 .250 5 12 .294
St. Francis (NY) 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 1 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morehead St. 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Murray St. 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Belmont 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
UT Martin 2 2 .500 6 10 .375
Tennessee St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
SIU-Edwardsville 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Austin Peay 0 3 .000 4 9 .308
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. 76, UT Martin 62

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

