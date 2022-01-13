All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Delaware
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|James Madison
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Drexel
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hofstra
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Elon
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Wednesday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington 73, Elon 66
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Rice
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|UTEP
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|FIU
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Marshall
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|UTSA
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Thursday’s Games
UTEP at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FIU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
FAU at UAB, 4 p.m.
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Oakland
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Detroit
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|7
|.533
|Youngstown St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|11
|.313
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|12
|.143
|Robert Morris
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|IUPUI
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland St., 3:30 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Columbia
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Cornell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
Harvard at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.
Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Siena
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Quinnipiac
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|6
|.538
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Marist
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Rider
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Canisius
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Niagara
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
___
Thursday’s Games
Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Toledo
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Akron
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|E. Michigan
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Kent St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|W. Michigan
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.
Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Morgan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Coppin St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Wednesday’s Games
Norfolk St. 80, Delaware St. 51
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|N. Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|7
|.533
|Drake
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Missouri St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Bradley
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Valparaiso
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Wednesday’s Games
Bradley 79, Evansville 47
Drake 86, Illinois St. 75
Missouri St. 81, S. Illinois 76
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Colorado St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|1
|.923
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|UNLV
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Nevada
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Utah St.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado St. 77, Utah St. 72
San Diego St. at Wyoming, ppd.
Boise St. 85, Nevada 70
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nevada at Air Force, 5 p.m.
Boise St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.
Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Merrimack
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|LIU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Saturday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 1 p.m.
CCSU at LIU, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|UT Martin
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Wednesday’s Games
Morehead St. 76, UT Martin 62
Thursday’s Games
Austin Peay at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.
