Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|NJIT
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|6
|.571
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UMBC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Albany (NY) 57, Mass.-Lowell 47
Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.
UMBC 76, NJIT 56
Maine at New Hampshire, ppd.
Vermont 98, Stony Brook 65
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Tulane
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|7
|.500
|SMU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|UCF
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|South Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Cincinnati 79, East Carolina 71
Temple 69, Tulsa 64
UCF 74, Memphis 64
SMU 77, South Florida 65
Tulane 68, Wichita St. 67
SMU at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|VCU
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Fordham
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|St. Bonaventure
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Dayton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Saint Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Duquesne
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|La Salle
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|George Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Fordham 72, Duquesne 71
Rhode Island 75, Saint Joseph’s 64
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.
Davidson at Richmond, 9 p.m.
Dayton at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.
Fordham at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Louisville
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Florida St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|5
|.643
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Clemson
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|NC State
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Boston College
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|8
|.429
|Georgia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|8
|.467
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Virginia Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
___
Notre Dame 72, Clemson 56
Duke 76, Wake Forest 64
Georgia Tech 81, Boston College 76
NC State 79, Louisville 63
Virginia 54, Virginia Tech 52
NC State at Duke, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Boston College at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Liberty
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Bellarmine
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Lipscomb
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Stetson
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|E. Kentucky
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Kansas
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Iowa St.
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|3
|.813
|Kansas St.
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
___
TCU 60, Kansas St. 57
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon
Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|4
|.750
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Marquette
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Xavier
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Seton Hall
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|UConn
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|St. John’s
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Butler
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|5
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Villanova 64, Xavier 60
UConn 86, St. John’s 78, OT
Seton Hall at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Marquette, Noon
Creighton at Xavier, Noon
UConn at Providence, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana St., ppd.
Idaho at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Longwood
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Winthrop
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|10
|.333
|Campbell
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Radford
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|High Point
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Longwood 83, Radford 75, OT
Campbell 67, Charleston Southern 52
Gardner-Webb 64, Presbyterian 61
NC A&T 67, Hampton 59
SC-Upstate 66, High Point 65
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
NC A&T at High Point, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Illinois
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|2
|.867
|Ohio St.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|3
|.769
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|3
|.800
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|2
|.867
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|4
|.714
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|6
|.571
|Maryland
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
|Nebraska
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
Michigan St. 71, Minnesota 69
Maryland 94, Northwestern 87, 2OT
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Michigan St., Noon
Rutgers at Maryland, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UC San Diego
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Riverside
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Northridge
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
UC Davis at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments