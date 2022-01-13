On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
NJIT 3 1 .750 8 6 .571
Binghamton 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
Stony Brook 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
UMBC 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Albany (NY) 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Mass.-Lowell 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Maine 0 2 .000 3 10 .231
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) 57, Mass.-Lowell 47

Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.

UMBC 76, NJIT 56

Maine at New Hampshire, ppd.

Vermont 98, Stony Brook 65

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Tulane 4 1 .800 7 7 .500
SMU 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Memphis 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
UCF 2 2 .500 10 4 .714
Cincinnati 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
East Carolina 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Wichita St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
Tulsa 0 3 .000 6 8 .429
South Florida 0 3 .000 5 10 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 79, East Carolina 71

        Read more: Sports News

Temple 69, Tulsa 64

UCF 74, Memphis 64

SMU 77, South Florida 65

Tulane 68, Wichita St. 67

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Houston at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867
VCU 3 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Fordham 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
St. Bonaventure 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Dayton 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Rhode Island 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Saint Louis 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Duquesne 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Richmond 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Saint Joseph’s 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 3 .000 7 8 .467
La Salle 0 3 .000 5 8 .385
George Washington 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham 72, Duquesne 71

Rhode Island 75, Saint Joseph’s 64

Friday’s Games

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
Notre Dame 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
Duke 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
North Carolina 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Louisville 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Virginia 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Florida St. 3 2 .600 9 5 .643
Wake Forest 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Clemson 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Syracuse 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
NC State 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Boston College 1 3 .250 6 8 .429
Georgia Tech 1 4 .200 7 8 .467
Pittsburgh 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Virginia Tech 0 4 .000 8 7 .533

___

Wednesday’s Games

Notre Dame 72, Clemson 56

Duke 76, Wake Forest 64

Georgia Tech 81, Boston College 76

NC State 79, Louisville 63

Virginia 54, Virginia Tech 52

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Duke, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Liberty 2 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Bellarmine 2 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Cent. Arkansas 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Florida Gulf Coast 1 1 .500 11 5 .688
North Alabama 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Lipscomb 1 2 .333 8 10 .444
Stetson 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
E. Kentucky 0 3 .000 8 9 .471
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Texas 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
Kansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
West Virginia 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Texas Tech 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Oklahoma 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
TCU 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Oklahoma St. 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Iowa St. 1 3 .250 13 3 .813
Kansas St. 0 4 .000 8 7 .533

___

Wednesday’s Games

TCU 60, Kansas St. 57

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon

Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 5 1 .833 12 4 .750
Providence 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Creighton 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Marquette 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Xavier 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Seton Hall 2 2 .500 11 3 .786
UConn 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
St. John’s 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Butler 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
DePaul 0 5 .000 9 6 .600
Georgetown 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova 64, Xavier 60

UConn 86, St. John’s 78, OT

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at Marquette, Noon

Creighton at Xavier, Noon

UConn at Providence, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 8 8 .500
Montana St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
E. Washington 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
Idaho 0 3 .000 3 10 .231
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana St., ppd.

Idaho at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gardner-Webb 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563
NC A&T 3 0 1.000 8 9 .471
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Longwood 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Winthrop 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 5 10 .333
Campbell 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Radford 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Presbyterian 0 3 .000 8 10 .444
High Point 0 1 .000 6 9 .400
Hampton 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Charleston Southern 0 3 .000 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Longwood 83, Radford 75, OT

Campbell 67, Charleston Southern 52

Gardner-Webb 64, Presbyterian 61

NC A&T 67, Hampton 59

SC-Upstate 66, High Point 65

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

NC A&T at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Illinois 5 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Wisconsin 4 1 .800 13 2 .867
Ohio St. 4 1 .800 10 3 .769
Indiana 3 2 .600 12 3 .800
Rutgers 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Penn St. 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Purdue 2 2 .500 13 2 .867
Michigan 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
Iowa 1 3 .250 11 4 .733
Minnesota 1 4 .200 10 4 .714
Northwestern 1 4 .200 8 6 .571
Maryland 1 4 .200 9 7 .563
Nebraska 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. 71, Minnesota 69

Maryland 94, Northwestern 87, 2OT

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern at Michigan St., Noon

Rutgers at Maryland, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Davis 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Hawaii 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
UC San Diego 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
UC Riverside 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
CS Northridge 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Long Beach St. 0 1 .000 4 9 .308
Cal Poly 0 1 .000 3 9 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|11 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
1|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|12 Uniform Guidance Webinar
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Congressional colleagues honor late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid