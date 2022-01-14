On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Southern Cal 4 1 .800 14 1 .933
Stanford 3 1 .750 10 4 .714
UCLA 2 1 .667 10 2 .833
Colorado 3 2 .600 11 4 .733
Oregon 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Washington 2 2 .500 7 7 .500
Washington St. 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
California 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 12 .200
Utah 1 5 .167 8 8 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Stanford 62, Washington St. 57

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Oregon 84, UCLA 81, OT

Arizona 76, Colorado 55

Southern Cal 81, Oregon St. 71

Saturday’s Games

California at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 4 1 .800 11 5 .688
Loyola (Md.) 4 1 .800 10 6 .625
Army 4 1 .800 10 7 .588
Lehigh 4 1 .800 6 11 .353
Colgate 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Boston U. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Holy Cross 1 3 .250 3 13 .188
American 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
Lafayette 0 3 .000 3 11 .214
Bucknell 0 5 .000 3 14 .176

___

Thursday’s Games

Army 73, Boston U. 63

Lehigh 97, Bucknell 64

American at Holy Cross, ppd.

Loyola (Md.) 74, Lafayette 60

Colgate 69, Navy 50

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Boston U., 1 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Bucknell at American, 2 p.m.

Army at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 4 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Texas A&M 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
LSU 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Kentucky 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
Mississippi St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Tennessee 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Alabama 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
South Carolina 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Mississippi 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Vanderbilt 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Missouri 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Arkansas 1 3 .250 11 5 .688
Florida 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
Georgia 0 3 .000 5 11 .313

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Chattanooga 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Mercer 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
UNC-Greensboro 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
W. Carolina 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Wofford 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
ETSU 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
VMI 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
The Citadel 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
Samford 1 3 .250 11 5 .688

___

Thursday’s Games

Mercer 97, VMI 91

The Citadel 74, UNC-Greensboro 69

Saturday’s Games

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 13 4 .765
Nicholls 0 0 .000 10 7 .588
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 8 9 .471
New Orleans 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 6 11 .353
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 4 13 .235
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Alcorn St. 3 0 1.000 4 11 .267
Texas Southern 3 1 .750 5 8 .385
Alabama A&M 3 1 .750 4 10 .286
Grambling St. 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
Alabama St. 2 2 .500 3 13 .188
Florida A&M 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
Bethune-Cookman 1 2 .333 3 12 .200
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 .250 3 14 .176
MVSU 1 3 .250 1 13 .071
Prairie View 1 3 .250 1 13 .071
Jackson St. 0 3 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
N. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
UMKC 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
St. Thomas (MN) 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
W. Illinois 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
South Dakota 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Denver 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Omaha 2 5 .286 3 15 .167
North Dakota 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., ppd.

W. Illinois 73, North Dakota 68

South Dakota 80, Denver 71

S. Dakota St. 95, Omaha 86

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, ppd.

Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Omaha at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas-Arlington 4 1 .800 8 8 .500
Troy 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 1 .750 8 6 .571
Arkansas St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Appalachian St. 3 2 .600 9 9 .500
Texas St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
UALR 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
South Alabama 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Georgia Southern 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Coastal Carolina 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Louisiana-Monroe 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Georgia St. 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 61, Coastal Carolina 60

Texas St. 80, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Texas-Arlington 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 73

South Alabama 74, Georgia St. 65

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 2 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Gonzaga 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Santa Clara 1 0 1.000 11 5 .688
BYU 2 1 .667 14 4 .778
San Diego 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 1 1 .500 13 4 .765
Portland 0 1 .000 9 7 .563
Loyola Marymount 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Pepperdine 0 3 .000 6 12 .333
Pacific 0 2 .000 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 68, Portland 63, OT

Gonzaga 110, BYU 84

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 77, Pepperdine 62

San Francisco 97, Loyola Marymount 73

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), ppd.

Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 9 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Grand Canyon 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Seattle 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Sam Houston St. 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Stephen F. Austin 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Tarleton St. 3 2 .600 8 10 .444
Utah Valley St. 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
Abilene Christian 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Dixie St. 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Chicago St. 1 4 .200 5 13 .278
Cal Baptist 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Lamar 0 4 .000 2 15 .118

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 73, Lamar 56

Texas Rio Grande Valley 85, Chicago St. 63

Grand Canyon 95, Abilene Christian 68

New Mexico St. 73, Tarleton St. 57

Saturday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Chicago St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Dixie St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Getting the Right Data to the Right...
1|13 govAccess: Resident Engagement,...
1|13 SASE Regional Event - East
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi