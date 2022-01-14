On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 3 12 .200
Delaware 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Towson 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
James Madison 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Coll. of Charleston 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Drexel 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Hofstra 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Elon 1 2 .333 4 12 .250
Northeastern 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 5 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Old Dominion 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Charlotte 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UAB 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
North Texas 3 1 .750 10 4 .714
W. Kentucky 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Rice 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
FAU 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Middle Tennessee 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Southern Miss. 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
UTEP 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
FIU 0 3 .000 10 6 .625
Marshall 0 3 .000 7 9 .438
UTSA 0 4 .000 7 10 .412

___

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 66, UTEP 53

Louisiana Tech 80, Southern Miss. 57

North Texas 69, Marshall 65

Middle Tennessee 70, FAU 57

Old Dominion 83, UTSA 51

UAB 84, FIU 56

W. Kentucky 80, Rice 66

Saturday’s Games

UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 4 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 6 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Cleveland St. 6 1 .857 10 4 .714
Wright St. 6 1 .857 9 7 .563
Detroit 3 1 .750 5 8 .385
Fort Wayne 4 3 .571 8 7 .533
Youngstown St. 3 4 .429 9 8 .529
Ill.-Chicago 2 3 .400 6 8 .429
N. Kentucky 2 3 .400 6 8 .429
Milwaukee 3 5 .375 5 12 .294
Green Bay 2 4 .333 3 12 .200
Robert Morris 0 7 .000 2 14 .125
IUPUI 0 5 .000 1 13 .071

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 70, Cleveland St. 65

Fort Wayne 62, Detroit 60

Wright St. 75, Robert Morris 73

N. Kentucky 68, Youngstown St. 67

Green Bay 69, IUPUI 54

Ill.-Chicago 81, Milwaukee 77

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland St., 3:30 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Penn 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Dartmouth 1 1 .500 4 9 .308
Columbia 1 1 .500 4 10 .286
Cornell 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Brown 1 2 .333 9 9 .500
Harvard 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.

Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Siena 2 1 .667 5 6 .455
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Quinnipiac 2 3 .400 7 6 .538
Fairfield 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Marist 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
Niagara 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
Rider 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Canisius 1 3 .250 5 10 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Niagara 68, Canisius 58

Friday’s Games

Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Rider, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Toledo 4 1 .800 12 4 .750
Akron 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
E. Michigan 2 1 .667 7 7 .500
Buffalo 2 2 .500 8 6 .571
Ball St. 2 2 .500 7 8 .467
N. Illinois 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
Kent St. 2 3 .400 7 8 .467
Miami (Ohio) 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
Bowling Green 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
W. Michigan 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.

Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Morgan St. 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Coppin St. 1 0 1.000 2 14 .125
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
SC State 0 2 .000 7 10 .412
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
N. Iowa 4 1 .800 8 7 .533
Drake 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
S. Illinois 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
Missouri St. 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Bradley 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
Indiana St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Illinois St. 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Valparaiso 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Evansville 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Boise St. 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Colorado St. 2 1 .667 12 1 .923
Fresno St. 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Air Force 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
UNLV 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Nevada 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Utah St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
San Jose St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
New Mexico 0 3 .000 7 9 .438

___

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Air Force, 5 p.m.

Boise St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.

Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 4 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Merrimack 4 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 8 .467
LIU 2 2 .500 5 9 .357
CCSU 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 2 .500 2 12 .143
Mount St. Mary’s 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
Sacred Heart 1 3 .250 5 12 .294
St. Francis (NY) 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 1 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Belmont 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Morehead St. 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
UT Martin 2 2 .500 6 10 .375
SIU-Edwardsville 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Tennessee St. 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
Austin Peay 0 3 .000 4 9 .308
Tennessee Tech 0 1 .000 3 11 .214
E. Illinois 0 2 .000 2 13 .133

___

Thursday’s Games

Belmont 92, Tennessee Tech 77

Murray St. 67, Tennessee St. 44

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.

SIU-Edwardsville 66, E. Illinois 53

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

