All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
NJIT 3 1 .750 8 6 .571
Binghamton 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
Stony Brook 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
UMBC 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Albany (NY) 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Mass.-Lowell 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Maine 0 2 .000 3 10 .231
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Tulane 4 1 .800 7 7 .500
SMU 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Memphis 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
UCF 2 2 .500 10 4 .714
Cincinnati 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
East Carolina 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Wichita St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
Tulsa 0 3 .000 6 8 .429
South Florida 0 3 .000 5 10 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867
VCU 3 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Fordham 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
St. Bonaventure 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Dayton 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Rhode Island 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Saint Louis 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Duquesne 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Richmond 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Saint Joseph’s 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 3 .000 7 8 .467
La Salle 0 3 .000 5 8 .385
George Washington 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Friday’s Games

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
Notre Dame 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
Duke 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
North Carolina 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Louisville 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Virginia 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Florida St. 3 2 .600 9 5 .643
Wake Forest 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Clemson 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Syracuse 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
NC State 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Boston College 1 3 .250 6 8 .429
Georgia Tech 1 4 .200 7 8 .467
Pittsburgh 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Virginia Tech 0 4 .000 8 7 .533

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Duke, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Liberty 2 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Bellarmine 2 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Kennesaw St. 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Cent. Arkansas 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Florida Gulf Coast 1 2 .333 11 6 .647
North Alabama 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Lipscomb 1 2 .333 8 10 .444
Stetson 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
E. Kentucky 0 3 .000 8 9 .471
North Florida 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 77, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Texas 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
Texas Tech 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
Kansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
West Virginia 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Oklahoma 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
TCU 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Iowa St. 1 3 .250 13 3 .813
Oklahoma St. 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Kansas St. 0 4 .000 8 7 .533

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech 78, Oklahoma St. 57

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon

Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 5 1 .833 12 4 .750
Providence 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Creighton 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Marquette 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Xavier 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
UConn 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Butler 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Seton Hall 2 3 .400 11 4 .733
St. John’s 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
DePaul 1 5 .167 10 6 .625
Georgetown 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

DePaul 96, Seton Hall 92

Butler 72, Georgetown 58

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at Marquette, Noon

Creighton at Xavier, Noon

UConn at Providence, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, Noon

Georgetown at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 4 1 .800 11 5 .688
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 8 8 .500
Montana St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
E. Washington 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
Idaho 0 4 .000 3 11 .214
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. 84, Idaho 74

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana St., ppd.

Idaho at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gardner-Webb 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563
NC A&T 3 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Longwood 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UNC-Asheville 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 5 10 .333
Campbell 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Radford 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Presbyterian 0 3 .000 8 10 .444
High Point 0 1 .000 6 9 .400
Hampton 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Charleston Southern 0 3 .000 3 12 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 86, UNC-Asheville 80, OT

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, ppd.

NC A&T at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Illinois 5 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Wisconsin 5 1 .833 14 2 .875
Ohio St. 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
Rutgers 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Indiana 3 3 .500 12 4 .750
Penn St. 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Purdue 2 2 .500 13 2 .867
Iowa 2 3 .400 12 4 .750
Michigan 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
Minnesota 1 4 .200 10 4 .714
Northwestern 1 4 .200 8 6 .571
Maryland 1 4 .200 9 7 .563
Nebraska 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin 78, Ohio St. 68

Iowa 83, Indiana 74

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern at Michigan St., Noon

Rutgers at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Hawaii 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
UC Davis 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
UC Riverside 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
UC San Diego 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
UC Irvine 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 5 9 .357
CS Northridge 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
UC Santa Barbara 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Cal Poly 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside 57, Cal Poly 46

Cal St.-Fullerton 79, CS Northridge 64

Long Beach St. 65, UC Santa Barbara 58

Friday’s Games

Hawaii 72, UC Irvine 56

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

