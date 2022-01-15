All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Delaware
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|James Madison
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Drexel
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hofstra
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Elon
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UAB
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Rice
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|FAU
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Southern Miss.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|UTEP
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|FIU
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Marshall
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|UTSA
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
Saturday’s Games
UTSA at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
FAU at UAB, 4 p.m.
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|4
|.714
|Wright St.
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|7
|.563
|Detroit
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|8
|.385
|Fort Wayne
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|7
|.533
|Youngstown St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|8
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|8
|.429
|Milwaukee
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|12
|.294
|Green Bay
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Robert Morris
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|IUPUI
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland St., 3:30 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Columbia
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Cornell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday’s Games
Harvard at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.
Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Columbia at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Penn at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Yale at Brown, 5 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Siena
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|St. Peter’s
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|6
|.400
|Quinnipiac
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Marist
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Manhattan
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Rider
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|Canisius
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
Friday’s Games
Iona 88, Manhattan 76
Siena 67, Marist 60
Quinnipiac 77, Rider 70, OT
St. Peter’s 67, Monmouth (NJ) 62
Sunday’s Games
Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Rider, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Toledo
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|E. Michigan
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Akron
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Ball St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|W. Michigan
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Friday’s Games
Buffalo 74, Ball St. 68
Kent St. 67, Akron 55
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Morgan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Coppin St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|N. Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|7
|.533
|Drake
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Missouri St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Bradley
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Valparaiso
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Colorado St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|1
|.923
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Nevada
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Utah St.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|UNLV
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. 73, UNLV 68
Saturday’s Games
Nevada at Air Force, 5 p.m.
Boise St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.
Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Wyoming at Nevada, 8 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Merrimack
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|LIU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 1 p.m.
CCSU at LIU, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Belmont
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Morehead St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|UT Martin
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Tennessee St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|E. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
