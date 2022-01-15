On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
NJIT 3 1 .750 8 6 .571
Binghamton 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
Stony Brook 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
UMBC 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Albany (NY) 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Mass.-Lowell 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Maine 0 2 .000 3 10 .231
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UMBC at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Tulane 4 1 .800 7 7 .500
SMU 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Memphis 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
UCF 2 2 .500 10 4 .714
Cincinnati 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
East Carolina 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Wichita St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
Tulsa 0 3 .000 6 8 .429
South Florida 0 3 .000 5 10 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875
St. Bonaventure 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fordham 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
VCU 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Dayton 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Rhode Island 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Saint Louis 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Duquesne 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Saint Joseph’s 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
Richmond 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 3 .000 7 8 .467
La Salle 0 3 .000 5 8 .385
George Washington 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 73, VCU 53

Davidson 87, Richmond 84

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
Notre Dame 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
Duke 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
North Carolina 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Louisville 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Virginia 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Florida St. 3 2 .600 9 5 .643
Wake Forest 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Clemson 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Syracuse 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
NC State 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Boston College 1 3 .250 6 8 .429
Georgia Tech 1 4 .200 7 8 .467
Pittsburgh 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Virginia Tech 0 4 .000 8 7 .533

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Duke, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Liberty 2 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Bellarmine 2 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Kennesaw St. 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Cent. Arkansas 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Florida Gulf Coast 1 2 .333 11 6 .647
North Alabama 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Lipscomb 1 2 .333 8 10 .444
Stetson 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
E. Kentucky 0 3 .000 8 9 .471
North Florida 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Texas 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
Texas Tech 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
Kansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
West Virginia 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Oklahoma 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
TCU 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Iowa St. 1 3 .250 13 3 .813
Oklahoma St. 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Kansas St. 0 4 .000 8 7 .533

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon

Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 5 1 .833 12 4 .750
Providence 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Creighton 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Marquette 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Xavier 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
UConn 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Butler 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Seton Hall 2 3 .400 11 4 .733
St. John’s 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
DePaul 1 5 .167 10 6 .625
Georgetown 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at Marquette, Noon

Creighton at Xavier, Noon

UConn at Providence, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, Noon

Georgetown at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 4 1 .800 11 5 .688
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 8 8 .500
Montana St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
E. Washington 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
Idaho 0 4 .000 3 11 .214
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana St., ppd.

Idaho at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gardner-Webb 3 0 1.000 9 7 .563
NC A&T 3 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Longwood 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UNC-Asheville 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 5 10 .333
Campbell 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Radford 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Presbyterian 0 3 .000 8 10 .444
High Point 0 1 .000 6 9 .400
Hampton 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Charleston Southern 0 3 .000 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, ppd.

NC A&T at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 6 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Michigan St. 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Wisconsin 5 1 .833 14 2 .875
Ohio St. 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
Purdue 3 2 .600 14 2 .875
Rutgers 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Indiana 3 3 .500 12 4 .750
Penn St. 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Iowa 2 3 .400 12 4 .750
Michigan 1 3 .250 7 7 .500
Minnesota 1 4 .200 10 4 .714
Northwestern 1 4 .200 8 6 .571
Maryland 1 4 .200 9 7 .563
Nebraska 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Purdue 92, Nebraska 65

Illinois 68, Michigan 53

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern at Michigan St., Noon

Rutgers at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Purdue at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Hawaii 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
UC Davis 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
UC Riverside 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
UC San Diego 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
UC Irvine 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 5 9 .357
CS Northridge 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
UC Santa Barbara 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Cal Poly 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Hawaii 72, UC Irvine 56

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

