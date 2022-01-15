All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|NJIT
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|6
|.571
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UMBC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Maine, 1 p.m.
Monday’s Games
UMBC at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Tulane
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|7
|.500
|SMU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|UCF
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|South Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
SMU at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 1 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fordham
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Dayton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Saint Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Duquesne
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Richmond
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|La Salle
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|George Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Friday’s Games
St. Bonaventure 73, VCU 53
Davidson 87, Richmond 84
Saturday’s Games
Dayton at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.
Fordham at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Louisville
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Florida St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|5
|.643
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Clemson
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|NC State
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Boston College
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|8
|.429
|Georgia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|8
|.467
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Virginia Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
___
Saturday’s Games
NC State at Duke, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Boston College at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Liberty
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Bellarmine
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Lipscomb
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Stetson
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|E. Kentucky
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|North Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Texas Tech
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Kansas
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa St.
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|3
|.813
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Kansas St.
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon
Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|4
|.750
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Marquette
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Xavier
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|UConn
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Butler
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Seton Hall
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|4
|.733
|St. John’s
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|6
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Saturday’s Games
Seton Hall at Marquette, Noon
Creighton at Xavier, Noon
UConn at Providence, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Butler at Villanova, Noon
Georgetown at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Saturday’s Games
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana St., ppd.
Idaho at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Longwood
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|10
|.333
|Campbell
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Radford
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|High Point
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, ppd.
NC A&T at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Wisconsin
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|2
|.875
|Ohio St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Purdue
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|4
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|4
|.714
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|6
|.571
|Maryland
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
|Nebraska
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Purdue 92, Nebraska 65
Illinois 68, Michigan 53
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern at Michigan St., Noon
Rutgers at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon
Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Purdue at Illinois, Noon
Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hawaii
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Riverside
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|UC San Diego
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Irvine
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Long Beach St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|CS Northridge
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Friday’s Games
Hawaii 72, UC Irvine 56
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UC San Diego at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Comments