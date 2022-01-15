On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Southern Cal 4 1 .800 14 1 .933
Stanford 3 1 .750 10 4 .714
UCLA 2 1 .667 10 2 .833
Colorado 3 2 .600 11 4 .733
Oregon 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Washington 2 2 .500 7 7 .500
Washington St. 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
California 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 12 .200
Utah 1 5 .167 8 8 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

California at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utah at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 4 1 .800 11 5 .688
Loyola (Md.) 4 1 .800 10 6 .625
Army 4 1 .800 10 7 .588
Lehigh 4 1 .800 6 11 .353
Colgate 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Boston U. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Holy Cross 1 3 .250 3 13 .188
American 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
Lafayette 0 3 .000 3 11 .214
Bucknell 0 5 .000 3 14 .176

___

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Bucknell at American, 2 p.m.

Army at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 4 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Texas A&M 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
LSU 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Kentucky 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
Mississippi St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Tennessee 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Alabama 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
South Carolina 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Mississippi 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Vanderbilt 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Missouri 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Arkansas 1 3 .250 11 5 .688
Florida 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
Georgia 0 3 .000 5 11 .313

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Chattanooga 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Mercer 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
UNC-Greensboro 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
W. Carolina 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Wofford 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
ETSU 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
VMI 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
The Citadel 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
Samford 1 3 .250 11 5 .688

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 13 4 .765
Nicholls 0 0 .000 10 7 .588
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 8 9 .471
New Orleans 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 6 11 .353
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 4 13 .235
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Alcorn St. 3 0 1.000 4 11 .267
Texas Southern 3 1 .750 5 8 .385
Alabama A&M 3 1 .750 4 10 .286
Grambling St. 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
Alabama St. 2 2 .500 3 13 .188
Florida A&M 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
Bethune-Cookman 1 2 .333 3 12 .200
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 .250 3 14 .176
MVSU 1 3 .250 1 13 .071
Prairie View 1 3 .250 1 13 .071
Jackson St. 0 3 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
N. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
UMKC 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
St. Thomas (MN) 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
W. Illinois 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
South Dakota 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Denver 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Omaha 2 5 .286 3 15 .167
North Dakota 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, ppd.

Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Omaha at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas-Arlington 4 1 .800 8 8 .500
Troy 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 1 .750 8 6 .571
Arkansas St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Appalachian St. 3 2 .600 9 9 .500
Texas St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
UALR 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
South Alabama 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Georgia Southern 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Coastal Carolina 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Louisiana-Monroe 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Georgia St. 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 2 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Gonzaga 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Santa Clara 1 0 1.000 11 5 .688
BYU 2 1 .667 14 4 .778
San Diego 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 1 1 .500 13 4 .765
Portland 0 1 .000 9 7 .563
Loyola Marymount 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Pepperdine 0 3 .000 6 12 .333
Pacific 0 2 .000 5 11 .313

___

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), ppd.

Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 9 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Portland at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Grand Canyon 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Seattle 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Sam Houston St. 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Stephen F. Austin 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Tarleton St. 3 2 .600 8 10 .444
Utah Valley St. 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
Abilene Christian 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Dixie St. 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Chicago St. 1 4 .200 5 13 .278
Cal Baptist 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Lamar 0 4 .000 2 15 .118

___

Saturday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Chicago St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Dixie St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

