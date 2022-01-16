Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 16, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Towson 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
James Madison 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Drexel 2 1 .667 7 6 .538
William & Mary 2 1 .667 3 13 .188
Delaware 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Hofstra 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
Coll. of Charleston 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Elon 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
Northeastern 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Monday’s Games

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 6 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Charlotte 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UAB 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
North Texas 4 1 .800 11 4 .733
Old Dominion 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Rice 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Middle Tennessee 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
W. Kentucky 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
UTEP 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
FAU 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Southern Miss. 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
FIU 0 4 .000 10 7 .588
Marshall 0 4 .000 7 10 .412
UTSA 0 5 .000 7 11 .389

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 76, Southern Miss. 62

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 7 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Cleveland St. 7 1 .875 11 4 .733
Wright St. 6 2 .750 9 8 .529
Detroit 3 2 .600 5 9 .357
Youngstown St. 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Fort Wayne 4 4 .500 8 8 .500
Ill.-Chicago 3 3 .500 7 8 .467
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 6 12 .333
N. Kentucky 2 4 .333 6 9 .400
Green Bay 2 5 .286 3 13 .188
Robert Morris 1 7 .125 3 14 .176
IUPUI 0 6 .000 1 14 .067

___

Tuesday’s Games

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Yale 1 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Penn 3 1 .750 6 11 .353
Harvard 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Dartmouth 1 2 .333 4 10 .286
Columbia 1 2 .333 4 11 .267
Cornell 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
Brown 1 3 .250 9 10 .474

___

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Columbia at Cornell, ppd.

Penn at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 6 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Siena 3 1 .750 6 6 .500
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 5 6 .455
Quinnipiac 4 3 .571 9 6 .600
Manhattan 2 2 .500 9 4 .692
Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Marist 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Fairfield 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
Niagara 2 4 .333 7 8 .467
Rider 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
Canisius 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Sunday’s Games

Iona 78, Niagara 55

Manhattan 80, Canisius 75

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Marist 84, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Quinnipiac 72, Fairfield 66

St. Peter’s 58, Rider 51

Tuesday’s Games

Canisius at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Toledo 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
N. Illinois 2 1 .667 5 8 .385
Buffalo 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Kent St. 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
Akron 2 2 .500 9 5 .643
Miami (Ohio) 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
E. Michigan 2 2 .500 7 8 .467
Ball St. 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
Bowling Green 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
W. Michigan 0 5 .000 4 12 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 14 .176
Morgan St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Howard 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
SC State 0 2 .000 7 10 .412
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
N. Iowa 5 1 .833 9 7 .563
Drake 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Missouri St. 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
S. Illinois 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Illinois St. 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Bradley 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Indiana St. 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
Valparaiso 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Evansville 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Sunday’s Games

Illinois St. 74, Bradley 65

Monday’s Games

Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Wyoming 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Colorado St. 3 1 .750 13 1 .929
Fresno St. 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
Nevada 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Air Force 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
UNLV 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Utah St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
San Jose St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
New Mexico 0 4 .000 7 10 .412

___

Monday’s Games

Wyoming at Nevada, 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 5 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Merrimack 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Bryant 4 1 .800 8 8 .500
LIU 3 2 .600 6 9 .400
Sacred Heart 2 3 .400 6 12 .333
CCSU 2 3 .400 5 13 .278
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 3 .400 2 13 .133
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
Mount St. Mary’s 1 4 .200 5 12 .294
St. Francis (NY) 1 4 .200 4 12 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Morehead St. 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Belmont 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
SIU-Edwardsville 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Tennessee Tech 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
UT Martin 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
Tennessee St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
Austin Peay 0 3 .000 4 9 .308
E. Illinois 0 2 .000 2 13 .133

___

Monday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Getting Started with License...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi