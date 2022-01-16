Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 16, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Binghamton 3 1 .750 6 7 .462
NJIT 3 2 .600 8 7 .533
Albany (NY) 2 2 .500 6 10 .375
Stony Brook 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
UMBC 1 2 .333 6 8 .429
Mass.-Lowell 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Maine 0 3 .000 3 11 .214
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 73, Maine 65

Monday’s Games

UMBC at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
SMU 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
Tulane 4 2 .667 7 8 .467
Cincinnati 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Memphis 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
East Carolina 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
UCF 2 3 .400 10 5 .667
South Florida 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Wichita St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tulsa 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 61, Wichita St. 57

Tuesday’s Games

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875
St. Bonaventure 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
VCU 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Dayton 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Rhode Island 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Saint Louis 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Fordham 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
Saint Joseph’s 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
Duquesne 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
Richmond 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 4 .000 7 9 .438
La Salle 0 3 .000 5 8 .385
George Washington 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Monday’s Games

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 8 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
Duke 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
North Carolina 4 1 .800 12 4 .750
Florida St. 4 2 .667 10 5 .667
Notre Dame 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Wake Forest 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
Louisville 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Virginia 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Boston College 2 3 .400 7 8 .467
Clemson 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Syracuse 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
NC State 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
Virginia Tech 1 4 .200 9 7 .563
Georgia Tech 1 5 .167 7 9 .438

___

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m.

Duke at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Liberty 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667
Jacksonville St. 3 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Bellarmine 3 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Kennesaw St. 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Cent. Arkansas 3 1 .750 6 11 .353
Florida Gulf Coast 1 3 .250 11 7 .611
North Alabama 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
Lipscomb 1 3 .250 8 11 .421
Stetson 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
E. Kentucky 0 4 .000 8 10 .444
North Florida 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Monday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

North Alabama at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
TCU 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Baylor 3 2 .600 15 2 .882
Texas 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Texas Tech 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
West Virginia 2 2 .500 13 3 .813
Iowa St. 2 3 .400 14 3 .824
Oklahoma 2 3 .400 12 5 .706
Oklahoma St. 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Kansas St. 1 4 .200 9 7 .563

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
Providence 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Xavier 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Marquette 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
UConn 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Creighton 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
St. John’s 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Butler 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Seton Hall 2 4 .333 11 5 .688
DePaul 1 5 .167 10 6 .625
Georgetown 0 3 .000 6 8 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 82, Butler 42

St. John’s 88, Georgetown 69

Tuesday’s Games

Butler at UConn, 7 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 8 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 4 1 .800 11 5 .688
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 8 8 .500
Montana St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
E. Washington 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
Portland St. 2 2 .500 4 8 .333
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Sacramento St. 1 4 .200 5 7 .417
Idaho St. 1 4 .200 3 11 .214
Idaho 0 5 .000 3 12 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 3 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Longwood 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Gardner-Webb 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
NC A&T 3 1 .750 8 10 .444
SC-Upstate 3 1 .750 6 10 .375
Campbell 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
UNC-Asheville 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
High Point 1 1 .500 7 9 .438
Radford 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
Presbyterian 0 3 .000 8 10 .444
Hampton 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Charleston Southern 0 4 .000 3 13 .188

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 6 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Wisconsin 5 1 .833 14 2 .875
Michigan St. 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 11 4 .733
Rutgers 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Purdue 3 2 .600 14 2 .875
Iowa 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Indiana 3 3 .500 12 4 .750
Penn St. 3 4 .429 8 7 .533
Northwestern 2 4 .333 9 6 .600
Michigan 1 3 .250 7 7 .500
Minnesota 1 5 .167 10 5 .667
Maryland 1 5 .167 9 8 .529
Nebraska 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. 61, Penn St. 56

Iowa 81, Minnesota 71

Monday’s Games

Purdue at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Hawaii 3 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Long Beach St. 2 1 .667 6 9 .400
UC Davis 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
UC San Diego 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Cal Poly 1 2 .333 4 10 .286
CS Northridge 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
UC Santa Barbara 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 79, UC San Diego 56

Tuesday’s Games

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Getting Started with License...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi