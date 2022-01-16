All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Binghamton
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|NJIT
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|Albany (NY)
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UMBC
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|8
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Maine
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton 73, Maine 65
Monday’s Games
UMBC at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Vermont at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|SMU
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulane
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|UCF
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|5
|.667
|South Florida
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 61, Wichita St. 57
Tuesday’s Games
UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wichita St. at Temple, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Dayton
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Saint Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Fordham
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Duquesne
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Richmond
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|La Salle
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|George Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Monday’s Games
George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
La Salle at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|Duke
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|North Carolina
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Florida St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Wake Forest
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Boston College
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Clemson
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Syracuse
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|NC State
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|9
|.438
___
Monday’s Games
Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m.
Duke at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Liberty
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Bellarmine
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|7
|.611
|North Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|Lipscomb
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|Stetson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Kentucky
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|North Florida
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Monday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
North Alabama at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|TCU
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Baylor
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|2
|.882
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Iowa St.
|2
|3
|.400
|14
|3
|.824
|Oklahoma
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
___
Tuesday’s Games
Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Marquette
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|UConn
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Creighton
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|St. John’s
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Butler
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|6
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Sunday’s Games
Villanova 82, Butler 42
St. John’s 88, Georgetown 69
Tuesday’s Games
Butler at UConn, 7 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. John’s at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 8 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Sacramento St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|11
|.214
|Idaho
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Longwood
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|NC A&T
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|10
|.444
|SC-Upstate
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|10
|.375
|Campbell
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|High Point
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Radford
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Wednesday’s Games
Hampton at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
NC A&T at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Wisconsin
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|2
|.875
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|4
|.733
|Rutgers
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Purdue
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Iowa
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|7
|.533
|Northwestern
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|5
|.667
|Maryland
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Nebraska
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Ohio St. 61, Penn St. 56
Iowa 81, Minnesota 71
Monday’s Games
Purdue at Illinois, Noon
Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Hawaii
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Long Beach St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|9
|.400
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UC San Diego
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|CS Northridge
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 79, UC San Diego 56
Tuesday’s Games
Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
