All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Towson
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|James Madison
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Drexel
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|13
|.188
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Hofstra
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Elon
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Northeastern
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Monday’s Games
James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|4
|.733
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Rice
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UTEP
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|FAU
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|FIU
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Marshall
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|UTSA
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Sunday’s Games
Louisiana Tech 76, Southern Miss. 62
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Cleveland St.
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|4
|.733
|Wright St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|9
|.357
|Youngstown St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Green Bay
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|13
|.188
|Robert Morris
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|14
|.176
|IUPUI
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Tuesday’s Games
IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Yale
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Penn
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Harvard
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Dartmouth
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Brown
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
___
Monday’s Games
Columbia at Cornell, ppd.
Penn at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Yale at Brown, 5 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Siena
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|6
|.455
|Quinnipiac
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|6
|.600
|Manhattan
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Fairfield
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Niagara
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Rider
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|10
|.333
|Canisius
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
___
Sunday’s Games
Iona 78, Niagara 55
Manhattan 80, Canisius 75
Marist 84, Monmouth (NJ) 48
Quinnipiac 72, Fairfield 66
St. Peter’s 58, Rider 51
Tuesday’s Games
Canisius at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Toledo
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|N. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|8
|.385
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Akron
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Ball St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Howard
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Monday’s Games
Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|N. Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|7
|.563
|Drake
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Missouri St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Bradley
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Indiana St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Valparaiso
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Sunday’s Games
Illinois St. 74, Bradley 65
Monday’s Games
Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Colorado St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|1
|.929
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Nevada
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Air Force
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UNLV
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Monday’s Games
Wyoming at Nevada, 8 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.
Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Merrimack
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Bryant
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|8
|.500
|LIU
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|9
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|CCSU
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|13
|.133
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
___
Monday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Morehead St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Belmont
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|UT Martin
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Tennessee St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
___
Monday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments