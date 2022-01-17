On Air: Business of Government Hour
January 17, 2022
January 17, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Towson 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
James Madison 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Drexel 2 1 .667 7 6 .538
William & Mary 2 1 .667 3 13 .188
Delaware 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Hofstra 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
Coll. of Charleston 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Elon 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
Northeastern 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Monday’s Games

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 6 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Charlotte 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UAB 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
North Texas 4 1 .800 11 4 .733
Old Dominion 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Rice 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Middle Tennessee 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
W. Kentucky 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
UTEP 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
FAU 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Southern Miss. 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
FIU 0 4 .000 10 7 .588
Marshall 0 4 .000 7 10 .412
UTSA 0 5 .000 7 11 .389

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 76, Southern Miss. 62

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 7 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Cleveland St. 7 1 .875 11 4 .733
Wright St. 6 2 .750 9 8 .529
Detroit 3 2 .600 5 9 .357
Youngstown St. 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Fort Wayne 4 4 .500 8 8 .500
Ill.-Chicago 3 3 .500 7 8 .467
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 6 12 .333
N. Kentucky 2 4 .333 6 9 .400
Green Bay 2 5 .286 3 13 .188
Robert Morris 1 7 .125 3 14 .176
IUPUI 0 6 .000 1 14 .067

___

Tuesday’s Games

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Yale 1 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Penn 3 1 .750 6 11 .353
Harvard 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Dartmouth 1 2 .333 4 10 .286
Columbia 1 2 .333 4 11 .267
Cornell 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
Brown 1 3 .250 9 10 .474

___

Monday’s Games

Columbia at Cornell, ppd.

Penn at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 6 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Siena 3 1 .750 6 6 .500
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 5 6 .455
Quinnipiac 4 3 .571 9 6 .600
Manhattan 2 2 .500 9 4 .692
Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Marist 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Fairfield 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
Niagara 2 4 .333 7 8 .467
Rider 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
Canisius 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Sunday’s Games

Iona 78, Niagara 55

Manhattan 80, Canisius 75

Marist 84, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Quinnipiac 72, Fairfield 66

St. Peter’s 58, Rider 51

Tuesday’s Games

Canisius at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Toledo 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
N. Illinois 2 1 .667 5 8 .385
Buffalo 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Kent St. 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
Akron 2 2 .500 9 5 .643
Miami (Ohio) 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
E. Michigan 2 2 .500 7 8 .467
Ball St. 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
Bowling Green 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
W. Michigan 0 5 .000 4 12 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 14 .176
Morgan St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Howard 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
SC State 0 2 .000 7 10 .412
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
N. Iowa 5 1 .833 9 7 .563
Drake 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Missouri St. 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
S. Illinois 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Illinois St. 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Bradley 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Indiana St. 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
Valparaiso 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Evansville 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Sunday’s Games

Illinois St. 74, Bradley 65

Monday’s Games

Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Wyoming 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Colorado St. 3 1 .750 13 1 .929
Fresno St. 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
Nevada 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Air Force 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
UNLV 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Utah St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
San Jose St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
New Mexico 0 4 .000 7 10 .412

___

Monday’s Games

Wyoming at Nevada, 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 5 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Merrimack 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Bryant 4 1 .800 8 8 .500
LIU 3 2 .600 6 9 .400
Sacred Heart 2 3 .400 6 12 .333
CCSU 2 3 .400 5 13 .278
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 3 .400 2 13 .133
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
Mount St. Mary’s 1 4 .200 5 12 .294
St. Francis (NY) 1 4 .200 4 12 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Morehead St. 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Belmont 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
SIU-Edwardsville 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Tennessee Tech 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
UT Martin 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
Tennessee St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
Austin Peay 0 3 .000 4 9 .308
E. Illinois 0 2 .000 2 13 .133

___

Monday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

