Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 17, 2022 10:07 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 4 0 1.000 14 1 .933
UCLA 3 1 .750 11 2 .846
Southern Cal 4 2 .667 14 2 .875
Colorado 4 2 .667 12 4 .750
Oregon 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Stanford 3 2 .600 10 5 .667
Washington 3 2 .600 8 7 .533
Washington St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
California 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
Arizona St. 1 3 .250 5 9 .357
Oregon St. 1 5 .167 3 13 .188
Utah 1 6 .143 8 9 .471

___

Monday’s Games

Utah at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 5 1 .833 12 5 .706
Loyola (Md.) 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
Army 4 2 .667 10 8 .556
Lehigh 4 2 .667 6 12 .333
Colgate 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Boston U. 2 4 .333 11 8 .579
American 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Lafayette 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Holy Cross 1 3 .250 3 13 .188
Bucknell 0 6 .000 3 15 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Navy 72, Boston U. 65

American 63, Bucknell 55

Lafayette 68, Army 54

Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.

Loyola (Md.) 69, Lehigh 57

Wednesday’s Games

American at Army, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, ppd.

Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 5 0 1.000 16 1 .941
Texas A&M 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Kentucky 4 1 .800 14 3 .824
Mississippi St. 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
LSU 3 2 .600 15 2 .882
Vanderbilt 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Arkansas 2 3 .400 12 5 .706
Tennessee 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Alabama 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
Florida 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
South Carolina 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Mississippi 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Missouri 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
Georgia 0 4 .000 5 12 .294

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Mercer 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Furman 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Wofford 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
ETSU 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
VMI 3 3 .500 10 8 .556
UNC-Greensboro 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
W. Carolina 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
The Citadel 1 3 .250 7 8 .467
Samford 1 4 .200 11 6 .647

___

Monday’s Games

Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 1 0 1.000 14 4 .778
SE Louisiana 1 0 1.000 9 9 .500
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
McNeese St. 1 0 1.000 7 11 .389
Nicholls 0 1 .000 10 8 .556
Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 4 14 .222
Northwestern St. 0 1 .000 4 14 .222

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alcorn St. 4 0 1.000 5 11 .313
Southern U. 4 1 .800 10 8 .556
Texas Southern 3 2 .600 5 9 .357
Grambling St. 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Alabama A&M 3 2 .600 4 11 .267
Alabama St. 3 2 .600 4 13 .235
Florida A&M 2 2 .500 4 11 .267
Bethune-Cookman 2 2 .500 4 12 .250
Jackson St. 1 3 .250 3 12 .200
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 4 .200 3 15 .167
MVSU 1 4 .200 1 14 .067
Prairie View 1 4 .200 1 14 .067

___

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Oral Roberts 6 1 .857 12 6 .667
N. Dakota St. 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
W. Illinois 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
South Dakota 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UMKC 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
St. Thomas (MN) 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
Denver 2 5 .286 6 14 .300
Omaha 2 6 .250 3 16 .158
North Dakota 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Monday’s Games

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Troy 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Appalachian St. 4 2 .667 10 9 .526
Texas-Arlington 4 2 .667 8 9 .471
Arkansas St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Texas St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 2 .600 8 7 .533
South Alabama 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
UALR 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
Georgia Southern 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Coastal Carolina 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Georgia St. 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
BYU 3 1 .750 15 4 .789
San Diego 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
San Francisco 2 1 .667 15 3 .833
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 1 1 .500 13 4 .765
Santa Clara 1 1 .500 11 6 .647
Portland 1 1 .500 10 7 .588
Loyola Marymount 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
Pepperdine 0 4 .000 6 13 .316
Pacific 0 2 .000 5 11 .313

___

Monday’s Games

Portland at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Grand Canyon 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Seattle 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Sam Houston St. 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
Tarleton St. 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
Stephen F. Austin 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Utah Valley St. 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
Abilene Christian 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
Chicago St. 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Cal Baptist 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Dixie St. 1 4 .200 8 10 .444
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Lamar 0 5 .000 2 16 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

