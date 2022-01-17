All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|UCLA
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|2
|.875
|Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Stanford
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|Washington St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|California
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Arizona St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|Oregon St.
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|13
|.188
|Utah
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|9
|.471
___
Monday’s Games
Utah at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|Loyola (Md.)
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|Army
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|8
|.556
|Lehigh
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|12
|.333
|Colgate
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Boston U.
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|American
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|Bucknell
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
Navy 72, Boston U. 65
American 63, Bucknell 55
Lafayette 68, Army 54
Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.
Loyola (Md.) 69, Lehigh 57
Wednesday’s Games
American at Army, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lafayette, ppd.
Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Texas A&M
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Kentucky
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Mississippi St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|LSU
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|2
|.882
|Vanderbilt
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Alabama
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Florida
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Mississippi
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Georgia
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Mercer
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Furman
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Wofford
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|ETSU
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|VMI
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|W. Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|Samford
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|6
|.647
___
Monday’s Games
Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Furman, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|9
|.500
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Nicholls
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Southern U.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|9
|.357
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|11
|.267
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|13
|.235
|Florida A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|Jackson St.
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|12
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
|MVSU
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|14
|.067
|Prairie View
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|14
|.067
___
Monday’s Games
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Oral Roberts
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UMKC
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Denver
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Omaha
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|16
|.158
|North Dakota
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Monday’s Games
Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Appalachian St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Texas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|South Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|BYU
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Portland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
|Pacific
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
___
Monday’s Games
Portland at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Grand Canyon
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Seattle
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|Tarleton St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Abilene Christian
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Chicago St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Dixie St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Lamar
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Monday’s Games
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
