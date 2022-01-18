All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Towson
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Delaware
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Hofstra
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|James Madison
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Drexel
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|14
|.176
|Elon
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Northeastern
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
Monday’s Games
Elon 90, James Madison 67
Hofstra 71, Drexel 68
UNC-Wilmington 86, Coll. of Charleston 78
Delaware 82, Northeastern 76, OT
Towson 91, William & Mary 69
Thursday’s Games
William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|4
|.733
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Rice
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|FAU
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|UTEP
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|FIU
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Marshall
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|UTSA
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Monday’s Games
FAU 96, Charlotte 67
Thursday’s Games
W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Cleveland St.
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|4
|.733
|Wright St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|9
|.357
|Youngstown St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Green Bay
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|13
|.188
|Robert Morris
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|14
|.176
|IUPUI
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne 102, Michigan-Dearborn 59
Tuesday’s Games
IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Harvard
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Penn
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Dartmouth
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Brown
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
___
Monday’s Games
Columbia at Cornell, ppd.
Princeton 74, Penn 64
Yale 66, Brown 63
Harvard 60, Dartmouth 59
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Siena
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|6
|.455
|Quinnipiac
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|6
|.600
|Manhattan
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Fairfield
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Niagara
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Rider
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|10
|.333
|Canisius
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
___
Tuesday’s Games
Canisius at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Toledo
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|N. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|8
|.385
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Akron
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Ball St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
W. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.
Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Howard
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Monday’s Games
Notre Dame 71, Howard 68
Norfolk St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|N. Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|7
|.563
|Drake
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Missouri St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|S. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Bradley
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Indiana St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Valparaiso
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Monday’s Games
Drake 60, S. Illinois 59
Tuesday’s Games
Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Wyoming
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Colorado St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|1
|.929
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|UNLV
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Nevada
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Air Force
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|San Jose St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Monday’s Games
Wyoming 77, Nevada 67
UNLV 81, San Jose St. 56
Tuesday’s Games
Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.
Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UNLV at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|8
|.529
|Merrimack
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|LIU
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Mount St. Mary’s
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|CCSU
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|13
|.235
___
Monday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s 57, Merrimack 50
LIU 80, St. Francis (NY) 65
Bryant 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 52
Sacred Heart 74, CCSU 66
Wagner 95, Fairleigh Dickinson 64
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Morehead St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Belmont
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|UT Martin
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
Monday’s Games
Tennessee St. 80, Tennessee Tech 64
Murray St. 72, E. Illinois 46
Belmont 80, SIU-Edwardsville 64
Thursday’s Games
Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
