On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Towson 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Delaware 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Hofstra 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
James Madison 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Drexel 2 2 .500 7 7 .500
William & Mary 2 2 .500 3 14 .176
Elon 2 3 .400 5 13 .278
Coll. of Charleston 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Northeastern 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Monday’s Games

Elon 90, James Madison 67

Hofstra 71, Drexel 68

UNC-Wilmington 86, Coll. of Charleston 78

Delaware 82, Northeastern 76, OT

Towson 91, William & Mary 69

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 6 0 1.000 15 3 .833
UAB 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
North Texas 4 1 .800 11 4 .733
Charlotte 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
Old Dominion 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Rice 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Middle Tennessee 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
W. Kentucky 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
FAU 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
UTEP 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
Southern Miss. 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
FIU 0 4 .000 10 7 .588
Marshall 0 4 .000 7 10 .412
UTSA 0 5 .000 7 11 .389

___

Monday’s Games

FAU 96, Charlotte 67

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 7 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Cleveland St. 7 1 .875 11 4 .733
Wright St. 6 2 .750 9 8 .529
Detroit 3 2 .600 5 9 .357
Youngstown St. 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Fort Wayne 4 4 .500 9 8 .529
Ill.-Chicago 3 3 .500 7 8 .467
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 6 12 .333
N. Kentucky 2 4 .333 6 9 .400
Green Bay 2 5 .286 3 13 .188
Robert Morris 1 7 .125 3 14 .176
IUPUI 0 6 .000 1 14 .067

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 102, Michigan-Dearborn 59

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tuesday’s Games

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Yale 2 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Harvard 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Penn 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Columbia 1 2 .333 4 11 .267
Cornell 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
Dartmouth 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Brown 1 4 .200 9 11 .450

___

Monday’s Games

Columbia at Cornell, ppd.

Princeton 74, Penn 64

Yale 66, Brown 63

Harvard 60, Dartmouth 59

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 6 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Siena 3 1 .750 6 6 .500
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 5 6 .455
Quinnipiac 4 3 .571 9 6 .600
Manhattan 2 2 .500 9 4 .692
Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Marist 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Fairfield 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
Niagara 2 4 .333 7 8 .467
Rider 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
Canisius 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Tuesday’s Games

Canisius at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Toledo 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
N. Illinois 2 1 .667 5 8 .385
Buffalo 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Kent St. 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
Akron 2 2 .500 9 5 .643
Miami (Ohio) 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
E. Michigan 2 2 .500 7 8 .467
Ball St. 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
Bowling Green 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
W. Michigan 0 5 .000 4 12 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 14 .176
Morgan St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Howard 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
SC State 0 2 .000 7 10 .412
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame 71, Howard 68

Norfolk St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
N. Iowa 5 1 .833 9 7 .563
Drake 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Missouri St. 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Illinois St. 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
S. Illinois 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
Bradley 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Indiana St. 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
Valparaiso 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Evansville 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Monday’s Games

Drake 60, S. Illinois 59

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Wyoming 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Colorado St. 3 1 .750 13 1 .929
Fresno St. 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
UNLV 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
Nevada 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Air Force 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Utah St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
San Jose St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467
New Mexico 0 4 .000 7 10 .412

___

Monday’s Games

Wyoming 77, Nevada 67

UNLV 81, San Jose St. 56

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNLV at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 6 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Bryant 5 1 .833 9 8 .529
Merrimack 4 2 .667 9 10 .474
LIU 4 2 .667 7 9 .438
Sacred Heart 3 3 .500 7 12 .368
Mount St. Mary’s 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
CCSU 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 4 .333 2 14 .125
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
St. Francis (NY) 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

___

Monday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 57, Merrimack 50

LIU 80, St. Francis (NY) 65

Bryant 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 52

Sacred Heart 74, CCSU 66

Wagner 95, Fairleigh Dickinson 64

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Morehead St. 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Belmont 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Tennessee St. 2 3 .400 7 10 .412
UT Martin 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
SIU-Edwardsville 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
Tennessee Tech 1 2 .333 4 12 .250
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
Austin Peay 0 3 .000 4 9 .308
E. Illinois 0 3 .000 2 14 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Tennessee St. 80, Tennessee Tech 64

Murray St. 72, E. Illinois 46

Belmont 80, SIU-Edwardsville 64

Thursday’s Games

Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Getting Started with License...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Workers clear snow near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial