Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Binghamton
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Stony Brook
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|NJIT
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|Albany (NY)
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|UMBC
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|Maine
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Stony Brook 65, UMBC 51
Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Vermont at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|SMU
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulane
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|UCF
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|5
|.667
|South Florida
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Temple, 7 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Dayton
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Saint Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Fordham
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Duquesne
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|George Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Richmond
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|La Salle
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|8
|.429
|George Mason
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UMass
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
George Washington 77, George Mason 76
La Salle 75, Saint Joseph’s 64
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 8 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
La Salle at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|Duke
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|North Carolina
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Florida St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Wake Forest
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Boston College
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Clemson
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Syracuse
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|NC State
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|9
|.438
___
Notre Dame 71, Howard 68
North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m.
Duke at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Liberty
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Bellarmine
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|7
|.611
|North Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|Lipscomb
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|Stetson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Kentucky
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|North Florida
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Kennesaw St. 62, North Florida 60
North Alabama at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., Noon
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|TCU
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Baylor
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|2
|.882
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Iowa St.
|2
|3
|.400
|14
|3
|.824
|Oklahoma
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
___
Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Marquette
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|UConn
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Creighton
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|St. John’s
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Butler
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|6
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Butler at UConn, 7 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.
St. John’s at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 8 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Georgetown at Providence, 5 p.m.
UConn at Butler, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|S. Utah
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|9
|.308
|Sacramento St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|12
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
N. Arizona 74, Idaho 72
Weber St. 78, Idaho St. 61
S. Utah 86, Portland St. 76
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Longwood
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|NC A&T
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|10
|.444
|SC-Upstate
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|10
|.375
|Campbell
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|High Point
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Radford
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Hampton at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
NC A&T at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|Wisconsin
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|2
|.875
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|4
|.733
|Purdue
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|2
|.882
|Rutgers
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|4
|.765
|Iowa
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|7
|.533
|Northwestern
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|5
|.667
|Maryland
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Purdue 96, Illinois 88, 2OT
Indiana 78, Nebraska 71
Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Hawaii
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Long Beach St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|9
|.400
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UC San Diego
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|CS Northridge
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments