All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Binghamton 3 1 .750 6 7 .462
Stony Brook 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
NJIT 3 2 .600 8 7 .533
Albany (NY) 2 2 .500 6 10 .375
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Mass.-Lowell 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
UMBC 1 3 .250 6 9 .400
Maine 0 3 .000 3 11 .214
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Stony Brook 65, UMBC 51

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
SMU 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
Tulane 4 2 .667 7 8 .467
Cincinnati 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Memphis 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
East Carolina 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
UCF 2 3 .400 10 5 .667
South Florida 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Wichita St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tulsa 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Temple, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875
St. Bonaventure 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
VCU 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Dayton 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Rhode Island 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Saint Louis 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Fordham 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
Duquesne 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
George Washington 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Richmond 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
Saint Joseph’s 1 3 .250 7 8 .467
La Salle 1 3 .250 6 8 .429
George Mason 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UMass 0 4 .000 7 9 .438

___

Monday’s Games

George Washington 77, George Mason 76

La Salle 75, Saint Joseph’s 64

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
Duke 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
North Carolina 4 1 .800 12 4 .750
Florida St. 4 2 .667 10 5 .667
Notre Dame 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Wake Forest 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
Louisville 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Virginia 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Boston College 2 3 .400 7 8 .467
Clemson 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Syracuse 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
NC State 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
Virginia Tech 1 4 .200 9 7 .563
Georgia Tech 1 5 .167 7 9 .438

___

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame 71, Howard 68

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m.

Duke at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., Noon

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Liberty 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667
Jacksonville St. 3 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Bellarmine 3 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Kennesaw St. 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Cent. Arkansas 3 1 .750 6 11 .353
Florida Gulf Coast 1 3 .250 11 7 .611
North Alabama 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
Lipscomb 1 3 .250 8 11 .421
Stetson 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
E. Kentucky 0 4 .000 8 10 .444
North Florida 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Monday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 62, North Florida 60

Tuesday’s Games

North Alabama at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., Noon

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
TCU 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Baylor 3 2 .600 15 2 .882
Texas 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Texas Tech 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
West Virginia 2 2 .500 13 3 .813
Iowa St. 2 3 .400 14 3 .824
Oklahoma 2 3 .400 12 5 .706
Oklahoma St. 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Kansas St. 1 4 .200 9 7 .563

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
Providence 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Xavier 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Marquette 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
UConn 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Creighton 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
St. John’s 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Butler 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Seton Hall 2 4 .333 11 5 .688
DePaul 1 5 .167 10 6 .625
Georgetown 0 3 .000 6 8 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Butler at UConn, 7 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 8 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 5 p.m.

UConn at Butler, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 5 1 .833 12 5 .706
S. Utah 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 8 8 .500
Montana St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
E. Washington 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
N. Arizona 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
Portland St. 2 3 .400 4 9 .308
Sacramento St. 1 4 .200 5 7 .417
Idaho St. 1 5 .167 3 12 .200
Idaho 0 6 .000 3 13 .188

___

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona 74, Idaho 72

Weber St. 78, Idaho St. 61

S. Utah 86, Portland St. 76

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 3 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Longwood 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Gardner-Webb 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
NC A&T 3 1 .750 8 10 .444
SC-Upstate 3 1 .750 6 10 .375
Campbell 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
UNC-Asheville 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
High Point 1 1 .500 7 9 .438
Radford 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
Presbyterian 0 3 .000 8 10 .444
Hampton 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Charleston Southern 0 4 .000 3 13 .188

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
Wisconsin 5 1 .833 14 2 .875
Michigan St. 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 11 4 .733
Purdue 4 2 .667 15 2 .882
Rutgers 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Indiana 4 3 .571 13 4 .765
Iowa 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Penn St. 3 4 .429 8 7 .533
Northwestern 2 4 .333 9 6 .600
Michigan 1 3 .250 7 7 .500
Minnesota 1 5 .167 10 5 .667
Maryland 1 5 .167 9 8 .529
Nebraska 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Monday’s Games

Purdue 96, Illinois 88, 2OT

Indiana 78, Nebraska 71

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Hawaii 3 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Long Beach St. 2 1 .667 6 9 .400
UC Davis 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
UC San Diego 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Cal Poly 1 2 .333 4 10 .286
CS Northridge 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
UC Santa Barbara 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

