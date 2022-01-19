On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 4 0 1.000 14 1 .933
UCLA 3 1 .750 11 2 .846
Southern Cal 4 2 .667 14 2 .875
Colorado 4 2 .667 12 4 .750
Oregon 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Stanford 3 2 .600 10 5 .667
Washington 3 2 .600 8 7 .533
Washington St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Arizona St. 2 3 .400 6 9 .400
California 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
Oregon St. 1 5 .167 3 13 .188
Utah 1 7 .125 8 10 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, ppd.

Arizona at Stanford, 11 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 11 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 5 1 .833 12 5 .706
Loyola (Md.) 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
Army 4 2 .667 10 8 .556
Lehigh 4 2 .667 6 12 .333
Colgate 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Boston U. 2 4 .333 11 8 .579
American 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Lafayette 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Holy Cross 1 3 .250 3 13 .188
Bucknell 0 6 .000 3 15 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

American at Army, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, ppd.

Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 5 0 1.000 16 1 .941
Texas A&M 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Kentucky 4 1 .800 14 3 .824
Mississippi St. 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
LSU 3 2 .600 15 2 .882
Arkansas 3 3 .500 13 5 .722
Tennessee 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Alabama 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
Vanderbilt 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
Missouri 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
Florida 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
South Carolina 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
Mississippi 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Georgia 0 4 .000 5 12 .294

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas 75, South Carolina 59

Missouri 78, Mississippi 53

Tennessee 68, Vanderbilt 60

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Mercer 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
Furman 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Wofford 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
ETSU 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
VMI 3 3 .500 10 8 .556
UNC-Greensboro 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
W. Carolina 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Samford 1 4 .200 11 6 .647
The Citadel 1 4 .200 7 9 .438

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 1 0 1.000 14 4 .778
SE Louisiana 1 0 1.000 9 9 .500
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
McNeese St. 1 0 1.000 7 11 .389
Nicholls 0 1 .000 10 8 .556
Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 4 14 .222
Northwestern St. 0 1 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 4 1 .800 10 8 .556
Alcorn St. 4 1 .800 5 12 .294
Grambling St. 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Florida A&M 3 2 .600 5 11 .313
Alabama A&M 3 2 .600 4 11 .267
Alabama St. 3 2 .600 4 13 .235
Texas Southern 3 3 .500 5 10 .333
Jackson St. 2 3 .400 4 12 .250
Bethune-Cookman 2 3 .400 4 13 .235
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 4 .333 4 15 .211
Prairie View 2 4 .333 2 14 .125
MVSU 1 5 .167 1 15 .063

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Oral Roberts 6 1 .857 12 6 .667
N. Dakota St. 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
W. Illinois 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
South Dakota 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
St. Thomas (MN) 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
UMKC 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Denver 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
Omaha 2 6 .250 3 16 .158
North Dakota 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Troy 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Appalachian St. 4 2 .667 10 9 .526
Texas-Arlington 4 2 .667 8 9 .471
Arkansas St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Texas St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 2 .600 8 7 .533
South Alabama 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
UALR 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
Georgia Southern 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Coastal Carolina 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Georgia St. 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Texas St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
BYU 3 1 .750 15 4 .789
San Diego 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
San Francisco 2 1 .667 15 3 .833
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 1 1 .500 13 4 .765
Santa Clara 1 1 .500 11 6 .647
Portland 1 2 .333 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Pepperdine 0 4 .000 6 13 .316
Pacific 0 2 .000 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at BYU, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pacific, ppd.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Grand Canyon 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Seattle 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Sam Houston St. 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
Stephen F. Austin 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
Tarleton St. 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
Utah Valley St. 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
Abilene Christian 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
Chicago St. 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Cal Baptist 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Dixie St. 1 4 .200 8 10 .444
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Lamar 0 6 .000 2 17 .105

___

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Lamar at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

