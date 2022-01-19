On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Towson 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Delaware 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Hofstra 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
James Madison 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Drexel 2 2 .500 7 7 .500
William & Mary 2 2 .500 3 14 .176
Elon 2 3 .400 5 13 .278
Coll. of Charleston 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Northeastern 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 6 0 1.000 15 3 .833
UAB 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
North Texas 4 1 .800 11 4 .733
Charlotte 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
Old Dominion 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Rice 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Middle Tennessee 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
W. Kentucky 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
FAU 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
UTEP 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
Southern Miss. 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
FIU 0 4 .000 10 7 .588
Marshall 0 4 .000 7 10 .412
UTSA 0 5 .000 7 11 .389

___

Wednesday’s Games

SE Baptist at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 7 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Cleveland St. 7 1 .875 11 4 .733
Wright St. 6 2 .750 9 8 .529
Detroit 3 2 .600 5 9 .357
Youngstown St. 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Fort Wayne 4 4 .500 9 8 .529
Ill.-Chicago 3 3 .500 7 8 .467
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 6 12 .333
N. Kentucky 2 4 .333 6 9 .400
Green Bay 2 5 .286 3 13 .188
Robert Morris 1 7 .125 3 14 .176
IUPUI 0 6 .000 1 15 .063

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio St. 83, IUPUI 37

Thursday’s Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Yale 2 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Harvard 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Penn 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Columbia 1 2 .333 4 11 .267
Cornell 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
Dartmouth 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Brown 1 4 .200 9 11 .450

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 7 0 1.000 15 3 .833
St. Peter’s 4 1 .800 6 6 .500
Siena 3 1 .750 6 6 .500
Quinnipiac 4 3 .571 9 6 .600
Marist 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Niagara 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Manhattan 2 3 .400 9 5 .643
Monmouth (NJ) 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Fairfield 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
Rider 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
Canisius 1 5 .167 5 12 .294

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Peter’s 65, Canisius 57

Niagara 72, Manhattan 63

Iona 86, Monmouth (NJ) 85, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rider at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Niagara, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Toledo 6 1 .857 14 4 .778
Akron 3 2 .600 10 5 .667
Buffalo 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Kent St. 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
N. Illinois 2 2 .500 5 9 .357
Miami (Ohio) 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
E. Michigan 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Bowling Green 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Ball St. 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
W. Michigan 0 6 .000 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 74, W. Michigan 73

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.

Kent St. 56, E. Michigan 47

Ohio 86, Miami (Ohio) 63

Toledo 83, Ball St. 70

Bowling Green 92, N. Illinois 83

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 14 .176
Morgan St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Howard 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
SC State 0 2 .000 7 10 .412
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875
N. Iowa 5 1 .833 9 7 .563
Drake 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Missouri St. 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Illinois St. 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
S. Illinois 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
Bradley 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Indiana St. 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
Valparaiso 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Evansville 0 5 .000 4 12 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 77, Evansville 48

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Wyoming 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Colorado St. 3 1 .750 13 1 .929
Fresno St. 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
UNLV 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
Nevada 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Air Force 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Utah St. 1 4 .200 10 8 .556
San Jose St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467
New Mexico 0 4 .000 7 10 .412

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise St. 62, Air Force 56

UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.

Fresno St. 61, Utah St. 54

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNLV at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 6 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Bryant 5 1 .833 9 8 .529
Merrimack 4 2 .667 9 10 .474
LIU 4 2 .667 7 9 .438
Sacred Heart 3 3 .500 7 12 .368
Mount St. Mary’s 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
CCSU 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 4 .333 2 14 .125
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
St. Francis (NY) 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

___

Friday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Wagner at LIU, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Morehead St. 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Belmont 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Tennessee St. 2 3 .400 7 10 .412
UT Martin 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
SIU-Edwardsville 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
Tennessee Tech 1 2 .333 4 12 .250
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
Austin Peay 0 3 .000 4 9 .308
E. Illinois 0 3 .000 2 14 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

