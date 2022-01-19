On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 3 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Binghamton 3 1 .750 6 7 .462
Stony Brook 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
NJIT 3 2 .600 8 7 .533
Albany (NY) 2 2 .500 6 10 .375
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Mass.-Lowell 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
UMBC 1 3 .250 6 9 .400
Maine 0 3 .000 3 11 .214
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
SMU 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
Tulane 4 2 .667 7 8 .467
Cincinnati 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
UCF 3 3 .500 11 5 .688
Memphis 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
East Carolina 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
South Florida 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Wichita St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tulsa 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

UCF 92, East Carolina 85, OT

Houston 74, South Florida 55

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Temple, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Dayton 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Rhode Island 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
St. Bonaventure 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Saint Louis 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
VCU 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Fordham 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Richmond 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Duquesne 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
George Washington 1 2 .333 5 10 .333
Saint Joseph’s 1 3 .250 7 8 .467
La Salle 1 3 .250 6 8 .429
George Mason 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UMass 0 4 .000 7 9 .438

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 50

Davidson 63, VCU 61

Richmond 83, Fordham 70

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 6 1 .857 14 4 .778
Florida St. 5 2 .714 11 5 .688
Duke 4 2 .667 14 3 .824
North Carolina 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Notre Dame 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Wake Forest 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
Louisville 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Virginia 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Syracuse 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Boston College 2 3 .400 7 8 .467
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Clemson 2 5 .286 10 8 .556
NC State 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
Virginia Tech 1 4 .200 9 7 .563
Georgia Tech 1 5 .167 7 9 .438

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 85, North Carolina 57

Florida St. 79, Duke 78, OT

Syracuse 91, Clemson 78

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., Noon

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Jacksonville St. 4 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Bellarmine 4 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Kennesaw St. 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 2 3 .400 12 7 .632
E. Kentucky 1 4 .200 9 10 .474
North Alabama 1 4 .200 8 10 .444
Lipscomb 1 4 .200 8 12 .400
Stetson 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
North Florida 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bellarmine 68, North Alabama 60

E. Kentucky 86, Lipscomb 72

Liberty 88, Jacksonville 49

Florida Gulf Coast 93, Stetson 91, OT

Jacksonville St. 86, Cent. Arkansas 81

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., Noon

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Baylor 4 2 .667 16 2 .889
Texas Tech 4 2 .667 14 4 .778
TCU 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Texas 3 3 .500 13 5 .722
West Virginia 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Oklahoma St. 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Iowa St. 2 4 .333 14 4 .778
Oklahoma 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Kansas St. 2 4 .333 10 7 .588

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 77, West Virginia 68

Kansas 67, Oklahoma 64

Kansas St. 66, Texas 65

Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 60

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
Providence 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Xavier 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
UConn 3 2 .600 12 4 .750
Marquette 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Creighton 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
St. John’s 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Seton Hall 2 4 .333 11 5 .688
Butler 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
DePaul 1 5 .167 10 6 .625
Georgetown 0 3 .000 6 8 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

UConn 76, Butler 59

Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 8 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 5 p.m.

UConn at Butler, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 5 1 .833 12 5 .706
S. Utah 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 8 8 .500
Montana St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
E. Washington 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
N. Arizona 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
Portland St. 2 3 .400 4 9 .308
Sacramento St. 1 4 .200 5 7 .417
Idaho St. 1 5 .167 3 12 .200
Idaho 0 6 .000 3 13 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 3 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Longwood 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Gardner-Webb 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
NC A&T 3 1 .750 8 10 .444
SC-Upstate 3 1 .750 6 10 .375
Campbell 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
UNC-Asheville 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
High Point 1 1 .500 7 9 .438
Radford 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
Presbyterian 0 3 .000 8 10 .444
Hampton 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Charleston Southern 0 4 .000 3 13 .188

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 6 1 .857 15 2 .882
Illinois 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
Michigan St. 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Purdue 4 2 .667 15 2 .882
Rutgers 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Indiana 4 3 .571 13 4 .765
Iowa 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Penn St. 3 4 .429 8 7 .533
Michigan 2 3 .400 8 7 .533
Northwestern 2 5 .286 9 7 .563
Minnesota 1 5 .167 10 5 .667
Maryland 1 6 .143 9 9 .500
Nebraska 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan 83, Maryland 64

Ohio St. 83, IUPUI 37

Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., ppd.

Iowa at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Illinois at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Hawaii 3 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Long Beach St. 2 1 .667 6 9 .400
UC Davis 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
UC San Diego 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
CS Northridge 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
Cal Poly 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
UC Santa Barbara 0 3 .000 7 7 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 73, Cal Poly 60

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches off flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson