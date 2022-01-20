All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Towson
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Delaware
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Hofstra
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|James Madison
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Drexel
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|14
|.176
|Elon
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Northeastern
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
Thursday’s Games
William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hofstra at Northeastern, Noon
Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|4
|.733
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Rice
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|FAU
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|UTEP
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|FIU
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Marshall
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|UTSA
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Wednesday’s Games
Southern Miss. 100, SE Baptist 50
Thursday’s Games
W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.
Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at North Texas, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Cleveland St.
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|4
|.733
|Wright St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|9
|.357
|Youngstown St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Green Bay
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|13
|.188
|Robert Morris
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|14
|.176
|IUPUI
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Thursday’s Games
Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Kentucky at IUPUI, Noon
Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Harvard
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Penn
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Dartmouth
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Brown
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
___
Saturday’s Games
Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Yale at Penn, 4 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|6
|.500
|Siena
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Manhattan
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|5
|.643
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Fairfield
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Rider
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|11
|.313
|Canisius
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
___
Wednesday’s Games
Quinnipiac 73, Rider 67
Thursday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Rider at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Niagara, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Toledo
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Akron
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Kent St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|N. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Bowling Green
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|W. Michigan
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Thursday’s Games
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Howard
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Missouri St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|8
|.529
|Drake
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Bradley
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Illinois St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Indiana St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Evansville
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
Valparaiso 83, N. Iowa 80, OT
Bradley 83, Drake 71
Missouri St. 88, Illinois St. 63
S. Illinois 63, Indiana St. 55
Friday’s Games
Evansville at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Valparaiso at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Loyola Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Wyoming
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Colorado St.
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|1
|.933
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|UNLV
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Nevada
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Air Force
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Utah St.
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming 84, San Jose St. 69
Colorado St. 80, New Mexico 74
Thursday’s Games
UNLV at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.
New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|8
|.529
|Merrimack
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|LIU
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Mount St. Mary’s
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|CCSU
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|13
|.235
___
Friday’s Games
St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Wagner at LIU, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Morehead St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Belmont
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|UT Martin
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
Thursday’s Games
Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.
