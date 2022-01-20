On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Hartford 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Stony Brook 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Binghamton 3 2 .600 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 3 2 .600 7 10 .412
NJIT 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
Mass.-Lowell 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
New Hampshire 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
UMBC 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Maine 0 4 .000 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook 74, Binghamton 71

Hartford 69, New Hampshire 57

Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 62

Vermont 83, NJIT 57

Albany (NY) 66, UMBC 54

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Maine, Noon

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
SMU 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
Tulane 4 2 .667 7 8 .467
Cincinnati 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
UCF 3 3 .500 11 5 .688
Memphis 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
East Carolina 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
South Florida 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Wichita St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tulsa 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Temple, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at South Florida, Noon

Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Dayton 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Rhode Island 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
St. Bonaventure 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Saint Louis 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
VCU 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Fordham 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Richmond 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Saint Joseph’s 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Duquesne 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
George Washington 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
La Salle 1 4 .200 6 9 .400
George Mason 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UMass 0 4 .000 7 9 .438

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island 56, La Salle 54

Saint Joseph’s 72, George Washington 61

Thursday’s Games

Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

George Washington at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 2:30 p.m.

Richmond at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 6 1 .857 14 4 .778
Florida St. 5 2 .714 11 5 .688
Duke 4 2 .667 14 3 .824
North Carolina 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Notre Dame 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Wake Forest 5 3 .625 15 4 .789
Louisville 5 3 .625 11 7 .611
Virginia 5 3 .625 11 7 .611
Syracuse 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Virginia Tech 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Boston College 2 4 .333 7 9 .438
Clemson 2 5 .286 10 8 .556
Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
NC State 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
Georgia Tech 1 6 .143 7 10 .412

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest 80, Georgia Tech 64

Virginia Tech 62, NC State 59

Louisville 67, Boston College 54

Virginia 66, Pittsburgh 61

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., Noon

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon

Syracuse at Duke, Noon

Florida St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Jacksonville St. 4 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Bellarmine 4 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Kennesaw St. 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 2 3 .400 12 7 .632
E. Kentucky 1 4 .200 9 10 .474
North Alabama 1 4 .200 8 10 .444
Lipscomb 1 4 .200 8 12 .400
Stetson 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
North Florida 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., Noon

Liberty at Kennesaw St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Stetson at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Baylor 4 2 .667 16 2 .889
Texas Tech 4 2 .667 14 4 .778
Texas 3 3 .500 13 5 .722
Oklahoma St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
TCU 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
West Virginia 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Iowa St. 2 4 .333 14 4 .778
Oklahoma 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Kansas St. 2 4 .333 10 7 .588

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 57, TCU 56

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Villanova 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Xavier 4 2 .667 14 3 .824
Marquette 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
UConn 3 2 .600 12 4 .750
Creighton 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
St. John’s 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Seton Hall 2 4 .333 11 5 .688
Butler 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
DePaul 1 6 .143 10 7 .588
Georgetown 0 3 .000 6 8 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Creighton 87, St. John’s 64

Marquette 57, Villanova 54

Xavier 68, DePaul 67

Thursday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 5 p.m.

UConn at Butler, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Georgetown, Noon

Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon

DePaul at Creighton, 5:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 5 1 .833 12 5 .706
S. Utah 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 8 8 .500
Montana St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
E. Washington 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
N. Arizona 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
Portland St. 2 3 .400 4 9 .308
Sacramento St. 1 4 .200 5 7 .417
Idaho St. 1 5 .167 3 12 .200
Idaho 0 6 .000 3 13 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Winthrop 3 0 1.000 10 6 .625
NC A&T 4 1 .800 9 10 .474
SC-Upstate 4 1 .800 7 10 .412
Gardner-Webb 3 2 .600 9 9 .500
Campbell 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
UNC-Asheville 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Radford 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
High Point 1 2 .333 7 10 .412
Charleston Southern 1 4 .200 4 13 .235
Presbyterian 0 3 .000 8 10 .444
Hampton 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Radford 54, Hampton 51

NC A&T 73, UNC-Asheville 71

Charleston Southern 70, High Point 66

SC-Upstate 74, Gardner-Webb 61

Longwood 72, Campbell 64

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Radford, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.

High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 6 1 .857 15 2 .882
Illinois 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
Michigan St. 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Rutgers 5 2 .714 11 6 .647
Purdue 4 2 .667 15 2 .882
Indiana 4 3 .571 13 4 .765
Iowa 3 4 .429 13 5 .722
Penn St. 3 4 .429 8 7 .533
Michigan 2 3 .400 8 7 .533
Northwestern 2 5 .286 9 7 .563
Minnesota 1 5 .167 10 5 .667
Maryland 1 6 .143 9 9 .500
Nebraska 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., ppd.

Rutgers 48, Iowa 46

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Illinois at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Nebraska at Ohio St., 2:15 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Hawaii 3 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Long Beach St. 2 1 .667 6 9 .400
UC Davis 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
UC San Diego 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
CS Northridge 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
Cal Poly 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
UC Santa Barbara 0 3 .000 7 7 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|18 Bloomberg’s The Year Ahead Summit
1|19 2022 - FAR Department Supplement -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Meets With Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba in Kyiv