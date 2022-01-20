Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hartford
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Binghamton
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|10
|.412
|NJIT
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|New Hampshire
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|UMBC
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Maine
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Stony Brook 74, Binghamton 71
Hartford 69, New Hampshire 57
Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 62
Vermont 83, NJIT 57
Albany (NY) 66, UMBC 54
UMBC at Maine, Noon
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|SMU
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulane
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UCF
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|East Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Wichita St. at Temple, ppd.
SMU at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, Noon
Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Dayton
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Rhode Island
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Saint Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|VCU
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Fordham
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Richmond
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Duquesne
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|George Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|La Salle
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|George Mason
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UMass
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Rhode Island 56, La Salle 54
Saint Joseph’s 72, George Washington 61
Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
Davidson at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 2:30 p.m.
Richmond at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Florida St.
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|5
|.688
|Duke
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Wake Forest
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|4
|.789
|Louisville
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Syracuse
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Boston College
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Clemson
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|NC State
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Georgia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|10
|.412
___
Wake Forest 80, Georgia Tech 64
Virginia Tech 62, NC State 59
Louisville 67, Boston College 54
Virginia 66, Pittsburgh 61
North Florida at Florida St., Noon
Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon
Syracuse at Duke, Noon
Florida St. at Miami, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Virginia at NC State, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Clemson, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Bellarmine
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|7
|.632
|E. Kentucky
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|10
|.474
|North Alabama
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Lipscomb
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
|Stetson
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|North Florida
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
North Florida at Florida St., Noon
Liberty at Kennesaw St., ppd.
Liberty at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Stetson at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Baylor
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|2
|.889
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|TCU
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Iowa St.
|2
|4
|.333
|14
|4
|.778
|Oklahoma
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Kansas St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
___
Oklahoma St. 57, TCU 56
West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Villanova
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|Marquette
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|UConn
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Creighton
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|St. John’s
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Butler
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|7
|.588
|Georgetown
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Creighton 87, St. John’s 64
Marquette 57, Villanova 54
Xavier 68, DePaul 67
Georgetown at Providence, 5 p.m.
UConn at Butler, 9 p.m.
Villanova at Georgetown, Noon
Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon
DePaul at Creighton, 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|S. Utah
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|9
|.308
|Sacramento St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|12
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Winthrop
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|10
|.474
|SC-Upstate
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|10
|.412
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Campbell
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Radford
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|High Point
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Charleston Southern
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Radford 54, Hampton 51
NC A&T 73, UNC-Asheville 71
Charleston Southern 70, High Point 66
SC-Upstate 74, Gardner-Webb 61
Longwood 72, Campbell 64
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Radford, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.
High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Campbell at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|2
|.882
|Illinois
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Rutgers
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|6
|.647
|Purdue
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|2
|.882
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|4
|.765
|Iowa
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|5
|.722
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|7
|.533
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|7
|.563
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|5
|.667
|Maryland
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|9
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Minnesota at Penn St., ppd.
Rutgers 48, Iowa 46
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon
Nebraska at Ohio St., 2:15 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Hawaii
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Long Beach St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|9
|.400
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UC San Diego
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|CS Northridge
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
