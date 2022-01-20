Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|UCLA
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|2
|.857
|Southern Cal
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|2
|.882
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Colorado
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Stanford
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Washington St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Arizona St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|California
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|11
|.421
___
Southern Cal 61, Colorado 58
Washington St. at Oregon, ppd.
Arizona 85, Stanford 57
UCLA 63, Utah 58
Washington 82, Oregon St. 72
Southern Cal at Utah, 6:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., ppd.
UCLA at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Arizona at California, 3 p.m.
Washington at Oregon, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Navy
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|Army
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|8
|.579
|Lehigh
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|12
|.368
|Boston U.
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|American
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|Bucknell
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|16
|.158
___
Lehigh at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Army at Navy, 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
American at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Texas A&M
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Mississippi St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|LSU
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|3
|.833
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Alabama
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Florida
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Vanderbilt
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Missouri
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, 1 p.m.
Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama, 6 p.m.
LSU at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Mercer
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Wofford
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|ETSU
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|VMI
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|W. Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Samford
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|7
|.611
|The Citadel
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|10
|.412
___
Chattanooga 72, UNC-Greensboro 64
VMI 99, Samford 80
Chattanooga at VMI, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at ETSU, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Mercer, 5 p.m.
Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|McNeese St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Houston Baptist
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Nicholls 69, Northwestern St. 58
Houston Baptist 68, Incarnate Word 65
New Orleans 78, SE Louisiana 72
Texas A&M-CC 60, McNeese St. 56
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|12
|.294
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|11
|.313
|Alabama A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|11
|.267
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|13
|.235
|Texas Southern
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Jackson St.
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|12
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|13
|.235
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|15
|.211
|Prairie View
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|MVSU
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|15
|.063
___
MVSU at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Oral Roberts
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|W. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UMKC
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Denver
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Omaha
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|16
|.158
|North Dakota
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
South Dakota at W. Illinois, ppd.
Oral Roberts 80, North Dakota 76
S. Dakota St. 92, St. Thomas (MN) 77
UMKC 80, N. Dakota St. 77
S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Omaha at Denver, 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
North Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Troy
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Arkansas St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Texas St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|9
|.550
|South Alabama
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|10
|.444
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|UALR
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgia Southern
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Georgia St.
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Coastal Carolina 76, Georgia Southern 72
Appalachian St. 61, Georgia St. 60
Troy 73, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Texas St. 69, UALR 59
Arkansas St. 75, Texas-Arlington 70
South Alabama 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 70
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Texas St. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at UALR, 3 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|BYU
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|4
|.800
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Santa Clara
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Pacific
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Pepperdine
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
BYU 79, San Diego 71
Gonzaga at Pacific, ppd.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 73, Santa Clara 65
Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 62
Loyola Marymount 85, Pepperdine 80, OT
San Francisco at Pepperdine, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Pacific, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|9
|.550
|New Mexico St.
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|Grand Canyon
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Utah Valley St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Cal Baptist
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Dixie St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Chicago St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Abilene Christian
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Sam Houston St. 71, New Mexico St. 46
Stephen F. Austin 71, Grand Canyon 46
Seattle 72, Abilene Christian 62
Cal Baptist 88, Tarleton St. 84
Utah Valley St. 66, Texas Rio Grande Valley 56
Dixie St. 71, Lamar 55
Grand Canyon at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Seattle at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Comments