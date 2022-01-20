Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 5 0 1.000 15 1 .938
UCLA 4 1 .800 12 2 .857
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 15 2 .882
Oregon 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Washington 4 2 .667 9 7 .563
Colorado 4 3 .571 12 5 .706
Stanford 3 3 .500 10 6 .625
Washington St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Arizona St. 2 3 .400 6 9 .400
California 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
Oregon St. 1 6 .143 3 14 .176
Utah 1 8 .111 8 11 .421

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal 61, Colorado 58

Washington St. at Oregon, ppd.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Arizona 85, Stanford 57

UCLA 63, Utah 58

Washington 82, Oregon St. 72

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal at Utah, 6:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., ppd.

UCLA at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at California, 3 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Washington at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 3 1 .750 7 10 .412
Navy 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Loyola (Md.) 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
Army 5 2 .714 11 8 .579
Lehigh 5 2 .714 7 12 .368
Boston U. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
American 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
Lafayette 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Holy Cross 1 3 .250 3 13 .188
Bucknell 0 7 .000 3 16 .158

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Army at Navy, 1:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

American at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 6 0 1.000 17 1 .944
Kentucky 5 1 .833 15 3 .833
Texas A&M 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Mississippi St. 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
LSU 3 3 .500 15 3 .833
Arkansas 3 3 .500 13 5 .722
Tennessee 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Alabama 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Florida 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
Vanderbilt 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
Missouri 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
South Carolina 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
Mississippi 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Georgia 0 5 .000 5 13 .278

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida, 1 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama, 6 p.m.

LSU at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Furman 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Mercer 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Wofford 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
ETSU 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
VMI 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
UNC-Greensboro 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
W. Carolina 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
Samford 1 5 .167 11 7 .611
The Citadel 1 5 .167 7 10 .412

___

Thursday’s Games

Chattanooga 72, UNC-Greensboro 64

VMI 99, Samford 80

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at VMI, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 5 p.m.

Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 2 0 1.000 15 4 .789
New Orleans 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Nicholls 1 1 .500 11 8 .579
SE Louisiana 1 1 .500 9 10 .474
McNeese St. 1 1 .500 7 12 .368
Houston Baptist 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Incarnate Word 0 2 .000 4 15 .211
Northwestern St. 0 2 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls 69, Northwestern St. 58

Houston Baptist 68, Incarnate Word 65

New Orleans 78, SE Louisiana 72

Texas A&M-CC 60, McNeese St. 56

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 4 1 .800 10 8 .556
Alcorn St. 4 1 .800 5 12 .294
Grambling St. 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Florida A&M 3 2 .600 5 11 .313
Alabama A&M 3 2 .600 4 11 .267
Alabama St. 3 2 .600 4 13 .235
Texas Southern 3 3 .500 5 10 .333
Jackson St. 2 3 .400 4 12 .250
Bethune-Cookman 2 3 .400 4 13 .235
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 4 .333 4 15 .211
Prairie View 2 4 .333 2 14 .125
MVSU 1 5 .167 1 15 .063

___

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Oral Roberts 7 1 .875 13 6 .684
W. Illinois 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
N. Dakota St. 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
South Dakota 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UMKC 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
St. Thomas (MN) 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
Denver 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
Omaha 2 6 .250 3 16 .158
North Dakota 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

South Dakota at W. Illinois, ppd.

Oral Roberts 80, North Dakota 76

S. Dakota St. 92, St. Thomas (MN) 77

UMKC 80, N. Dakota St. 77

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Omaha at Denver, 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

North Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Troy 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Arkansas St. 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
Texas St. 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
Appalachian St. 5 2 .714 11 9 .550
South Alabama 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Texas-Arlington 4 3 .571 8 10 .444
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
Coastal Carolina 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
UALR 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Georgia Southern 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
Georgia St. 0 3 .000 6 8 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 76, Georgia Southern 72

Appalachian St. 61, Georgia St. 60

Troy 73, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Texas St. 69, UALR 59

Arkansas St. 75, Texas-Arlington 70

South Alabama 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 70

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Texas St. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UALR, 3 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
BYU 4 1 .800 16 4 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 2 1 .667 14 4 .778
San Diego 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
San Francisco 2 2 .500 15 4 .789
Loyola Marymount 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Santa Clara 1 2 .333 11 7 .611
Portland 1 2 .333 10 8 .556
Pacific 0 2 .000 5 11 .313
Pepperdine 0 5 .000 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

BYU 79, San Diego 71

Gonzaga at Pacific, ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 73, Santa Clara 65

Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 62

Loyola Marymount 85, Pepperdine 80, OT

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Pepperdine, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Sam Houston St. 6 1 .857 11 9 .550
New Mexico St. 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
Grand Canyon 5 1 .833 15 3 .833
Stephen F. Austin 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Utah Valley St. 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Tarleton St. 3 4 .429 8 12 .400
Cal Baptist 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Dixie St. 2 4 .333 9 10 .474
Chicago St. 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Abilene Christian 2 5 .286 11 7 .611
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 5 .167 6 12 .333
Lamar 0 7 .000 2 18 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 71, New Mexico St. 46

Stephen F. Austin 71, Grand Canyon 46

Seattle 72, Abilene Christian 62

Cal Baptist 88, Tarleton St. 84

Utah Valley St. 66, Texas Rio Grande Valley 56

Dixie St. 71, Lamar 55

Saturday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Seattle at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference