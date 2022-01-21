On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Towson 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Delaware 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Hofstra 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
Drexel 3 2 .600 8 7 .533
James Madison 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
William & Mary 2 3 .400 3 15 .167
Elon 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Coll. of Charleston 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Northeastern 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 84, William & Mary 74

Drexel 77, Elon 49

UNC-Wilmington 71, James Madison 70

Towson 74, Coll. of Charleston 67

Saturday’s Games

Hofstra at Northeastern, Noon

Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 6 0 1.000 15 3 .833
UAB 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
North Texas 5 1 .833 12 4 .750
Rice 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
FAU 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
UTEP 3 3 .500 10 8 .556
Middle Tennessee 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Charlotte 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Old Dominion 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
W. Kentucky 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Southern Miss. 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
FIU 1 4 .200 11 7 .611
Marshall 0 5 .000 7 11 .389
UTSA 0 6 .000 7 12 .368

___

Thursday’s Games

FAU 78, W. Kentucky 69

FIU 70, Marshall 66

North Texas 65, Charlotte 51

Rice 77, Old Dominion 69

UTEP 69, UTSA 64

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at North Texas, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 7 1 .875 11 4 .733
Oakland 7 1 .875 13 5 .722
Wright St. 7 2 .778 10 8 .556
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 7 12 .368
Youngstown St. 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Fort Wayne 4 4 .500 9 8 .529
Detroit 3 3 .500 5 10 .333
Ill.-Chicago 3 4 .429 7 9 .438
N. Kentucky 3 4 .429 7 9 .438
Green Bay 3 5 .375 4 13 .235
Robert Morris 1 7 .125 3 14 .176
IUPUI 0 7 .000 1 16 .059

___

Thursday’s Games

Wright St. 73, IUPUI 45

Green Bay 70, Detroit 63

N. Kentucky 74, Ill.-Chicago 70, OT

Milwaukee 88, Oakland 78

Friday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Kentucky at IUPUI, Noon

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Yale 2 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Harvard 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Penn 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Columbia 1 2 .333 4 11 .267
Cornell 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
Dartmouth 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Brown 1 4 .200 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Yale at Penn, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 7 0 1.000 15 3 .833
St. Peter’s 4 1 .800 6 6 .500
Siena 3 1 .750 6 6 .500
Quinnipiac 5 3 .625 10 6 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Marist 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Niagara 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Manhattan 2 3 .400 9 5 .643
Fairfield 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
Rider 1 5 .167 5 11 .313
Canisius 1 5 .167 5 12 .294

___

Thursday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Fairfield 58

Friday’s Games

Rider at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Toledo 6 1 .857 14 4 .778
Akron 4 2 .667 11 5 .688
Buffalo 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Kent St. 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
N. Illinois 2 2 .500 5 9 .357
Miami (Ohio) 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
E. Michigan 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Ball St. 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
Bowling Green 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
W. Michigan 0 6 .000 4 13 .235

___

Thursday’s Games

Akron 91, Bowling Green 66

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 14 .176
Morgan St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
SC State 0 2 .000 8 10 .444
Howard 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Missouri St. 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
N. Iowa 5 2 .714 9 8 .529
Drake 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
S. Illinois 3 3 .500 10 8 .556
Bradley 3 4 .429 9 10 .474
Illinois St. 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
Valparaiso 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Indiana St. 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Evansville 0 5 .000 4 12 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Loyola Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Drake at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Wyoming 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Colorado St. 4 1 .800 14 1 .933
Fresno St. 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Nevada 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Air Force 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
UNLV 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Utah St. 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
San Jose St. 0 4 .000 7 9 .438
New Mexico 0 5 .000 7 11 .389

___

Thursday’s Games

Air Force 69, UNLV 62

Boise St. 62, Utah St. 59

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 6 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Bryant 5 1 .833 9 8 .529
Merrimack 4 2 .667 9 10 .474
LIU 4 2 .667 7 9 .438
Sacred Heart 3 3 .500 7 12 .368
Mount St. Mary’s 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
CCSU 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 4 .333 2 14 .125
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
St. Francis (NY) 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

___

Friday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Wagner at LIU, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 6 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Morehead St. 5 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Belmont 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Tennessee Tech 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
SE Missouri 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
Tennessee St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
UT Martin 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
Austin Peay 1 3 .250 5 9 .357
E. Illinois 0 4 .000 2 15 .118

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 83, Belmont 74

Tennessee Tech 94, SIU-Edwardsville 76

Austin Peay 72, UT Martin 57

SE Missouri 85, Tennessee St. 63

Murray St. 91, E. Illinois 51

Saturday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.

