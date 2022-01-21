Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Towson
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Delaware
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Hofstra
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Drexel
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|James Madison
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|William & Mary
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|15
|.167
|Elon
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Northeastern
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
Delaware 84, William & Mary 74
Drexel 77, Elon 49
UNC-Wilmington 71, James Madison 70
Towson 74, Coll. of Charleston 67
Hofstra at Northeastern, Noon
Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|4
|.750
|Rice
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|FAU
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|UTEP
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Kentucky
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|FIU
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Marshall
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|UTSA
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
FAU 78, W. Kentucky 69
FIU 70, Marshall 66
North Texas 65, Charlotte 51
Rice 77, Old Dominion 69
UTEP 69, UTSA 64
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.
Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at North Texas, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|4
|.733
|Oakland
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|5
|.722
|Wright St.
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|8
|.556
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Youngstown St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Detroit
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|N. Kentucky
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Green Bay
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|13
|.235
|Robert Morris
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|14
|.176
|IUPUI
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
___
Wright St. 73, IUPUI 45
Green Bay 70, Detroit 63
N. Kentucky 74, Ill.-Chicago 70, OT
Milwaukee 88, Oakland 78
Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at IUPUI, Noon
Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Harvard
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Penn
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Dartmouth
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Brown
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
___
Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Yale at Penn, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|6
|.500
|Siena
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Manhattan
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|5
|.643
|Fairfield
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Rider
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|11
|.313
|Canisius
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
___
Monmouth (NJ) 61, Fairfield 58
Rider at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Niagara, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Toledo
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Akron
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Kent St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|N. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Akron 91, Bowling Green 66
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Howard
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
SC State at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Missouri St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|8
|.529
|Drake
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Bradley
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Illinois St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Indiana St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Evansville
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Evansville at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Loyola Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Wyoming
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Colorado St.
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|1
|.933
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Nevada
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Air Force
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|UNLV
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Air Force 69, UNLV 62
Boise St. 62, Utah St. 59
Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.
New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|8
|.529
|Merrimack
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|LIU
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Mount St. Mary’s
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|CCSU
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|13
|.235
___
St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Wagner at LIU, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Morehead St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Belmont
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|SE Missouri
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Tennessee St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|UT Martin
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Austin Peay
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|E. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
___
Morehead St. 83, Belmont 74
Tennessee Tech 94, SIU-Edwardsville 76
Austin Peay 72, UT Martin 57
SE Missouri 85, Tennessee St. 63
Murray St. 91, E. Illinois 51
SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.
