On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Hartford 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Stony Brook 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Binghamton 3 2 .600 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 3 2 .600 7 10 .412
NJIT 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
Mass.-Lowell 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
New Hampshire 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
UMBC 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Maine 0 4 .000 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Maine, Noon

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
SMU 5 1 .833 14 4 .778
Cincinnati 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Tulane 4 2 .667 7 8 .467
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
UCF 3 3 .500 11 5 .688
Memphis 3 4 .429 9 8 .529
East Carolina 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
South Florida 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Wichita St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tulsa 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

SMU 70, Memphis 62

Cincinnati 90, Tulsa 69

Saturday’s Games

Temple at South Florida, ppd.

Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

East Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Dayton 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Rhode Island 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
St. Bonaventure 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
VCU 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Saint Louis 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Fordham 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Richmond 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Saint Joseph’s 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Duquesne 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
George Washington 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
UMass 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
La Salle 1 4 .200 6 9 .400
George Mason 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

UMass 91, Saint Louis 85

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

George Washington at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Davidson at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 2:30 p.m.

Richmond at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 6 1 .857 14 4 .778
Florida St. 5 2 .714 12 5 .706
Duke 4 2 .667 14 3 .824
North Carolina 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Notre Dame 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Wake Forest 5 3 .625 15 4 .789
Louisville 5 3 .625 11 7 .611
Virginia 5 3 .625 11 7 .611
Syracuse 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Virginia Tech 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Boston College 2 4 .333 7 9 .438
Clemson 2 5 .286 10 8 .556
Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
NC State 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
Georgia Tech 1 6 .143 7 10 .412

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida St. 86, North Florida 73

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon

Syracuse at Duke, Noon

Florida St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Jacksonville St. 4 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Bellarmine 4 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Kennesaw St. 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 2 3 .400 12 7 .632
E. Kentucky 1 4 .200 9 10 .474
North Alabama 1 4 .200 8 10 .444
Lipscomb 1 4 .200 8 12 .400
Stetson 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
North Florida 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida St. 86, North Florida 73

Liberty at Kennesaw St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Baylor 4 2 .667 16 2 .889
Texas Tech 4 2 .667 14 4 .778
Texas 3 3 .500 13 5 .722
Oklahoma St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
TCU 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
West Virginia 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Iowa St. 2 4 .333 14 4 .778
Oklahoma 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Kansas St. 2 4 .333 10 7 .588

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 5 1 .833 15 2 .882
Villanova 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Xavier 4 2 .667 14 3 .824
UConn 4 2 .667 13 4 .765
Marquette 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Creighton 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
St. John’s 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Seton Hall 2 4 .333 11 5 .688
Butler 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
DePaul 1 6 .143 10 7 .588
Georgetown 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Providence 83, Georgetown 75

UConn 75, Butler 56

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Georgetown, Noon

Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon

DePaul at Creighton, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Providence, Noon

Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 6 1 .857 13 5 .722
S. Utah 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
N. Colorado 4 1 .800 9 8 .529
Montana St. 5 2 .714 13 5 .722
Montana 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
E. Washington 4 2 .667 10 7 .588
N. Arizona 2 3 .400 6 10 .375
Portland St. 2 4 .333 4 10 .286
Sacramento St. 1 5 .167 5 8 .385
Idaho St. 1 6 .143 3 13 .188
Idaho 0 7 .000 3 14 .176

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. 89, N. Arizona 84

E. Washington 75, Sacramento St. 62

N. Colorado 87, Idaho 70

Weber St. 95, Idaho St. 63

Montana 66, Portland St. 64

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 4 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Longwood 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
NC A&T 4 1 .800 9 10 .474
SC-Upstate 4 1 .800 7 10 .412
Gardner-Webb 3 2 .600 9 9 .500
Campbell 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
UNC-Asheville 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Radford 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
High Point 1 2 .333 7 10 .412
Charleston Southern 1 4 .200 4 13 .235
Presbyterian 0 4 .000 8 11 .421
Hampton 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 60, Presbyterian 58

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Radford, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.

High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 6 1 .857 15 2 .882
Illinois 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
Michigan St. 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Rutgers 5 2 .714 11 6 .647
Indiana 5 3 .625 14 4 .778
Purdue 4 3 .571 15 3 .833
Iowa 3 4 .429 13 5 .722
Penn St. 3 4 .429 8 7 .533
Michigan 2 3 .400 8 7 .533
Northwestern 2 5 .286 9 7 .563
Minnesota 1 5 .167 10 5 .667
Maryland 1 6 .143 9 9 .500
Nebraska 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 68, Purdue 65

Friday’s Games

Illinois at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.

Penn St. at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Hawaii 4 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Long Beach St. 3 1 .750 7 9 .438
UC Davis 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
UC San Diego 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
UC Irvine 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
Cal Poly 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
CS Northridge 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
UC Santa Barbara 0 3 .000 7 7 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 63, CS Bakersfield 59

UC Davis 64, CS Northridge 47

Cal St.-Fullerton 65, UC Irvine 63

Long Beach St. 87, UC San Diego 69

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference