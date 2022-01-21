Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hartford
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Binghamton
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|10
|.412
|NJIT
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|New Hampshire
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|UMBC
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Maine
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
UMBC at Maine, Noon
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|SMU
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Tulane
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UCF
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Memphis
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|East Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
SMU 70, Memphis 62
Cincinnati 90, Tulsa 69
Temple at South Florida, ppd.
Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Dayton
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Rhode Island
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|VCU
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Saint Louis
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Fordham
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Richmond
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Duquesne
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|George Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|UMass
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|La Salle
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|George Mason
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
UMass 91, Saint Louis 85
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
Davidson at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 2:30 p.m.
Richmond at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Florida St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|5
|.706
|Duke
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Wake Forest
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|4
|.789
|Louisville
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Syracuse
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Boston College
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Clemson
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|NC State
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Georgia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|10
|.412
___
Florida St. 86, North Florida 73
Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon
Syracuse at Duke, Noon
Florida St. at Miami, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Virginia at NC State, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Clemson, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Bellarmine
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|7
|.632
|E. Kentucky
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|10
|.474
|North Alabama
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Lipscomb
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
|Stetson
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|North Florida
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Florida St. 86, North Florida 73
Liberty at Kennesaw St., ppd.
Stetson at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Baylor
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|2
|.889
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|TCU
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Iowa St.
|2
|4
|.333
|14
|4
|.778
|Oklahoma
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Kansas St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
___
West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Villanova
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Marquette
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Creighton
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|St. John’s
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Butler
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|7
|.588
|Georgetown
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Providence 83, Georgetown 75
UConn 75, Butler 56
Villanova at Georgetown, Noon
Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon
DePaul at Creighton, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at Providence, Noon
Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|5
|.722
|S. Utah
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Colorado
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Montana St.
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Montana
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|Sacramento St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
|Idaho St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|13
|.188
|Idaho
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Montana St. 89, N. Arizona 84
E. Washington 75, Sacramento St. 62
N. Colorado 87, Idaho 70
Weber St. 95, Idaho St. 63
Montana 66, Portland St. 64
Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Longwood
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|10
|.474
|SC-Upstate
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|10
|.412
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Campbell
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Radford
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|High Point
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Charleston Southern
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
|Presbyterian
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|11
|.421
|Hampton
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Winthrop 60, Presbyterian 58
UNC-Asheville at Radford, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.
High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Campbell at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|2
|.882
|Illinois
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Rutgers
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|6
|.647
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|4
|.778
|Purdue
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Iowa
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|5
|.722
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|7
|.533
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|7
|.563
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|5
|.667
|Maryland
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|9
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Indiana 68, Purdue 65
Illinois at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon
Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.
Penn St. at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Hawaii
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Long Beach St.
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|9
|.438
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|UC San Diego
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|UC Irvine
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|CS Northridge
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Hawaii 63, CS Bakersfield 59
UC Davis 64, CS Northridge 47
Cal St.-Fullerton 65, UC Irvine 63
Long Beach St. 87, UC San Diego 69
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Comments