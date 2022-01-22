On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Towson 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Delaware 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Hofstra 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
Drexel 3 2 .600 8 7 .533
James Madison 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
William & Mary 2 3 .400 3 15 .167
Elon 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Coll. of Charleston 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Northeastern 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Saturday’s Games

Hofstra at Northeastern, Noon

Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 6 0 1.000 15 3 .833
UAB 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
North Texas 5 1 .833 12 4 .750
Rice 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
FAU 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
UTEP 3 3 .500 10 8 .556
Middle Tennessee 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Charlotte 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Old Dominion 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
W. Kentucky 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Southern Miss. 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
FIU 1 4 .200 11 7 .611
Marshall 0 5 .000 7 11 .389
UTSA 0 6 .000 7 12 .368

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at North Texas, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 8 1 .889 12 4 .750
Oakland 7 1 .875 13 5 .722
Wright St. 7 2 .778 10 8 .556
Fort Wayne 5 4 .556 10 8 .556
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 7 12 .368
Detroit 3 3 .500 5 10 .333
Youngstown St. 4 5 .444 10 9 .526
Ill.-Chicago 3 4 .429 7 9 .438
N. Kentucky 3 4 .429 7 9 .438
Green Bay 3 5 .375 4 13 .235
Robert Morris 1 8 .111 3 15 .167
IUPUI 0 7 .000 1 16 .059

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland St. 64, Youngstown St. 61

Fort Wayne 86, Robert Morris 62

Saturday’s Games

N. Kentucky at IUPUI, Noon

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Yale 2 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Harvard 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Penn 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Columbia 1 2 .333 4 11 .267
Cornell 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
Dartmouth 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Brown 1 4 .200 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Yale at Penn, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 7 0 1.000 15 3 .833
St. Peter’s 5 1 .833 7 6 .538
Quinnipiac 5 3 .625 10 6 .625
Siena 3 2 .600 6 7 .462
Manhattan 3 3 .500 10 5 .667
Monmouth (NJ) 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Marist 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Niagara 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Fairfield 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
Canisius 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
Rider 1 6 .143 5 12 .294

___

Friday’s Games

Canisius 70, Rider 69

Manhattan 75, Siena 68

St. Peter’s 74, Niagara 68, OT

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 7 1 .875 15 4 .789
Ohio 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Akron 4 2 .667 11 5 .688
Buffalo 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Kent St. 4 4 .500 9 9 .500
N. Illinois 2 2 .500 5 9 .357
Miami (Ohio) 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
E. Michigan 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Ball St. 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
Bowling Green 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
W. Michigan 0 6 .000 4 13 .235

___

Friday’s Games

Toledo 87, Ohio 69

Buffalo 64, Kent St. 51

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 14 .176
Morgan St. 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
SC State 0 2 .000 8 10 .444
Howard 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Missouri St. 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
N. Iowa 5 2 .714 9 8 .529
Drake 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
S. Illinois 3 3 .500 10 8 .556
Illinois St. 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
Bradley 3 4 .429 9 10 .474
Valparaiso 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Indiana St. 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Evansville 0 6 .000 4 13 .235

___

Friday’s Games

Illinois St. 94, Evansville 56

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Loyola Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Drake at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Wyoming 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Colorado St. 4 1 .800 14 1 .933
Fresno St. 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Nevada 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
Air Force 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
UNLV 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Utah St. 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
San Jose St. 0 4 .000 7 9 .438
New Mexico 0 5 .000 7 11 .389

___

Friday’s Games

Nevada 77, Fresno St. 73

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 7 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Bryant 6 1 .857 10 8 .556
Merrimack 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
LIU 4 3 .571 7 10 .412
Mount St. Mary’s 3 4 .429 7 12 .368
Sacred Heart 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
St. Francis (NY) 2 5 .286 5 13 .278
CCSU 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 5 .286 2 15 .118

___

Friday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 78

Wagner 92, LIU 85, OT

Bryant 79, Merrimack 63

Mount St. Mary’s 98, Sacred Heart 59

St. Francis (Pa.) 68, CCSU 67

Sunday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 6 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Morehead St. 5 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Belmont 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Tennessee Tech 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
SE Missouri 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
Tennessee St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
UT Martin 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
Austin Peay 1 3 .250 5 9 .357
E. Illinois 0 4 .000 2 15 .118

___

Saturday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

