All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Towson
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Delaware
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Hofstra
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Drexel
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|James Madison
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|William & Mary
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|15
|.167
|Elon
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Northeastern
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
Hofstra at Northeastern, Noon
Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|UAB
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|4
|.750
|Rice
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|FAU
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|UTEP
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Kentucky
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|FIU
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Marshall
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|UTSA
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.
Marshall at FAU, 4 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at North Texas, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|4
|.750
|Oakland
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|5
|.722
|Wright St.
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|8
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|8
|.556
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Detroit
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Youngstown St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|9
|.526
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|N. Kentucky
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Green Bay
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|13
|.235
|Robert Morris
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|15
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
___
Cleveland St. 64, Youngstown St. 61
Fort Wayne 86, Robert Morris 62
N. Kentucky at IUPUI, Noon
Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Yale
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Harvard
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Penn
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Dartmouth
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Brown
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
___
Brown at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Yale at Penn, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|6
|.538
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|Siena
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|7
|.462
|Manhattan
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Canisius
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Rider
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|12
|.294
___
Canisius 70, Rider 69
Manhattan 75, Siena 68
St. Peter’s 74, Niagara 68, OT
St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|4
|.789
|Ohio
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Akron
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|N. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Toledo 87, Ohio 69
Buffalo 64, Kent St. 51
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Howard
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
SC State at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Missouri St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|8
|.529
|Drake
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Illinois St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Bradley
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Indiana St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Illinois St. 94, Evansville 56
Valparaiso at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Loyola Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Wyoming
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Colorado St.
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|1
|.933
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Nevada
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Air Force
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|UNLV
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Nevada 77, Fresno St. 73
Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.
New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|8
|.556
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|LIU
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|10
|.412
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|15
|.118
___
St. Francis (NY) 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 78
Wagner 92, LIU 85, OT
Bryant 79, Merrimack 63
Mount St. Mary’s 98, Sacred Heart 59
St. Francis (Pa.) 68, CCSU 67
St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Morehead St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Belmont
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|SE Missouri
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Tennessee St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|UT Martin
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Austin Peay
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|9
|.357
|E. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
___
SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
Comments