All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hartford
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Binghamton
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|10
|.412
|NJIT
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|New Hampshire
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|UMBC
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Maine
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
UMBC at Maine, Noon
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|SMU
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Tulane
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UCF
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Memphis
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|East Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Temple at South Florida, ppd.
Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Dayton
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Rhode Island
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|VCU
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Saint Louis
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Fordham
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Richmond
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Duquesne
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|George Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|UMass
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|La Salle
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|George Mason
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
St. Bonaventure 64, Duquesne 56
George Washington at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
Davidson at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 2:30 p.m.
Richmond at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Florida St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|5
|.706
|Duke
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Wake Forest
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|4
|.789
|Louisville
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Syracuse
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Boston College
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Clemson
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|NC State
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Georgia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|10
|.412
___
Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon
Syracuse at Duke, Noon
Florida St. at Miami, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Virginia at NC State, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Clemson, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Bellarmine
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|7
|.632
|E. Kentucky
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|10
|.474
|North Alabama
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Lipscomb
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
|Stetson
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|North Florida
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 2:15 p.m.
Stetson at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Baylor
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|2
|.889
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|TCU
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Iowa St.
|2
|4
|.333
|14
|4
|.778
|Oklahoma
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Kansas St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
___
West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Villanova
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Marquette
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Creighton
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|St. John’s
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Butler
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|7
|.588
|Georgetown
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Villanova at Georgetown, Noon
Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon
DePaul at Creighton, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at Providence, Noon
Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|5
|.722
|S. Utah
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Colorado
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Montana St.
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Montana
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|Sacramento St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
|Idaho St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|13
|.188
|Idaho
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Longwood
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|10
|.474
|SC-Upstate
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|10
|.412
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Campbell
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Radford
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|High Point
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Charleston Southern
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
|Presbyterian
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|11
|.421
|Hampton
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
UNC-Asheville at Radford, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.
High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Campbell at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|Illinois
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Rutgers
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|6
|.647
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|4
|.778
|Purdue
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Iowa
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|5
|.722
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|7
|.533
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|7
|.563
|Maryland
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|5
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Maryland 81, Illinois 65
Michigan St. 86, Wisconsin 74
Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon
Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.
Penn St. at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Hawaii
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Long Beach St.
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|9
|.438
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|UC San Diego
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|UC Irvine
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|CS Northridge
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.
UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
