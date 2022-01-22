On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Hartford 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Stony Brook 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Binghamton 3 2 .600 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 3 2 .600 7 10 .412
NJIT 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
Mass.-Lowell 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
New Hampshire 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
UMBC 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Maine 0 4 .000 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Maine, Noon

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
SMU 5 1 .833 14 4 .778
Cincinnati 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Tulane 4 2 .667 7 8 .467
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
UCF 3 3 .500 11 5 .688
Memphis 3 4 .429 9 8 .529
East Carolina 2 3 .400 11 6 .647
South Florida 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Wichita St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tulsa 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple at South Florida, ppd.

Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Dayton 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Rhode Island 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
St. Bonaventure 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
VCU 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Saint Louis 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Fordham 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Richmond 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Saint Joseph’s 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
Duquesne 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
George Washington 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
UMass 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
La Salle 1 4 .200 6 9 .400
George Mason 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 64, Duquesne 56

Saturday’s Games

George Washington at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 2:30 p.m.

Richmond at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 6 1 .857 14 4 .778
Florida St. 5 2 .714 12 5 .706
Duke 4 2 .667 14 3 .824
North Carolina 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Notre Dame 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Wake Forest 5 3 .625 15 4 .789
Louisville 5 3 .625 11 7 .611
Virginia 5 3 .625 11 7 .611
Syracuse 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Virginia Tech 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Boston College 2 4 .333 7 9 .438
Clemson 2 5 .286 10 8 .556
Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
NC State 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
Georgia Tech 1 6 .143 7 10 .412

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon

Syracuse at Duke, Noon

Florida St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Jacksonville St. 4 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Bellarmine 4 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Kennesaw St. 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 2 3 .400 12 7 .632
E. Kentucky 1 4 .200 9 10 .474
North Alabama 1 4 .200 8 10 .444
Lipscomb 1 4 .200 8 12 .400
Stetson 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
North Florida 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 2:15 p.m.

Stetson at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Baylor 4 2 .667 16 2 .889
Texas Tech 4 2 .667 14 4 .778
Texas 3 3 .500 13 5 .722
Oklahoma St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
TCU 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
West Virginia 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Iowa St. 2 4 .333 14 4 .778
Oklahoma 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Kansas St. 2 4 .333 10 7 .588

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 5 1 .833 15 2 .882
Villanova 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Xavier 4 2 .667 14 3 .824
UConn 4 2 .667 13 4 .765
Marquette 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Creighton 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
St. John’s 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Seton Hall 2 4 .333 11 5 .688
Butler 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
DePaul 1 6 .143 10 7 .588
Georgetown 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Georgetown, Noon

Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon

DePaul at Creighton, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Providence, Noon

Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 6 1 .857 13 5 .722
S. Utah 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
N. Colorado 4 1 .800 9 8 .529
Montana St. 5 2 .714 13 5 .722
Montana 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
E. Washington 4 2 .667 10 7 .588
N. Arizona 2 3 .400 6 10 .375
Portland St. 2 4 .333 4 10 .286
Sacramento St. 1 5 .167 5 8 .385
Idaho St. 1 6 .143 3 13 .188
Idaho 0 7 .000 3 14 .176

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 4 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Longwood 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
NC A&T 4 1 .800 9 10 .474
SC-Upstate 4 1 .800 7 10 .412
Gardner-Webb 3 2 .600 9 9 .500
Campbell 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
UNC-Asheville 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Radford 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
High Point 1 2 .333 7 10 .412
Charleston Southern 1 4 .200 4 13 .235
Presbyterian 0 4 .000 8 11 .421
Hampton 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Radford, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.

High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Wisconsin 6 2 .750 15 3 .833
Illinois 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Rutgers 5 2 .714 11 6 .647
Indiana 5 3 .625 14 4 .778
Purdue 4 3 .571 15 3 .833
Iowa 3 4 .429 13 5 .722
Penn St. 3 4 .429 8 7 .533
Michigan 2 3 .400 8 7 .533
Northwestern 2 5 .286 9 7 .563
Maryland 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Minnesota 1 5 .167 10 5 .667
Nebraska 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 81, Illinois 65

Michigan St. 86, Wisconsin 74

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.

Penn St. at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Hawaii 4 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Long Beach St. 3 1 .750 7 9 .438
UC Davis 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
UC San Diego 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
UC Irvine 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
Cal Poly 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
CS Northridge 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
UC Santa Barbara 0 3 .000 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

