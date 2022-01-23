On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
The Associated Press
January 23, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 5 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Delaware 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Towson 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Hofstra 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
James Madison 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Drexel 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
William & Mary 3 3 .500 4 15 .211
Elon 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
Coll. of Charleston 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Northeastern 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Hofstra 72, Northeastern 50

Delaware 80, Elon 77

William & Mary 83, Drexel 75

UNC-Wilmington 81, Towson 77, OT

James Madison 95, Coll. of Charleston 94

Monday’s Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Louisiana Tech 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
North Texas 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
FAU 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Middle Tennessee 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Charlotte 3 2 .600 10 7 .588
Rice 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
UTEP 3 3 .500 10 8 .556
Old Dominion 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
FIU 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
W. Kentucky 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
Southern Miss. 1 4 .200 6 12 .333
Marshall 0 6 .000 7 12 .368
UTSA 0 6 .000 7 12 .368

___

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 74, Southern Miss. 60

Charlotte 67, Rice 64

FAU 71, Marshall 60

UAB 83, Louisiana Tech 76

North Texas 69, Old Dominion 56

FIU 86, W. Kentucky 83

Sunday’s Games

UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 8 1 .889 12 4 .750
Oakland 8 1 .889 14 5 .737
Wright St. 8 2 .800 11 8 .579
Detroit 4 3 .571 6 10 .375
Fort Wayne 5 4 .556 10 8 .556
N. Kentucky 4 4 .500 8 9 .471
Milwaukee 5 6 .455 7 13 .350
Youngstown St. 4 5 .444 10 9 .526
Ill.-Chicago 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
Green Bay 3 6 .333 4 14 .222
Robert Morris 1 8 .111 3 15 .167
IUPUI 0 8 .000 1 17 .056

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 41

Oakland 68, Green Bay 61

Detroit 71, Milwaukee 58

Wright St. 97, Ill.-Chicago 81

Sunday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Penn 4 2 .667 7 12 .368
Yale 2 1 .667 8 9 .471
Harvard 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Cornell 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Brown 2 4 .333 10 11 .476
Columbia 1 3 .250 4 12 .250
Dartmouth 1 4 .200 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown 93, Columbia 74

Cornell 76, Harvard 61

Princeton 84, Dartmouth 80

Penn 76, Yale 68

Tuesday’s Games

Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 7 0 1.000 15 3 .833
St. Peter’s 5 1 .833 7 6 .538
Quinnipiac 5 3 .625 10 6 .625
Siena 3 2 .600 6 7 .462
Manhattan 3 3 .500 10 5 .667
Monmouth (NJ) 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Marist 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
Niagara 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Fairfield 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
Canisius 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
Rider 1 6 .143 5 12 .294

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 7 1 .875 15 4 .789
Ohio 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Akron 5 2 .714 12 5 .706
Buffalo 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Kent St. 4 4 .500 9 9 .500
Miami (Ohio) 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
N. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 10 .333
Bowling Green 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
Ball St. 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
E. Michigan 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
W. Michigan 0 7 .000 4 14 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 82, W. Michigan 75

Miami (Ohio) 85, N. Illinois 82, OT

Akron 46, E. Michigan 44

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
NC Central 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438
Coppin St. 2 1 .667 3 15 .167
Howard 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
SC State 1 2 .333 9 10 .474
Morgan St. 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 2 .000 5 8 .385
Delaware St. 0 2 .000 2 13 .133

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Howard 91, Morgan St. 82

NC Central 73, Delaware St. 49

Norfolk St. 84, Coppin St. 77

Monday’s Games

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Missouri St. 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Drake 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
N. Iowa 5 3 .625 9 9 .500
Bradley 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Illinois St. 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
S. Illinois 3 4 .429 10 9 .526
Valparaiso 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Indiana St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Evansville 0 6 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 73

Missouri St. 79, Loyola Chicago 69

Drake 82, N. Iowa 74, OT

Bradley 70, S. Illinois 62

Sunday’s Games

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Wyoming 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Colorado St. 5 1 .833 15 1 .938
San Diego St. 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Fresno St. 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Nevada 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
UNLV 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Air Force 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Utah St. 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
San Jose St. 0 5 .000 7 10 .412
New Mexico 0 6 .000 7 12 .368

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 73, Air Force 53

UNLV 70, San Jose St. 62

Wyoming 93, New Mexico 91

Boise St. 42, San Diego St. 37

Monday’s Games

UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 7 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Bryant 6 1 .857 10 8 .556
Merrimack 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
LIU 4 3 .571 7 10 .412
Mount St. Mary’s 3 4 .429 7 12 .368
Sacred Heart 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
St. Francis (NY) 2 5 .286 5 13 .278
CCSU 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 5 .286 2 15 .118

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 7 0 1.000 17 2 .895
Morehead St. 6 0 1.000 14 5 .737
Belmont 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
SE Missouri 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
Tennessee Tech 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
Tennessee St. 3 4 .429 8 11 .421
UT Martin 2 5 .286 6 13 .316
SIU-Edwardsville 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
Austin Peay 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
E. Illinois 0 5 .000 2 16 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 74

Tennessee St. 65, Austin Peay 61

SE Missouri 87, E. Illinois 58

Murray St. 74, UT Martin 66

Monday’s Games

Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

