Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Delaware
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Towson
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Hofstra
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|James Madison
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Drexel
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|William & Mary
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|15
|.211
|Elon
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Northeastern
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Hofstra 72, Northeastern 50
Delaware 80, Elon 77
Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.
William & Mary 83, Drexel 75
UNC-Wilmington 81, Towson 77, OT
James Madison 95, Coll. of Charleston 94
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|FAU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Charlotte
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Rice
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|W. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|Marshall
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
|UTSA
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Middle Tennessee 74, Southern Miss. 60
Charlotte 67, Rice 64
FAU 71, Marshall 60
UAB 83, Louisiana Tech 76
North Texas 69, Old Dominion 56
FIU 86, W. Kentucky 83
UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|4
|.750
|Oakland
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|8
|.579
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|10
|.375
|Fort Wayne
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|8
|.556
|N. Kentucky
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|13
|.350
|Youngstown St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|9
|.526
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|Robert Morris
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|15
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
___
N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 41
Oakland 68, Green Bay 61
Detroit 71, Milwaukee 58
Wright St. 97, Ill.-Chicago 81
Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Penn
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Yale
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Brown
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Columbia
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|12
|.250
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
___
Brown 93, Columbia 74
Cornell 76, Harvard 61
Princeton 84, Dartmouth 80
Penn 76, Yale 68
Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|6
|.538
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|Siena
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|7
|.462
|Manhattan
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Canisius
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Rider
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|12
|.294
___
St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|4
|.789
|Ohio
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Akron
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|5
|.706
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|10
|.333
|Bowling Green
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|W. Michigan
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Bowling Green 82, W. Michigan 75
Miami (Ohio) 85, N. Illinois 82, OT
Akron 46, E. Michigan 44
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|NC Central
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Coppin St.
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|15
|.167
|Howard
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|SC State
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
___
SC State 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Howard 91, Morgan St. 82
NC Central 73, Delaware St. 49
Norfolk St. 84, Coppin St. 77
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Drake
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|9
|.500
|Bradley
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Illinois St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|S. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|Valparaiso
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Indiana St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 73
Missouri St. 79, Loyola Chicago 69
Drake 82, N. Iowa 74, OT
Bradley 70, S. Illinois 62
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Wyoming
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Colorado St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|1
|.938
|San Diego St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Nevada
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|UNLV
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Air Force
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|New Mexico
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Colorado St. 73, Air Force 53
UNLV 70, San Jose St. 62
Wyoming 93, New Mexico 91
Boise St. 42, San Diego St. 37
UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|8
|.556
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|LIU
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|10
|.412
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|15
|.118
___
St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Morehead St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Belmont
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Tennessee St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|UT Martin
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|Austin Peay
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|10
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Morehead St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 74
Tennessee St. 65, Austin Peay 61
SE Missouri 87, E. Illinois 58
Murray St. 74, UT Martin 66
Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments