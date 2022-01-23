Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Binghamton
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Albany (NY)
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Hartford
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|11
|.214
|NJIT
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|UMBC
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Maine
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
UMBC 88, Maine 46
New Hampshire 67, Mass.-Lowell 61
Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.
Stony Brook 86, Albany (NY) 75
Binghamton 68, NJIT 57
Vermont 82, Hartford 72
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|SMU
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UCF
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Tulane
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Memphis
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|East Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Temple at South Florida, ppd.
UCF 68, Tulane 66
Houston 79, East Carolina 36
Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Dayton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Richmond
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Louis
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|George Mason
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Fordham
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Duquesne
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|UMass
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|La Salle
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
___
George Washington 63, Rhode Island 61
Davidson 69, Fordham 66
VCU 70, Saint Joseph’s 54
Richmond 64, La Salle 56
George Mason 50, Dayton 49
UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.
Fordham at Dayton, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Duke
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|3
|.833
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Wake Forest
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|4
|.800
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Louisville
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Virginia
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Boston College
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|Clemson
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Syracuse
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|NC State
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Georgia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|10
|.412
___
Boston College 68, Virginia Tech 63
Duke 79, Syracuse 59
Florida St. 61, Miami 60
Notre Dame 82, Louisville 70
NC State 77, Virginia 63
Clemson 75, Pittsburgh 48
Wake Forest 98, North Carolina 76
Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Clemson at Duke, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Bellarmine
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|8
|.579
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Lipscomb
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Stetson
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|North Florida
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Lipscomb 77, Kennesaw St. 73
Stetson 67, North Alabama 65
Jacksonville St. 79, Florida Gulf Coast 71
Bellarmine 76, Jacksonville 73, OT
E. Kentucky 67, North Florida 58
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Baylor
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|2
|.895
|Texas Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|TCU
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|West Virginia
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|5
|.722
|Iowa St.
|2
|5
|.286
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|7
|.632
|Kansas St.
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
___
Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65
Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 51
Baylor 65, Oklahoma 51
TCU 59, Iowa St. 44
Kansas 78, Kansas St. 75
Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|5
|.737
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Creighton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Marquette
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|5
|.706
|St. John’s
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Butler
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgetown
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Villanova 85, Georgetown 74
Seton Hall 66, St. John’s 60
Creighton 60, DePaul 47
Butler at Providence, Noon
Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|5
|.722
|S. Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|5
|.688
|N. Colorado
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|8
|.556
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Montana
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|E. Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|8
|.556
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Portland St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|11
|.267
|Sacramento St.
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|9
|.357
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|14
|.222
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|14
|.176
___
Montana 58, N. Arizona 48
S. Utah 86, Idaho St. 74
N. Colorado 87, E. Washington 83
Idaho 73, Sacramento St. 72, OT
Montana St. 73, Portland St. 60
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Longwood
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|SC-Upstate
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|10
|.444
|NC A&T
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Radford
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|11
|.389
|Hampton
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|12
|.400
___
UNC-Asheville 78, Radford 74, OT
Winthrop 64, Gardner-Webb 62
Longwood 71, Presbyterian 70
Hampton 68, High Point 64, OT
SC-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 57
Campbell 73, NC A&T 72
Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|Illinois
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|4
|.778
|Rutgers
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Purdue
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Iowa
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Penn St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|8
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|5
|.688
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|7
|.563
|Maryland
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Minnesota 68, Rutgers 65
Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.
Iowa 68, Penn St. 51
Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Hawaii
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|9
|.471
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|UC San Diego
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|UC Irvine
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Long Beach St. 73, UC Irvine 67
Cal St.-Fullerton 83, UC San Diego 80
UC Riverside 77, CS Northridge 67
Hawaii 69, Cal Poly 56
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments