On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 23, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 5 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Stony Brook 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Binghamton 4 2 .667 7 8 .467
Albany (NY) 3 3 .500 7 11 .389
New Hampshire 2 2 .500 7 6 .538
Hartford 1 1 .500 3 11 .214
NJIT 3 4 .429 8 9 .471
Mass.-Lowell 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
UMBC 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Maine 0 5 .000 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC 88, Maine 46

New Hampshire 67, Mass.-Lowell 61

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Stony Brook 86, Albany (NY) 75

Binghamton 68, NJIT 57

Vermont 82, Hartford 72

Monday’s Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895
SMU 5 1 .833 14 4 .778
Cincinnati 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
UCF 4 3 .571 12 5 .706
Tulane 4 3 .571 7 9 .438
Memphis 3 4 .429 9 8 .529
East Carolina 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
South Florida 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Wichita St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tulsa 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple at South Florida, ppd.

UCF 68, Tulane 66

        Read more: Sports News

Houston 79, East Carolina 36

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 6 0 1.000 16 2 .889
St. Bonaventure 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
VCU 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Dayton 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Rhode Island 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Richmond 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Saint Louis 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
George Mason 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Fordham 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
George Washington 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
Saint Joseph’s 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
Duquesne 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
UMass 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
La Salle 1 5 .167 6 10 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

George Washington 63, Rhode Island 61

Davidson 69, Fordham 66

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

VCU 70, Saint Joseph’s 54

Richmond 64, La Salle 56

George Mason 50, Dayton 49

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.

Fordham at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Florida St. 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Duke 5 2 .714 15 3 .833
Notre Dame 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Wake Forest 6 3 .667 16 4 .800
North Carolina 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Louisville 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Virginia 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Boston College 3 4 .429 8 9 .471
Clemson 3 5 .375 11 8 .579
Syracuse 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
NC State 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
Virginia Tech 2 5 .286 10 8 .556
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 7 12 .368
Georgia Tech 1 6 .143 7 10 .412

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 68, Virginia Tech 63

Duke 79, Syracuse 59

Florida St. 61, Miami 60

Notre Dame 82, Louisville 70

NC State 77, Virginia 63

Clemson 75, Pittsburgh 48

Wake Forest 98, North Carolina 76

Sunday’s Games

Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson at Duke, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 5 0 1.000 12 6 .667
Bellarmine 5 0 1.000 11 8 .579
Liberty 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Kennesaw St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
Jacksonville 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 12 8 .600
E. Kentucky 2 4 .333 10 10 .500
Lipscomb 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
Stetson 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
North Alabama 1 5 .167 8 11 .421
North Florida 0 6 .000 4 16 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb 77, Kennesaw St. 73

Stetson 67, North Alabama 65

Jacksonville St. 79, Florida Gulf Coast 71

Bellarmine 76, Jacksonville 73, OT

E. Kentucky 67, North Florida 58

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 5 1 .833 16 2 .889
Baylor 5 2 .714 17 2 .895
Texas Tech 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
TCU 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Texas 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Oklahoma St. 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
West Virginia 2 4 .333 13 5 .722
Iowa St. 2 5 .286 14 5 .737
Oklahoma 2 5 .286 12 7 .632
Kansas St. 2 5 .286 10 8 .556

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65

Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 51

Baylor 65, Oklahoma 51

TCU 59, Iowa St. 44

Kansas 78, Kansas St. 75

Monday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 5 1 .833 15 2 .882
Villanova 7 2 .778 14 5 .737
Xavier 4 2 .667 14 3 .824
UConn 4 2 .667 13 4 .765
Creighton 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Marquette 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 5 .706
St. John’s 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Butler 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
DePaul 1 7 .125 10 8 .556
Georgetown 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 85, Georgetown 74

Seton Hall 66, St. John’s 60

Creighton 60, DePaul 47

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Providence, Noon

Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 6 1 .857 13 5 .722
S. Utah 5 1 .833 11 5 .688
N. Colorado 5 1 .833 10 8 .556
Montana St. 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Montana 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
E. Washington 4 3 .571 10 8 .556
N. Arizona 2 4 .333 6 11 .353
Portland St. 2 5 .286 4 11 .267
Sacramento St. 1 6 .143 5 9 .357
Idaho 1 7 .125 4 14 .222
Idaho St. 1 7 .125 3 14 .176

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 58, N. Arizona 48

S. Utah 86, Idaho St. 74

N. Colorado 87, E. Washington 83

Idaho 73, Sacramento St. 72, OT

Montana St. 73, Portland St. 60

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 5 0 1.000 12 6 .667
Longwood 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706
SC-Upstate 5 1 .833 8 10 .444
NC A&T 4 2 .667 9 11 .450
Campbell 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UNC-Asheville 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Radford 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
High Point 1 3 .250 7 11 .389
Hampton 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
Charleston Southern 1 5 .167 4 14 .222
Presbyterian 0 5 .000 8 12 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 78, Radford 74, OT

Winthrop 64, Gardner-Webb 62

Longwood 71, Presbyterian 70

Hampton 68, High Point 64, OT

SC-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 57

Campbell 73, NC A&T 72

Monday’s Games

Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Wisconsin 6 2 .750 15 3 .833
Illinois 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Indiana 5 3 .625 14 4 .778
Rutgers 5 3 .625 11 7 .611
Purdue 4 3 .571 15 3 .833
Iowa 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Michigan 2 3 .400 8 7 .533
Penn St. 3 5 .375 8 8 .500
Minnesota 2 5 .286 11 5 .688
Northwestern 2 5 .286 9 7 .563
Maryland 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Nebraska 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 68, Rutgers 65

Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.

Iowa 68, Penn St. 51

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Hawaii 5 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
Long Beach St. 4 1 .800 8 9 .471
UC Davis 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
UC San Diego 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
CS Bakersfield 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
UC Irvine 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
Cal Poly 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
CS Northridge 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
UC Santa Barbara 0 3 .000 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. 73, UC Irvine 67

Cal St.-Fullerton 83, UC San Diego 80

UC Riverside 77, CS Northridge 67

Hawaii 69, Cal Poly 56

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Cloud Native Security Platform-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey