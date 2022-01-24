On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 6 0 1.000 16 1 .941
UCLA 5 1 .833 13 2 .867
Southern Cal 6 2 .750 16 2 .889
Oregon 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Stanford 4 3 .571 11 6 .647
Washington 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
Colorado 4 4 .500 12 6 .667
Washington St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Arizona St. 2 4 .333 6 10 .375
California 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
Oregon St. 1 6 .143 3 14 .176
Utah 1 9 .100 8 12 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 96, California 71

Oregon 84, Washington 56

Monday’s Games

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola (Md.) 6 2 .750 12 7 .632
Army 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
Colgate 3 1 .750 7 10 .412
Navy 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Lehigh 5 3 .625 7 13 .350
Boston U. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
Lafayette 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
American 1 4 .200 5 12 .294
Holy Cross 1 4 .200 3 14 .176
Bucknell 1 7 .125 4 16 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Holy Cross at American, 7 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 7 0 1.000 18 1 .947
Kentucky 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Texas A&M 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Mississippi St. 4 2 .667 13 5 .722
Arkansas 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Tennessee 4 3 .571 13 5 .722
Alabama 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
Florida 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
LSU 3 4 .429 15 4 .789
South Carolina 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Vanderbilt 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
Missouri 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Mississippi 1 5 .167 9 9 .500
Georgia 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

Monday’s Games

Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Furman 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Mercer 5 2 .714 12 8 .600
Wofford 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
ETSU 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
VMI 4 4 .500 11 9 .550
UNC-Greensboro 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
The Citadel 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
W. Carolina 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
Samford 1 6 .143 11 8 .579

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 7 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Texas A&M-CC 2 1 .667 15 5 .750
SE Louisiana 2 1 .667 10 10 .500
McNeese St. 2 1 .667 8 12 .400
Houston Baptist 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Nicholls 1 2 .333 11 9 .550
Incarnate Word 0 3 .000 4 16 .200
Northwestern St. 0 3 .000 4 16 .200

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 5 1 .833 11 8 .579
Grambling St. 4 2 .667 7 12 .368
Florida A&M 4 2 .667 6 11 .353
Alcorn St. 4 2 .667 5 13 .278
Texas Southern 4 3 .571 6 10 .375
Bethune-Cookman 3 3 .500 5 13 .278
Alabama A&M 3 3 .500 4 12 .250
Alabama St. 3 3 .500 4 14 .222
Prairie View 3 4 .429 3 14 .176
Jackson St. 2 4 .333 4 13 .235
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 .286 4 16 .200
MVSU 1 6 .143 1 16 .059

___

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Oral Roberts 7 2 .778 13 7 .650
N. Dakota St. 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
South Dakota 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
UMKC 4 3 .571 10 8 .556
Denver 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
W. Illinois 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
St. Thomas (MN) 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Omaha 2 7 .222 3 17 .150
North Dakota 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Spurgeon Knights at UMKC, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas St. 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
Appalachian St. 6 2 .750 12 9 .571
South Alabama 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Troy 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Texas St. 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
Texas-Arlington 4 4 .500 8 11 .421
UALR 2 2 .500 7 9 .438
Coastal Carolina 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 10 10 .500
Georgia Southern 1 5 .167 8 9 .471
Georgia St. 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
BYU 5 1 .833 17 4 .810
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 3 1 .750 15 4 .789
San Diego 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
San Francisco 3 2 .600 16 4 .800
Loyola Marymount 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
Santa Clara 1 2 .333 11 7 .611
Portland 1 3 .250 10 9 .526
Pacific 0 3 .000 5 12 .294
Pepperdine 0 6 .000 6 15 .286

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Sam Houston St. 7 1 .875 12 9 .571
New Mexico St. 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Grand Canyon 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Utah Valley St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
Stephen F. Austin 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
Dixie St. 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Abilene Christian 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
Tarleton St. 3 5 .375 8 13 .381
Cal Baptist 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Chicago St. 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
Lamar 0 8 .000 2 19 .095

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Seattle, 10 p.m.

