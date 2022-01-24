On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 5 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Delaware 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Towson 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Hofstra 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
James Madison 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Drexel 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
William & Mary 3 3 .500 4 15 .211
Elon 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
Coll. of Charleston 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Northeastern 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Louisiana Tech 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
North Texas 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
FAU 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Middle Tennessee 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Charlotte 3 2 .600 10 7 .588
Rice 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
UTEP 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Old Dominion 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
FIU 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
W. Kentucky 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
Southern Miss. 1 4 .200 6 12 .333
Marshall 0 6 .000 7 12 .368
UTSA 0 7 .000 7 13 .350

___

Sunday’s Games

UTEP 59, UTSA 54

Wednesday’s Games

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 9 1 .900 13 4 .765
Oakland 8 1 .889 14 5 .737
Wright St. 8 2 .800 11 8 .579
Fort Wayne 6 4 .600 11 8 .579
Detroit 4 3 .571 6 10 .375
N. Kentucky 4 4 .500 8 9 .471
Milwaukee 5 6 .455 7 13 .350
Youngstown St. 4 6 .400 10 10 .500
Ill.-Chicago 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
Green Bay 3 6 .333 4 14 .222
Robert Morris 1 9 .100 3 16 .158
IUPUI 0 8 .000 1 17 .056

___

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne 82, Youngstown St. 71

Cleveland St. 75, Robert Morris 68

Monday’s Games

Michigan-Dearborn at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Penn 4 2 .667 7 12 .368
Yale 2 1 .667 8 9 .471
Harvard 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Cornell 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Brown 2 4 .333 10 11 .476
Columbia 1 3 .250 4 12 .250
Dartmouth 1 4 .200 4 12 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 8 0 1.000 16 3 .842
St. Peter’s 5 2 .714 7 7 .500
Siena 3 2 .600 6 7 .462
Monmouth (NJ) 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Quinnipiac 5 4 .556 10 7 .588
Manhattan 3 4 .429 10 6 .625
Fairfield 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Marist 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Canisius 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Niagara 3 6 .333 8 10 .444
Rider 2 6 .250 6 12 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Canisius 63, St. Peter’s 60

Rider 70, Niagara 67

Fairfield 69, Marist 66

Monmouth (NJ) 78, Manhattan 62

Iona 76, Quinnipiac 61

Tuesday’s Games

Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 7 1 .875 15 4 .789
Ohio 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Akron 5 2 .714 12 5 .706
Buffalo 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Kent St. 4 4 .500 9 9 .500
Miami (Ohio) 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
N. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 10 .333
Bowling Green 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
Ball St. 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
E. Michigan 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
W. Michigan 0 7 .000 4 14 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
NC Central 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438
Coppin St. 2 1 .667 3 15 .167
Howard 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
SC State 1 2 .333 9 10 .474
Morgan St. 1 2 .333 6 9 .400
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 2 .000 5 8 .385
Delaware St. 0 2 .000 2 13 .133

___

Monday’s Games

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Missouri St. 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Drake 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
N. Iowa 5 3 .625 9 9 .500
Bradley 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
S. Illinois 3 4 .429 10 9 .526
Illinois St. 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Valparaiso 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Indiana St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Evansville 1 6 .143 5 13 .278

___

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 56, Illinois St. 53

Tuesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Drake at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Wyoming 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Colorado St. 5 1 .833 15 1 .938
San Diego St. 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Fresno St. 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Nevada 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
UNLV 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Air Force 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Utah St. 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
San Jose St. 0 5 .000 7 10 .412
New Mexico 0 6 .000 7 12 .368

___

Monday’s Games

UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 8 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Bryant 7 1 .875 11 8 .579
LIU 5 3 .625 8 10 .444
Merrimack 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Mount St. Mary’s 4 4 .500 8 12 .400
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Sacred Heart 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
St. Francis (NY) 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
CCSU 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 6 .250 2 16 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

Bryant 85, St. Francis (NY) 68

Mount St. Mary’s 65, CCSU 50

Wagner 71, Merrimack 57

St. Francis (Pa.) 85, Sacred Heart 74

LIU 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 7 0 1.000 17 2 .895
Morehead St. 6 0 1.000 14 5 .737
Belmont 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
SE Missouri 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
Tennessee Tech 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
Tennessee St. 3 4 .429 8 11 .421
UT Martin 2 5 .286 6 13 .316
SIU-Edwardsville 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
Austin Peay 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
E. Illinois 0 5 .000 2 16 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

