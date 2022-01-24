All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Delaware
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Towson
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Hofstra
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|James Madison
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Drexel
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|William & Mary
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|15
|.211
|Elon
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Northeastern
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|FAU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Charlotte
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Rice
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|W. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|Marshall
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
|UTSA
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Sunday’s Games
UTEP 59, UTSA 54
Wednesday’s Games
Old Dominion at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|4
|.765
|Oakland
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|8
|.579
|Fort Wayne
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|8
|.579
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Kentucky
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|13
|.350
|Youngstown St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|Robert Morris
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
___
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne 82, Youngstown St. 71
Cleveland St. 75, Robert Morris 68
Monday’s Games
Michigan-Dearborn at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Penn
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Yale
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Brown
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Columbia
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|12
|.250
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|3
|.842
|St. Peter’s
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|7
|.500
|Siena
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|7
|.462
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|7
|.588
|Manhattan
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|6
|.625
|Fairfield
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Marist
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Canisius
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Niagara
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Rider
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|12
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Canisius 63, St. Peter’s 60
Rider 70, Niagara 67
Fairfield 69, Marist 66
Monmouth (NJ) 78, Manhattan 62
Iona 76, Quinnipiac 61
Tuesday’s Games
Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Marist, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|4
|.789
|Ohio
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Akron
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|5
|.706
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|10
|.333
|Bowling Green
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|W. Michigan
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|NC Central
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Coppin St.
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|15
|.167
|Howard
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|SC State
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
___
Monday’s Games
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Drake
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|9
|.500
|Bradley
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|S. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|Illinois St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Valparaiso
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Indiana St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Evansville
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|13
|.278
___
Sunday’s Games
Evansville 56, Illinois St. 53
Tuesday’s Games
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N. Iowa at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Drake at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Wyoming
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Colorado St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|1
|.938
|San Diego St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Nevada
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|UNLV
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Air Force
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|New Mexico
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Monday’s Games
UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego St. at Utah St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Bryant
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|8
|.579
|LIU
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|10
|.444
|Merrimack
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Sacred Heart
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|CCSU
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|16
|.111
___
Sunday’s Games
Bryant 85, St. Francis (NY) 68
Mount St. Mary’s 65, CCSU 50
Wagner 71, Merrimack 57
St. Francis (Pa.) 85, Sacred Heart 74
LIU 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Morehead St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Belmont
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Tennessee St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|UT Martin
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|Austin Peay
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|10
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Monday’s Games
Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
