On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 5 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Stony Brook 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Binghamton 4 2 .667 7 8 .467
Albany (NY) 3 3 .500 7 11 .389
New Hampshire 2 2 .500 7 6 .538
Hartford 1 1 .500 3 11 .214
NJIT 3 4 .429 8 9 .471
Mass.-Lowell 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
UMBC 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Maine 0 5 .000 3 13 .188

___

Monday’s Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895
SMU 5 1 .833 14 4 .778
Cincinnati 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
UCF 4 3 .571 12 5 .706
Tulane 4 3 .571 7 9 .438
Memphis 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
East Carolina 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
South Florida 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Wichita St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tulsa 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Sunday’s Games

Memphis 83, Tulsa 81

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 6 0 1.000 16 2 .889
St. Bonaventure 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
VCU 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Dayton 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Rhode Island 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Saint Louis 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Richmond 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
George Mason 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Fordham 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
George Washington 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
Saint Joseph’s 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
Duquesne 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
UMass 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
La Salle 1 5 .167 6 10 .375

___

Sunday’s Games

Saint Louis 90, UMass 59

Monday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.

Fordham at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

VCU at Davidson, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Florida St. 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Duke 5 2 .714 15 3 .833
Notre Dame 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Wake Forest 6 3 .667 16 4 .800
North Carolina 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Louisville 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Virginia 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Boston College 3 4 .429 8 9 .471
Clemson 3 5 .375 11 8 .579
Syracuse 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
NC State 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
Virginia Tech 2 5 .286 10 8 .556
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 7 12 .368
Georgia Tech 1 6 .143 8 10 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech 103, Clayton St. 53

Monday’s Games

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson at Duke, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 5 0 1.000 12 6 .667
Bellarmine 5 0 1.000 11 8 .579
Liberty 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Kennesaw St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
Jacksonville 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 12 8 .600
E. Kentucky 2 4 .333 10 10 .500
Lipscomb 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
Stetson 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
North Alabama 1 5 .167 8 11 .421
North Florida 0 6 .000 4 16 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 5 1 .833 16 2 .889
Baylor 5 2 .714 17 2 .895
Texas Tech 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
TCU 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Texas 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Oklahoma St. 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
West Virginia 2 4 .333 13 5 .722
Iowa St. 2 5 .286 14 5 .737
Oklahoma 2 5 .286 12 7 .632
Kansas St. 2 5 .286 10 8 .556

___

Monday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
Villanova 7 2 .778 14 5 .737
Marquette 6 3 .667 14 6 .700
UConn 4 2 .667 13 4 .765
Creighton 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Xavier 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 5 .706
St. John’s 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Butler 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
DePaul 1 7 .125 10 8 .556
Georgetown 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Sunday’s Games

Providence 69, Butler 62

Marquette 75, Xavier 64

Monday’s Games

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 6 1 .857 13 5 .722
S. Utah 5 1 .833 11 5 .688
N. Colorado 5 1 .833 10 8 .556
Montana St. 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Montana 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
E. Washington 4 3 .571 10 8 .556
N. Arizona 2 4 .333 6 11 .353
Portland St. 2 5 .286 4 11 .267
Sacramento St. 1 6 .143 5 9 .357
Idaho 1 7 .125 4 14 .222
Idaho St. 1 7 .125 3 14 .176

___

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 5 0 1.000 12 6 .667
Longwood 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706
SC-Upstate 5 1 .833 8 10 .444
NC A&T 4 2 .667 9 11 .450
Campbell 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UNC-Asheville 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Radford 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
High Point 1 3 .250 7 11 .389
Hampton 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
Charleston Southern 1 5 .167 4 14 .222
Presbyterian 0 5 .000 8 12 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Wisconsin 6 2 .750 15 3 .833
Illinois 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Purdue 5 3 .625 16 3 .842
Rutgers 5 3 .625 11 7 .611
Indiana 5 4 .556 14 5 .737
Iowa 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Michigan 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Penn St. 3 5 .375 8 8 .500
Minnesota 2 5 .286 11 5 .688
Northwestern 2 6 .250 9 8 .529
Maryland 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Nebraska 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Sunday’s Games

Purdue 80, Northwestern 60

Michigan 80, Indiana 62

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Hawaii 5 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 4 1 .800 10 5 .667
Long Beach St. 4 1 .800 8 9 .471
UC Davis 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
UC San Diego 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
CS Bakersfield 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
UC Irvine 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
Cal Poly 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
CS Northridge 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
UC Santa Barbara 0 3 .000 7 7 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 IoT Security Hands-on Workshop
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey