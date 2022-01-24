Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Binghamton
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Albany (NY)
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Hartford
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|11
|.214
|NJIT
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|UMBC
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Maine
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|SMU
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UCF
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Tulane
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Memphis
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|East Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
Memphis 83, Tulsa 81
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.
SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Dayton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Saint Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Richmond
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|George Mason
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Fordham
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Duquesne
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|UMass
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|La Salle
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
___
Saint Louis 90, UMass 59
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.
Fordham at Dayton, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
VCU at Davidson, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Duke
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|3
|.833
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Wake Forest
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|4
|.800
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Louisville
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Virginia
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Boston College
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|Clemson
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Syracuse
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|NC State
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Georgia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|10
|.444
___
Georgia Tech 103, Clayton St. 53
Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Clemson at Duke, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Boston College at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Bellarmine
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|8
|.579
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Lipscomb
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Stetson
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|North Florida
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Baylor
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|2
|.895
|Texas Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|TCU
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|West Virginia
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|5
|.722
|Iowa St.
|2
|5
|.286
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|7
|.632
|Kansas St.
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
___
Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|2
|.889
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|5
|.737
|Marquette
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Creighton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Xavier
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|5
|.706
|St. John’s
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Butler
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgetown
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Providence 69, Butler 62
Marquette 75, Xavier 64
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|5
|.722
|S. Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|5
|.688
|N. Colorado
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|8
|.556
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Montana
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|E. Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|8
|.556
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Portland St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|11
|.267
|Sacramento St.
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|9
|.357
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|14
|.222
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|14
|.176
___
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Longwood
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|SC-Upstate
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|10
|.444
|NC A&T
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Radford
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|11
|.389
|Hampton
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|12
|.400
___
Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|Illinois
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Purdue
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|3
|.842
|Rutgers
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Indiana
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|5
|.737
|Iowa
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Michigan
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Penn St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|8
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|5
|.688
|Northwestern
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Maryland
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Purdue 80, Northwestern 60
Michigan 80, Indiana 62
Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.
Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Hawaii
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|9
|.471
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|UC San Diego
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|UC Irvine
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
