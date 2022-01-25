All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|UCLA
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|2
|.867
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|2
|.895
|Oregon
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Stanford
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Colorado
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Washington St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Arizona St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|11
|.353
|California
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|12
|.400
___
Monday’s Games
Southern Cal 78, Arizona St. 56
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
California at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|10
|.444
|Army
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Navy
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Lehigh
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|13
|.350
|Boston U.
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Holy Cross
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|14
|.176
|American
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|13
|.278
|Bucknell
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Lafayette 69, American 56
Colgate 65, Loyola (Md.) 52
Wednesday’s Games
Holy Cross at American, 7 p.m.
Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Kentucky
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Texas A&M
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Mississippi St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Arkansas
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|LSU
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|4
|.789
|Florida
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Vanderbilt
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Missouri
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Mississippi
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgia
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Monday’s Games
Mississippi 70, Florida 54
Tuesday’s Games
Alabama at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Furman
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Mercer
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|8
|.600
|Wofford
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|ETSU
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|VMI
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|W. Carolina
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Samford
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|8
|.579
___
Wednesday’s Games
Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 7 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|McNeese St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Nicholls
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|Grambling St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Florida A&M
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|11
|.389
|Alcorn St.
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|Prairie View
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|14
|.263
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|15
|.211
|Jackson St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|MVSU
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
___
Monday’s Games
Alcorn St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 67
Florida A&M 67, Jackson St. 64
Grambling St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65
Prairie View 72, Alabama A&M 48
Southern U. 100, MVSU 72
Texas Southern 73, Alabama St. 66
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Oral Roberts
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|South Dakota
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|UMKC
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Denver
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Omaha
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|17
|.150
|North Dakota
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
UMKC 111, Knights 44
South Dakota 75, W. Illinois 72
Tuesday’s Games
St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|South Alabama
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Troy
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|UALR
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Thursday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|BYU
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|4
|.800
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Portland
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Pacific
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|Pepperdine
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Monday’s Games
Santa Clara 78, San Diego 74, OT
Thursday’s Games
Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
BYU at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|9
|.571
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Grand Canyon
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah Valley St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|Dixie St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Tarleton St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Cal Baptist
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Chicago St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|Lamar
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah Valley St. at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
