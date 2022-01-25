On Air: Innovation In Government
The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 10:07 am
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 6 0 1.000 16 1 .941
UCLA 5 1 .833 13 2 .867
Southern Cal 7 2 .778 17 2 .895
Oregon 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Stanford 4 3 .571 11 6 .647
Washington 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
Colorado 4 4 .500 12 6 .667
Washington St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Arizona St. 2 5 .286 6 11 .353
California 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
Oregon St. 1 6 .143 3 14 .176
Utah 1 9 .100 8 12 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Southern Cal 78, Arizona St. 56

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

California at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 4 1 .800 8 10 .444
Army 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
Loyola (Md.) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Navy 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Lehigh 5 3 .625 7 13 .350
Boston U. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
Lafayette 2 3 .400 5 11 .313
Holy Cross 1 4 .200 3 14 .176
American 1 5 .167 5 13 .278
Bucknell 1 7 .125 4 16 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Lafayette 69, American 56

Colgate 65, Loyola (Md.) 52

Wednesday’s Games

Holy Cross at American, 7 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 7 0 1.000 18 1 .947
Kentucky 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Texas A&M 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Mississippi St. 4 2 .667 13 5 .722
Arkansas 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Tennessee 4 3 .571 13 5 .722
Alabama 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
LSU 3 4 .429 15 4 .789
Florida 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
South Carolina 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Vanderbilt 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
Missouri 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Mississippi 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Georgia 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

Monday’s Games

Mississippi 70, Florida 54

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Furman 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Mercer 5 2 .714 12 8 .600
Wofford 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
ETSU 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
VMI 4 4 .500 11 9 .550
UNC-Greensboro 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
The Citadel 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
W. Carolina 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
Samford 1 6 .143 11 8 .579

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 7 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Texas A&M-CC 2 1 .667 15 5 .750
SE Louisiana 2 1 .667 10 10 .500
McNeese St. 2 1 .667 8 12 .400
Houston Baptist 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Nicholls 1 2 .333 11 9 .550
Incarnate Word 0 3 .000 4 16 .200
Northwestern St. 0 3 .000 4 16 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 6 1 .857 12 8 .600
Grambling St. 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Florida A&M 5 2 .714 7 11 .389
Alcorn St. 5 2 .714 6 13 .316
Texas Southern 5 3 .625 7 10 .412
Prairie View 4 4 .500 4 14 .222
Bethune-Cookman 3 4 .429 5 14 .263
Alabama A&M 3 4 .429 4 13 .235
Alabama St. 3 4 .429 4 15 .211
Jackson St. 2 5 .286 4 14 .222
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
MVSU 1 7 .125 1 17 .056

___

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 67

Florida A&M 67, Jackson St. 64

Grambling St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65

Prairie View 72, Alabama A&M 48

Southern U. 100, MVSU 72

Texas Southern 73, Alabama St. 66

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Oral Roberts 7 2 .778 13 7 .650
South Dakota 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
N. Dakota St. 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
UMKC 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Denver 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
W. Illinois 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
St. Thomas (MN) 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Omaha 2 7 .222 3 17 .150
North Dakota 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

___

Monday’s Games

UMKC 111, Knights 44

South Dakota 75, W. Illinois 72

Tuesday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas St. 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
Appalachian St. 6 2 .750 12 9 .571
South Alabama 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Troy 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Texas St. 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
Texas-Arlington 4 4 .500 8 11 .421
UALR 2 2 .500 7 9 .438
Coastal Carolina 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 10 10 .500
Georgia Southern 1 5 .167 8 9 .471
Georgia St. 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
BYU 5 1 .833 17 4 .810
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 3 1 .750 15 4 .789
San Francisco 3 2 .600 16 4 .800
San Diego 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
Santa Clara 2 2 .500 12 7 .632
Loyola Marymount 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
Portland 1 3 .250 10 9 .526
Pacific 0 3 .000 5 12 .294
Pepperdine 0 6 .000 6 15 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Santa Clara 78, San Diego 74, OT

Thursday’s Games

Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Sam Houston St. 7 1 .875 12 9 .571
New Mexico St. 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Grand Canyon 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Utah Valley St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
Stephen F. Austin 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
Dixie St. 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Abilene Christian 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
Tarleton St. 3 5 .375 8 13 .381
Cal Baptist 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Chicago St. 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
Lamar 0 8 .000 2 19 .095

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah Valley St. at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

