The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 6 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Towson 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Hofstra 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Delaware 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
James Madison 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Drexel 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
William & Mary 3 3 .500 4 15 .211
Elon 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
Coll. of Charleston 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Northeastern 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Monday’s Games

Towson 69, Delaware 62

UNC-Wilmington 74, Northeastern 68

Tuesday’s Games

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Louisiana Tech 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
North Texas 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
FAU 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Middle Tennessee 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Charlotte 3 2 .600 10 7 .588
Rice 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
UTEP 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Old Dominion 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
FIU 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
W. Kentucky 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
Southern Miss. 1 4 .200 6 12 .333
Marshall 0 6 .000 7 12 .368
UTSA 0 7 .000 7 13 .350

___

Wednesday’s Games

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

FIU at UTSA, 8 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

UAB at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 9 1 .900 13 4 .765
Oakland 8 1 .889 15 5 .750
Wright St. 8 2 .800 11 8 .579
Fort Wayne 6 4 .600 11 8 .579
Detroit 4 3 .571 6 10 .375
N. Kentucky 4 4 .500 8 9 .471
Milwaukee 5 6 .455 7 13 .350
Youngstown St. 4 6 .400 10 10 .500
Ill.-Chicago 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
Green Bay 3 6 .333 4 14 .222
Robert Morris 1 9 .100 3 16 .158
IUPUI 0 8 .000 1 17 .056

___

Monday’s Games

Oakland 104, Michigan-Dearborn 61

Tuesday’s Games

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Penn 4 2 .667 7 12 .368
Yale 2 1 .667 8 9 .471
Harvard 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Cornell 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Brown 2 4 .333 10 11 .476
Columbia 1 3 .250 4 12 .250
Dartmouth 1 4 .200 4 12 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 8 0 1.000 16 3 .842
St. Peter’s 5 2 .714 7 7 .500
Siena 3 2 .600 6 7 .462
Monmouth (NJ) 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Quinnipiac 5 4 .556 10 7 .588
Manhattan 3 4 .429 10 6 .625
Fairfield 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Marist 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Canisius 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Niagara 3 6 .333 8 10 .444
Rider 2 6 .250 6 12 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 7 1 .875 15 4 .789
Ohio 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Akron 5 2 .714 12 5 .706
Buffalo 4 2 .667 10 6 .625
Kent St. 4 4 .500 9 9 .500
Miami (Ohio) 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
N. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 10 .333
Bowling Green 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
Ball St. 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
E. Michigan 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
W. Michigan 0 7 .000 4 14 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
NC Central 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Coppin St. 3 1 .750 4 15 .211
SC State 2 2 .500 10 10 .500
Howard 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
Morgan St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 3 .000 5 9 .357
Delaware St. 0 3 .000 2 14 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. 82, Morgan St. 62

Coppin St. 83, Howard 81

SC State 64, Delaware St. 62

NC Central 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Missouri St. 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Drake 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
N. Iowa 5 3 .625 9 9 .500
Bradley 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
S. Illinois 3 4 .429 10 9 .526
Illinois St. 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Valparaiso 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Indiana St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Evansville 1 6 .143 5 13 .278

___

Tuesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Drake at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Wyoming 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Colorado St. 5 1 .833 15 1 .938
San Diego St. 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Fresno St. 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Nevada 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
UNLV 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Air Force 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Utah St. 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
San Jose St. 0 5 .000 7 10 .412
New Mexico 0 6 .000 7 12 .368

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego St. 80, UNLV 55

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 8 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Bryant 7 1 .875 11 8 .579
LIU 5 3 .625 8 10 .444
Merrimack 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Mount St. Mary’s 4 4 .500 8 12 .400
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Sacred Heart 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
St. Francis (NY) 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
CCSU 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 6 .250 2 16 .111

___

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 8 0 1.000 18 2 .900
Morehead St. 7 0 1.000 15 5 .750
Belmont 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
SE Missouri 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
Tennessee Tech 2 3 .400 5 13 .278
Tennessee St. 3 5 .375 8 12 .400
UT Martin 3 5 .375 7 13 .350
Austin Peay 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 1 5 .167 7 12 .368
E. Illinois 0 6 .000 2 17 .105

___

Monday’s Games

Belmont 90, E. Illinois 56

Morehead St. 67, Tennessee St. 54

Murray St. 79, Tennessee Tech 53

UT Martin 76, SIU-Edwardsville 70

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

