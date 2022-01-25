Trending:
The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 5 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Stony Brook 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Binghamton 5 2 .714 8 8 .500
Albany (NY) 3 3 .500 7 11 .389
NJIT 3 4 .429 8 9 .471
New Hampshire 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
Mass.-Lowell 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
UMBC 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Hartford 1 2 .333 3 12 .200
Maine 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

___

Monday’s Games

Maine 71, New Hampshire 64

Binghamton 74, Hartford 64

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895
SMU 5 1 .833 14 4 .778
Cincinnati 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Temple 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
UCF 4 3 .571 12 5 .706
Tulane 4 3 .571 7 9 .438
Memphis 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
East Carolina 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
South Florida 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Wichita St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tulsa 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 6 0 1.000 16 2 .889
St. Bonaventure 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
VCU 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Dayton 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
George Mason 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Rhode Island 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Saint Louis 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Richmond 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Fordham 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
George Washington 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
Duquesne 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
UMass 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
La Salle 1 5 .167 6 10 .375

___

Monday’s Games

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 71

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.

Fordham at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

VCU at Davidson, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Florida St. 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Duke 5 2 .714 15 3 .833
Notre Dame 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Wake Forest 7 3 .700 17 4 .810
North Carolina 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Virginia 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Louisville 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Clemson 3 5 .375 11 8 .579
Syracuse 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Boston College 3 5 .375 8 10 .444
NC State 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
Virginia Tech 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 7 12 .368
Georgia Tech 1 6 .143 8 10 .444

___

Monday’s Games

Wake Forest 87, Boston College 57

Virginia 64, Louisville 52

North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 68

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson at Duke, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 6 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Liberty 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Bellarmine 5 1 .833 11 9 .550
Kennesaw St. 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Jacksonville 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 12 8 .600
E. Kentucky 2 4 .333 10 10 .500
Lipscomb 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
Stetson 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
North Alabama 1 5 .167 8 11 .421
North Florida 0 6 .000 4 16 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 76, Jacksonville 68

Jacksonville St. 65, Bellarmine 60

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 6 1 .857 17 2 .895
Baylor 5 2 .714 17 2 .895
Texas Tech 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
TCU 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Texas 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Oklahoma St. 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
West Virginia 2 4 .333 13 5 .722
Iowa St. 2 5 .286 14 5 .737
Oklahoma 2 5 .286 12 7 .632
Kansas St. 2 5 .286 10 8 .556

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas 94, Texas Tech 91, 2OT

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
Villanova 7 2 .778 14 5 .737
Marquette 6 3 .667 14 6 .700
UConn 4 2 .667 13 4 .765
Creighton 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Xavier 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
St. John’s 3 4 .429 11 7 .611
Seton Hall 3 5 .375 12 6 .667
Butler 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
DePaul 1 7 .125 10 8 .556
Georgetown 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Monday’s Games

St. John’s 84, Seton Hall 63

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 7 1 .875 14 5 .737
N. Colorado 5 1 .833 10 8 .556
Montana St. 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Montana 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
S. Utah 5 2 .714 11 6 .647
E. Washington 5 3 .625 11 8 .579
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 7 11 .389
Portland St. 2 6 .250 4 12 .250
Idaho 2 7 .222 5 14 .263
Sacramento St. 1 7 .125 5 10 .333
Idaho St. 1 8 .111 3 15 .167

___

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona 70, Sacramento St. 65

E. Washington 89, Idaho St. 63

Weber St. 92, S. Utah 84

Idaho 84, Portland St. 79

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 5 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Winthrop 5 1 .833 12 7 .632
SC-Upstate 5 1 .833 8 10 .444
NC A&T 4 2 .667 9 11 .450
Campbell 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UNC-Asheville 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
High Point 2 3 .400 8 11 .421
Radford 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
Hampton 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
Charleston Southern 1 5 .167 4 14 .222
Presbyterian 0 5 .000 8 12 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Longwood 73, Hampton 49

High Point 65, Winthrop 56

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Wisconsin 6 2 .750 15 3 .833
Illinois 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Purdue 5 3 .625 16 3 .842
Rutgers 5 3 .625 11 7 .611
Indiana 5 4 .556 14 5 .737
Iowa 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Michigan 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Penn St. 3 5 .375 8 8 .500
Minnesota 2 5 .286 11 5 .688
Northwestern 2 6 .250 9 8 .529
Maryland 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Nebraska 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Hawaii 4 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Long Beach St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
UC Davis 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
CS Bakersfield 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
UC Irvine 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
CS Northridge 1 4 .200 5 12 .294
Cal Poly 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
UC Santa Barbara 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 8 10 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

