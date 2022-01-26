On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 6 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Towson 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Hofstra 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Delaware 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
James Madison 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Drexel 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
William & Mary 3 4 .429 4 16 .200
Coll. of Charleston 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
Elon 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
Northeastern 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Tuesday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 74, William & Mary 73

Thursday’s Games

Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Louisiana Tech 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
North Texas 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
FAU 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Middle Tennessee 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Charlotte 3 2 .600 10 7 .588
Rice 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
UTEP 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Old Dominion 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
FIU 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
W. Kentucky 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
Southern Miss. 1 4 .200 6 12 .333
Marshall 0 6 .000 7 12 .368
UTSA 0 7 .000 7 13 .350

___

Wednesday’s Games

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

FIU at UTSA, 8 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

UAB at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 9 1 .900 13 4 .765
Oakland 8 1 .889 15 5 .750
Wright St. 8 3 .727 11 9 .550
Fort Wayne 6 4 .600 11 8 .579
Detroit 4 3 .571 6 10 .375
N. Kentucky 5 4 .556 9 9 .500
Milwaukee 5 6 .455 7 13 .350
Youngstown St. 4 6 .400 10 10 .500
Ill.-Chicago 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
Green Bay 3 6 .333 4 14 .222
Robert Morris 1 9 .100 3 16 .158
IUPUI 0 8 .000 1 17 .056

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Kentucky 73, Wright St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Yale 3 1 .750 9 9 .500
Penn 4 2 .667 7 12 .368
Harvard 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Cornell 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Brown 2 4 .333 10 11 .476
Dartmouth 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
Columbia 1 4 .200 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Yale 83, Columbia 72

Friday’s Games

Penn at Harvard, 5 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 9 0 1.000 17 3 .850
St. Peter’s 5 2 .714 7 7 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Quinnipiac 5 4 .556 10 7 .588
Siena 3 3 .500 6 8 .429
Manhattan 3 4 .429 10 6 .625
Fairfield 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Marist 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Canisius 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Niagara 3 6 .333 8 10 .444
Rider 2 6 .250 6 12 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Iona 74, Siena 57

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Marist, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 8 1 .889 16 4 .800
Ohio 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Akron 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Buffalo 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Kent St. 5 4 .556 10 9 .526
Bowling Green 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
Miami (Ohio) 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Ball St. 3 4 .429 8 10 .444
N. Illinois 2 4 .333 5 11 .313
E. Michigan 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
Cent. Michigan 1 3 .250 2 13 .133
W. Michigan 0 8 .000 4 15 .211

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 81, Miami (Ohio) 64

Bowling Green 85, E. Michigan 71

Akron 60, Cent. Michigan 56

Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 64

Ohio 74, N. Illinois 62

Toledo 86, Buffalo 75

Thursday’s Games

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
NC Central 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Coppin St. 3 1 .750 4 15 .211
SC State 2 2 .500 10 10 .500
Howard 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
Morgan St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 3 .000 5 9 .357
Delaware St. 0 3 .000 2 14 .125

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Drake 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Missouri St. 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
N. Iowa 5 3 .625 9 9 .500
Bradley 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Illinois St. 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
S. Illinois 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Valparaiso 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Indiana St. 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Evansville 1 6 .143 5 13 .278

___

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana St. 76, Missouri St. 72

Loyola Chicago 59, S. Illinois 47

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Drake at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Colorado St. 6 1 .857 16 1 .941
Wyoming 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
San Diego St. 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Fresno St. 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Nevada 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
Air Force 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
UNLV 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Utah St. 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
San Jose St. 0 6 .000 7 11 .389
New Mexico 0 7 .000 7 13 .350

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise St. 65, Wyoming 62

Colorado St. 77, Nevada 66

Fresno St. 65, New Mexico 60

Air Force 63, San Jose St. 53

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 8 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Bryant 7 1 .875 11 8 .579
LIU 5 3 .625 8 10 .444
Merrimack 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Mount St. Mary’s 4 4 .500 8 12 .400
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Sacred Heart 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
St. Francis (NY) 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
CCSU 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 6 .250 2 16 .111

___

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 8 0 1.000 18 2 .900
Morehead St. 7 0 1.000 15 5 .750
Belmont 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
SE Missouri 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
Tennessee Tech 2 3 .400 5 13 .278
Tennessee St. 3 5 .375 8 12 .400
UT Martin 3 5 .375 7 13 .350
Austin Peay 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 1 5 .167 7 12 .368
E. Illinois 0 6 .000 2 17 .105

___

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

