The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 5 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Stony Brook 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Binghamton 5 2 .714 8 8 .500
Albany (NY) 3 3 .500 7 11 .389
NJIT 3 4 .429 8 9 .471
New Hampshire 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
Mass.-Lowell 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
UMBC 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Hartford 1 2 .333 3 12 .200
Maine 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895
SMU 5 1 .833 14 4 .778
Temple 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
UCF 4 3 .571 12 5 .706
Cincinnati 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
Tulane 4 3 .571 7 9 .438
Memphis 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
East Carolina 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
South Florida 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Wichita St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Tulsa 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Tuesday’s Games

Temple 61, Cincinnati 58

Wednesday’s Games

SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 6 0 1.000 16 2 .889
St. Bonaventure 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Dayton 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
VCU 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
George Mason 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Saint Louis 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Richmond 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Rhode Island 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
George Washington 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
Fordham 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
Duquesne 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
UMass 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
La Salle 1 5 .167 6 10 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond 70, Rhode Island 63

Dayton 68, Fordham 61

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

VCU at Davidson, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
Miami 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Florida St. 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Notre Dame 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Wake Forest 7 3 .700 17 4 .810
North Carolina 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Virginia 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Louisville 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Boston College 3 5 .375 8 10 .444
Clemson 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
NC State 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
Syracuse 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
Pittsburgh 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
Virginia Tech 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Georgia Tech 1 6 .143 8 10 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Duke 71, Clemson 69

Pittsburgh 64, Syracuse 53

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 6 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Liberty 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Bellarmine 5 1 .833 11 9 .550
Kennesaw St. 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Jacksonville 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 12 8 .600
E. Kentucky 2 4 .333 10 10 .500
Lipscomb 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
Stetson 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
North Alabama 1 5 .167 8 11 .421
North Florida 0 6 .000 4 16 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 6 1 .857 17 2 .895
Baylor 6 2 .750 18 2 .900
Texas 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Texas Tech 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
TCU 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Oklahoma St. 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
West Virginia 2 4 .333 13 5 .722
Iowa St. 2 5 .286 14 5 .737
Oklahoma 2 5 .286 12 7 .632
Kansas St. 2 6 .250 10 9 .526

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 74, Kansas St. 49

Texas 73, TCU 50

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
Villanova 8 2 .800 15 5 .750
UConn 5 2 .714 14 4 .778
Marquette 6 3 .667 14 6 .700
Creighton 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Xavier 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
St. John’s 3 4 .429 11 7 .611
Seton Hall 3 5 .375 12 6 .667
Butler 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
DePaul 1 8 .111 10 9 .526
Georgetown 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 67, DePaul 43

UConn 96, Georgetown 73

Wednesday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 7 1 .875 14 5 .737
N. Colorado 5 1 .833 10 8 .556
Montana St. 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Montana 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
S. Utah 5 2 .714 11 6 .647
E. Washington 5 3 .625 11 8 .579
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 7 11 .389
Portland St. 2 6 .250 4 12 .250
Idaho 2 7 .222 5 14 .263
Sacramento St. 1 7 .125 5 10 .333
Idaho St. 1 8 .111 3 15 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 5 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Winthrop 5 1 .833 12 7 .632
SC-Upstate 5 1 .833 8 10 .444
NC A&T 4 2 .667 9 11 .450
Campbell 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UNC-Asheville 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
High Point 2 3 .400 8 11 .421
Radford 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
Hampton 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
Charleston Southern 1 5 .167 4 14 .222
Presbyterian 0 5 .000 8 12 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 7 2 .778 14 5 .737
Wisconsin 6 2 .750 15 3 .833
Michigan St. 6 2 .750 15 4 .789
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Purdue 5 3 .625 16 3 .842
Indiana 5 4 .556 14 5 .737
Rutgers 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Iowa 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Michigan 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Penn St. 3 5 .375 8 8 .500
Maryland 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Minnesota 2 5 .286 11 5 .688
Northwestern 2 6 .250 9 8 .529
Nebraska 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 56, Michigan St. 55

Maryland 68, Rutgers 60

Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Hawaii 4 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Long Beach St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
UC Davis 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
UC Santa Barbara 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
CS Bakersfield 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
UC Irvine 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
Cal Poly 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
CS Northridge 1 5 .167 5 13 .278
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 8 10 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 72, CS Northridge 45

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

