Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
UCLA 6 1 .857 14 2 .875
Southern Cal 7 2 .778 17 2 .895
Oregon 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Stanford 4 3 .571 11 6 .647
Washington 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
Colorado 5 4 .556 13 6 .684
Washington St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Arizona St. 2 5 .286 6 11 .353
California 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
Oregon St. 1 6 .143 3 14 .176
Utah 1 9 .100 8 12 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 82, Oregon 78

UCLA 75, Arizona 59

Wednesday’s Games

Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

California at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 4 1 .800 8 10 .444
Army 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
Loyola (Md.) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Navy 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Lehigh 5 3 .625 7 13 .350
Boston U. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
Lafayette 2 3 .400 5 11 .313
Holy Cross 1 4 .200 3 14 .176
American 1 5 .167 5 13 .278
Bucknell 1 7 .125 4 16 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Holy Cross at American, 7 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 8 0 1.000 19 1 .950
Kentucky 6 2 .750 16 4 .800
Texas A&M 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Arkansas 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Tennessee 4 3 .571 13 5 .722
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
Alabama 4 4 .500 13 7 .650
LSU 3 4 .429 15 4 .789
Florida 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
South Carolina 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Vanderbilt 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
Mississippi 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Missouri 2 5 .286 8 11 .421
Georgia 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia 82, Alabama 76

Auburn 55, Missouri 54

Kentucky 82, Mississippi St. 74, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Furman 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Mercer 5 2 .714 12 8 .600
Wofford 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
ETSU 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
VMI 4 4 .500 11 9 .550
UNC-Greensboro 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
The Citadel 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
W. Carolina 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
Samford 1 6 .143 11 8 .579

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 7 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Texas A&M-CC 2 1 .667 15 5 .750
SE Louisiana 2 1 .667 10 10 .500
McNeese St. 2 1 .667 8 12 .400
Houston Baptist 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Nicholls 1 2 .333 11 9 .550
Incarnate Word 0 3 .000 4 16 .200
Northwestern St. 0 3 .000 4 16 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 6 1 .857 12 8 .600
Grambling St. 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Florida A&M 5 2 .714 7 11 .389
Alcorn St. 5 2 .714 6 13 .316
Texas Southern 5 3 .625 7 10 .412
Prairie View 4 4 .500 4 14 .222
Bethune-Cookman 3 4 .429 5 14 .263
Alabama A&M 3 4 .429 4 13 .235
Alabama St. 3 4 .429 4 15 .211
Jackson St. 2 5 .286 4 14 .222
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
MVSU 1 7 .125 1 17 .056

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Oral Roberts 7 2 .778 13 7 .650
N. Dakota St. 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
South Dakota 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
UMKC 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Denver 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
W. Illinois 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
St. Thomas (MN) 2 5 .286 8 11 .421
Omaha 2 7 .222 3 17 .150
North Dakota 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 77, St. Thomas (MN) 56

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas St. 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
Appalachian St. 6 2 .750 12 9 .571
South Alabama 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Troy 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Texas St. 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
Texas-Arlington 4 4 .500 8 11 .421
UALR 2 2 .500 7 9 .438
Coastal Carolina 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 10 10 .500
Georgia Southern 1 5 .167 8 9 .471
Georgia St. 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
BYU 5 1 .833 17 4 .810
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 3 1 .750 15 4 .789
San Francisco 3 2 .600 16 4 .800
San Diego 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
Santa Clara 2 2 .500 12 7 .632
Loyola Marymount 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
Portland 1 3 .250 10 9 .526
Pacific 0 3 .000 5 12 .294
Pepperdine 0 6 .000 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Sam Houston St. 7 1 .875 12 9 .571
New Mexico St. 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Grand Canyon 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Utah Valley St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
Stephen F. Austin 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
Dixie St. 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Abilene Christian 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
Tarleton St. 3 5 .375 8 13 .381
Cal Baptist 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Chicago St. 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
Lamar 0 8 .000 2 19 .095

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah Valley St. at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

