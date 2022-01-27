All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona 6 1 .857 16 2 .889 UCLA 6 1 .857 14 2 .875 Southern Cal 7 2 .778 17 2 .895 Oregon 5 3 .625 12 7 .632 Stanford 4 3 .571 11 6 .647 Washington St. 4 3 .571 11 7 .611 Washington 4 3 .571 9 8 .529 Colorado 5 4 .556 13 6 .684 Arizona St. 2 5 .286 6 11 .353 California 2 6 .250 9 10 .474 Oregon St. 1 6 .143 3 14 .176 Utah 1 10 .091 8 13 .381

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. 71, Utah 54

Thursday’s Games

California at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 5 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 4 1 .800 8 10 .444 Navy 6 3 .667 13 7 .650 Loyola (Md.) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600 Army 6 3 .667 12 9 .571 Lehigh 6 3 .667 8 13 .381 Boston U. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636 Lafayette 2 4 .333 5 12 .294 American 2 5 .286 6 13 .316 Holy Cross 1 5 .167 3 15 .167 Bucknell 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

Wednesday’s Games

American 67, Holy Cross 49

Navy 81, Bucknell 63

Boston U. 81, Lafayette 62

Lehigh 84, Army 71

Friday’s Games

Colgate at Boston U., 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Army, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

American at Navy, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 8 0 1.000 19 1 .950 Kentucky 6 2 .750 16 4 .800 Arkansas 5 3 .625 15 5 .750 Tennessee 5 3 .625 14 5 .737 Texas A&M 4 3 .571 15 5 .750 Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684 LSU 4 4 .500 16 4 .800 Alabama 4 4 .500 13 7 .650 South Carolina 3 4 .429 12 7 .632 Florida 3 5 .375 12 8 .600 Vanderbilt 2 5 .286 10 9 .526 Missouri 2 5 .286 8 11 .421 Mississippi 2 6 .250 10 10 .500 Georgia 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee 78, Florida 71

Arkansas 64, Mississippi 55

South Carolina 70, Vanderbilt 61

LSU 70, Texas A&M 64

Saturday’s Games

LSU at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 7 1 .875 17 4 .810 Furman 7 2 .778 15 7 .682 Mercer 5 3 .625 12 9 .571 UNC-Greensboro 4 4 .500 12 8 .600 Wofford 4 5 .444 12 9 .571 ETSU 4 5 .444 12 10 .545 VMI 4 5 .444 11 10 .524 The Citadel 3 5 .375 9 10 .474 Samford 2 6 .250 12 8 .600 W. Carolina 2 6 .250 8 13 .381

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga 71, Wofford 60

UNC-Greensboro 80, ETSU 76

Furman 79, VMI 64

The Citadel 68, W. Carolina 66

Samford 75, Mercer 61

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Orleans 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556 Texas A&M-CC 2 1 .667 15 5 .750 SE Louisiana 2 1 .667 10 10 .500 McNeese St. 2 1 .667 8 12 .400 Houston Baptist 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 Nicholls 1 2 .333 11 9 .550 Incarnate Word 0 3 .000 4 16 .200 Northwestern St. 0 3 .000 4 16 .200

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern U. 6 1 .857 12 8 .600 Grambling St. 5 2 .714 8 12 .400 Florida A&M 5 2 .714 7 11 .389 Alcorn St. 5 2 .714 6 13 .316 Texas Southern 5 3 .625 7 10 .412 Prairie View 4 4 .500 4 14 .222 Bethune-Cookman 3 4 .429 5 14 .263 Alabama A&M 3 4 .429 4 13 .235 Alabama St. 3 4 .429 4 15 .211 Jackson St. 2 5 .286 4 14 .222 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 .250 4 17 .190 MVSU 1 7 .125 1 17 .056

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810 Oral Roberts 7 2 .778 13 7 .650 N. Dakota St. 5 3 .625 13 7 .650 South Dakota 5 3 .625 12 7 .632 UMKC 4 3 .571 11 8 .579 Denver 4 5 .444 8 14 .364 W. Illinois 3 5 .375 12 8 .600 St. Thomas (MN) 2 5 .286 8 11 .421 Omaha 2 7 .222 3 17 .150 North Dakota 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

UMKC at Omaha, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas St. 4 1 .800 13 4 .765 Appalachian St. 6 2 .750 12 9 .571 South Alabama 4 2 .667 14 5 .737 Troy 4 2 .667 13 6 .684 Texas St. 3 2 .600 12 5 .706 Louisiana-Lafayette 4 3 .571 9 8 .529 Texas-Arlington 4 4 .500 8 11 .421 UALR 2 2 .500 7 9 .438 Coastal Carolina 3 4 .429 11 8 .579 Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 10 10 .500 Georgia Southern 1 5 .167 8 9 .471 Georgia St. 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

UALR at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882 BYU 5 1 .833 17 4 .810 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 3 1 .750 15 4 .789 San Francisco 3 2 .600 16 4 .800 San Diego 4 3 .571 11 9 .550 Santa Clara 2 2 .500 12 7 .632 Loyola Marymount 2 3 .400 9 8 .529 Portland 1 3 .250 10 9 .526 Pacific 0 3 .000 5 12 .294 Pepperdine 0 6 .000 6 15 .286

Thursday’s Games

Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Portland at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

BYU at Pacific, 9:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seattle 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800 Sam Houston St. 8 1 .889 13 9 .591 New Mexico St. 6 1 .857 17 3 .850 Grand Canyon 5 2 .714 15 4 .789 Utah Valley St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684 Stephen F. Austin 4 4 .500 12 8 .600 Abilene Christian 4 5 .444 13 7 .650 Tarleton St. 4 5 .444 9 13 .409 Dixie St. 3 4 .429 10 10 .500 Chicago St. 2 4 .333 6 13 .316 Cal Baptist 2 5 .286 12 8 .600 Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 7 .125 6 14 .300 Lamar 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

Wednesday’s Games

Tarleton St. 62, Lamar 57

Abilene Christian 87, Texas Rio Grande Valley 85

Sam Houston St. 73, Cal Baptist 68

Seattle 70, Stephen F. Austin 62

Thursday’s Games

Utah Valley St. at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

