Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
UCLA 6 1 .857 14 2 .875
Southern Cal 7 2 .778 17 2 .895
Oregon 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Stanford 4 3 .571 11 6 .647
Washington St. 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Washington 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
Colorado 5 4 .556 13 6 .684
Arizona St. 2 5 .286 6 11 .353
California 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
Oregon St. 1 6 .143 3 14 .176
Utah 1 10 .091 8 13 .381

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. 71, Utah 54

Thursday’s Games

California at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 5 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 4 1 .800 8 10 .444
Navy 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
Loyola (Md.) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Army 6 3 .667 12 9 .571
Lehigh 6 3 .667 8 13 .381
Boston U. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Lafayette 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
American 2 5 .286 6 13 .316
Holy Cross 1 5 .167 3 15 .167
Bucknell 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

___

Wednesday’s Games

American 67, Holy Cross 49

Navy 81, Bucknell 63

Boston U. 81, Lafayette 62

Lehigh 84, Army 71

Friday’s Games

Colgate at Boston U., 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Army, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

American at Navy, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 8 0 1.000 19 1 .950
Kentucky 6 2 .750 16 4 .800
Arkansas 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Tennessee 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Texas A&M 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
LSU 4 4 .500 16 4 .800
Alabama 4 4 .500 13 7 .650
South Carolina 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
Florida 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Vanderbilt 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Missouri 2 5 .286 8 11 .421
Mississippi 2 6 .250 10 10 .500
Georgia 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee 78, Florida 71

Arkansas 64, Mississippi 55

South Carolina 70, Vanderbilt 61

LSU 70, Texas A&M 64

Saturday’s Games

LSU at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 7 1 .875 17 4 .810
Furman 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Mercer 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
UNC-Greensboro 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Wofford 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
ETSU 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
VMI 4 5 .444 11 10 .524
The Citadel 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Samford 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
W. Carolina 2 6 .250 8 13 .381

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga 71, Wofford 60

UNC-Greensboro 80, ETSU 76

Furman 79, VMI 64

The Citadel 68, W. Carolina 66

Samford 75, Mercer 61

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Texas A&M-CC 2 1 .667 15 5 .750
SE Louisiana 2 1 .667 10 10 .500
McNeese St. 2 1 .667 8 12 .400
Houston Baptist 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Nicholls 1 2 .333 11 9 .550
Incarnate Word 0 3 .000 4 16 .200
Northwestern St. 0 3 .000 4 16 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 6 1 .857 12 8 .600
Grambling St. 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Florida A&M 5 2 .714 7 11 .389
Alcorn St. 5 2 .714 6 13 .316
Texas Southern 5 3 .625 7 10 .412
Prairie View 4 4 .500 4 14 .222
Bethune-Cookman 3 4 .429 5 14 .263
Alabama A&M 3 4 .429 4 13 .235
Alabama St. 3 4 .429 4 15 .211
Jackson St. 2 5 .286 4 14 .222
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
MVSU 1 7 .125 1 17 .056

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Oral Roberts 7 2 .778 13 7 .650
N. Dakota St. 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
South Dakota 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
UMKC 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Denver 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
W. Illinois 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
St. Thomas (MN) 2 5 .286 8 11 .421
Omaha 2 7 .222 3 17 .150
North Dakota 0 7 .000 4 16 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

UMKC at Omaha, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas St. 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
Appalachian St. 6 2 .750 12 9 .571
South Alabama 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Troy 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Texas St. 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
Texas-Arlington 4 4 .500 8 11 .421
UALR 2 2 .500 7 9 .438
Coastal Carolina 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 10 10 .500
Georgia Southern 1 5 .167 8 9 .471
Georgia St. 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

UALR at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
BYU 5 1 .833 17 4 .810
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 3 1 .750 15 4 .789
San Francisco 3 2 .600 16 4 .800
San Diego 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
Santa Clara 2 2 .500 12 7 .632
Loyola Marymount 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
Portland 1 3 .250 10 9 .526
Pacific 0 3 .000 5 12 .294
Pepperdine 0 6 .000 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Portland at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

BYU at Pacific, 9:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Sam Houston St. 8 1 .889 13 9 .591
New Mexico St. 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Grand Canyon 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Utah Valley St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
Stephen F. Austin 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Abilene Christian 4 5 .444 13 7 .650
Tarleton St. 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
Dixie St. 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Chicago St. 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Cal Baptist 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 7 .125 6 14 .300
Lamar 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tarleton St. 62, Lamar 57

Abilene Christian 87, Texas Rio Grande Valley 85

Sam Houston St. 73, Cal Baptist 68

Seattle 70, Stephen F. Austin 62

Thursday’s Games

Utah Valley St. at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

