All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|2
|.889
|UCLA
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|2
|.875
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|2
|.895
|Oregon
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Stanford
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Colorado
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|6
|.684
|Arizona St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|11
|.353
|California
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|13
|.381
___
Wednesday’s Games
Washington St. 71, Utah 54
Thursday’s Games
California at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 5 p.m.
California at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|10
|.444
|Navy
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Army
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Lehigh
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|13
|.381
|Boston U.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|American
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Holy Cross
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|15
|.167
|Bucknell
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
___
Wednesday’s Games
American 67, Holy Cross 49
Navy 81, Bucknell 63
Boston U. 81, Lafayette 62
Lehigh 84, Army 71
Friday’s Games
Colgate at Boston U., 2 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette at Army, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
American at Navy, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Arkansas
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|LSU
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|4
|.800
|Alabama
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|South Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|Florida
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|11
|.421
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tennessee 78, Florida 71
Arkansas 64, Mississippi 55
South Carolina 70, Vanderbilt 61
LSU 70, Texas A&M 64
Saturday’s Games
LSU at TCU, Noon
West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Furman
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Mercer
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Wofford
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|ETSU
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|VMI
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|10
|.524
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Samford
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|8
|.600
|W. Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chattanooga 71, Wofford 60
UNC-Greensboro 80, ETSU 76
Furman 79, VMI 64
The Citadel 68, W. Carolina 66
Samford 75, Mercer 61
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|McNeese St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Nicholls
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|Grambling St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Florida A&M
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|11
|.389
|Alcorn St.
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|Prairie View
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|14
|.263
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|15
|.211
|Jackson St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|MVSU
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Oral Roberts
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|South Dakota
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UMKC
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Denver
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|11
|.421
|Omaha
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|17
|.150
|North Dakota
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Denver, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
UMKC at Omaha, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|South Alabama
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Troy
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|UALR
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Thursday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
UALR at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Texas St., 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|BYU
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|4
|.800
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Portland
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Pacific
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|Pepperdine
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
BYU at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Portland at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
BYU at Pacific, 9:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|9
|.591
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Grand Canyon
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah Valley St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Tarleton St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Dixie St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Chicago St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tarleton St. 62, Lamar 57
Abilene Christian 87, Texas Rio Grande Valley 85
Sam Houston St. 73, Cal Baptist 68
Seattle 70, Stephen F. Austin 62
Thursday’s Games
Utah Valley St. at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Dixie St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
