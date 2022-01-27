All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Towson
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Hofstra
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|James Madison
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Drexel
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|William & Mary
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|16
|.200
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Elon
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Thursday’s Games
Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.
Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Towson, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Drexel at Towson, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|FAU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Rice
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|W. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Old Dominion
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|Marshall
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
|UTSA
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 71, Old Dominion 67
Thursday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
FIU at UTSA, 8 p.m.
FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
UAB at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
FAU at UTSA, 2 p.m.
Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|4
|.765
|Oakland
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|5
|.750
|Wright St.
|8
|3
|.727
|11
|9
|.550
|Fort Wayne
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|8
|.579
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Kentucky
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|9
|.500
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|13
|.350
|Youngstown St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|Robert Morris
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
___
Thursday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
IUPUI at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Yale
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|9
|.500
|Penn
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Brown
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
___
Friday’s Games
Penn at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Brown, 4 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 4 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
|.850
|St. Peter’s
|6
|2
|.750
|8
|7
|.533
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|7
|.588
|Siena
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Manhattan
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|6
|.625
|Fairfield
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Canisius
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Marist
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Niagara
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Rider
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|12
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Peter’s 69, Marist 62
Friday’s Games
Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Marist at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|4
|.800
|Ohio
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Akron
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Kent St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|9
|.526
|Bowling Green
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|N. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|E. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|W. Michigan
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Thursday’s Games
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|NC Central
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|15
|.211
|SC State
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Howard
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
Saturday’s Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Drake
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Missouri St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|Bradley
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|S. Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Illinois St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|Valparaiso
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Indiana St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Evansville
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
___
Wednesday’s Games
N. Iowa 64, Evansville 59
Bradley 71, Valparaiso 56
Drake 89, Illinois St. 88, OT
Thursday’s Games
Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Colorado St.
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|1
|.941
|Wyoming
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Fresno St.
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Nevada
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Air Force
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|UNLV
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Utah St.
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|9
|.550
|San Jose St.
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|New Mexico
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Wednesday’s Games
Utah St. 75, San Diego St. 57
Friday’s Games
Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Bryant
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|8
|.579
|LIU
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|10
|.444
|Merrimack
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Sacred Heart
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|CCSU
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|16
|.111
___
Thursday’s Games
Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.
LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
LIU at Bryant, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|Morehead St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Belmont
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Tennessee St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|UT Martin
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|13
|.350
|Austin Peay
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|10
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|E. Illinois
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
___
Thursday’s Games
Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UT Martin at Belmont, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
