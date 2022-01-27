Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 10:06 am
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 6 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Towson 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Hofstra 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Delaware 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
James Madison 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Drexel 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
William & Mary 3 4 .429 4 16 .200
Coll. of Charleston 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
Elon 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
Northeastern 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Thursday’s Games

Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at Towson, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Louisiana Tech 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
North Texas 6 1 .857 13 4 .765
Charlotte 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
FAU 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Middle Tennessee 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Rice 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
UTEP 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
FIU 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
W. Kentucky 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
Old Dominion 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
Southern Miss. 1 4 .200 6 12 .333
Marshall 0 6 .000 7 12 .368
UTSA 0 7 .000 7 13 .350

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 71, Old Dominion 67

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

FIU at UTSA, 8 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

UAB at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

FAU at UTSA, 2 p.m.

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 9 1 .900 13 4 .765
Oakland 8 1 .889 15 5 .750
Wright St. 8 3 .727 11 9 .550
Fort Wayne 6 4 .600 11 8 .579
Detroit 4 3 .571 6 10 .375
N. Kentucky 5 4 .556 9 9 .500
Milwaukee 5 6 .455 7 13 .350
Youngstown St. 4 6 .400 10 10 .500
Ill.-Chicago 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
Green Bay 3 6 .333 4 14 .222
Robert Morris 1 9 .100 3 16 .158
IUPUI 0 8 .000 1 17 .056

___

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

IUPUI at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Yale 3 1 .750 9 9 .500
Penn 4 2 .667 7 12 .368
Harvard 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Cornell 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Brown 2 4 .333 10 11 .476
Dartmouth 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
Columbia 1 4 .200 4 13 .235

___

Friday’s Games

Penn at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 4 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 9 0 1.000 17 3 .850
St. Peter’s 6 2 .750 8 7 .533
Monmouth (NJ) 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Quinnipiac 5 4 .556 10 7 .588
Siena 3 3 .500 6 8 .429
Manhattan 3 4 .429 10 6 .625
Fairfield 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Canisius 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Marist 3 6 .333 8 10 .444
Niagara 3 6 .333 8 10 .444
Rider 2 6 .250 6 12 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s 69, Marist 62

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 8 1 .889 16 4 .800
Ohio 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Akron 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Buffalo 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Kent St. 5 4 .556 10 9 .526
Bowling Green 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
Miami (Ohio) 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Ball St. 3 4 .429 8 10 .444
N. Illinois 2 4 .333 5 11 .313
E. Michigan 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
Cent. Michigan 1 3 .250 2 13 .133
W. Michigan 0 8 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
NC Central 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Coppin St. 3 1 .750 4 15 .211
SC State 2 2 .500 10 10 .500
Howard 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
Morgan St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 3 .000 5 9 .357
Delaware St. 0 3 .000 2 14 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Drake 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Missouri St. 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
N. Iowa 6 3 .667 10 9 .526
Bradley 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
S. Illinois 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Illinois St. 3 5 .375 10 11 .476
Valparaiso 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
Indiana St. 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Evansville 1 7 .125 5 14 .263

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa 64, Evansville 59

Bradley 71, Valparaiso 56

Drake 89, Illinois St. 88, OT

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Colorado St. 6 1 .857 16 1 .941
Wyoming 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Fresno St. 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
San Diego St. 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Nevada 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
Air Force 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
UNLV 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Utah St. 2 5 .286 11 9 .550
San Jose St. 0 6 .000 7 11 .389
New Mexico 0 7 .000 7 13 .350

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. 75, San Diego St. 57

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 8 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Bryant 7 1 .875 11 8 .579
LIU 5 3 .625 8 10 .444
Merrimack 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Mount St. Mary’s 4 4 .500 8 12 .400
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Sacred Heart 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
St. Francis (NY) 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
CCSU 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 6 .250 2 16 .111

___

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

LIU at Bryant, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 8 0 1.000 18 2 .900
Morehead St. 7 0 1.000 15 5 .750
Belmont 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
SE Missouri 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
Tennessee Tech 2 3 .400 5 13 .278
Tennessee St. 3 5 .375 8 12 .400
UT Martin 3 5 .375 7 13 .350
Austin Peay 1 4 .200 5 10 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 1 5 .167 7 12 .368
E. Illinois 0 6 .000 2 17 .105

___

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at Belmont, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

