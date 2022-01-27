Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 6 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Stony Brook 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Binghamton 5 3 .625 8 9 .471
Albany (NY) 4 3 .571 8 11 .421
New Hampshire 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Hartford 2 2 .500 4 12 .250
UMBC 3 4 .429 8 10 .444
NJIT 3 5 .375 8 10 .444
Mass.-Lowell 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Maine 1 6 .143 4 14 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 72, Binghamton 60

Albany (NY) 64, Mass.-Lowell 62, OT

New Hampshire 73, Maine 61

Vermont 80, Stony Brook 67

UMBC 73, NJIT 69

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895
SMU 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
Temple 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Tulane 5 3 .625 8 9 .471
Cincinnati 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
UCF 4 4 .500 12 6 .667
Memphis 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
East Carolina 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Wichita St. 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
South Florida 1 5 .167 6 12 .333
Tulsa 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

SMU 74, South Florida 54

Wichita St. 84, UCF 79

Tulane 97, Tulsa 63

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulane, Noon

Temple at SMU, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 6 1 .857 16 3 .842
George Mason 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
VCU 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Dayton 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Saint Louis 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
St. Bonaventure 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Richmond 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Rhode Island 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Saint Joseph’s 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Fordham 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
George Washington 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
UMass 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Duquesne 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
La Salle 1 6 .143 6 11 .353

___

Wednesday’s Games

George Mason 75, St. Bonaventure 66

UMass 77, La Salle 71

Saint Joseph’s 72, Duquesne 61

Saint Louis 80, George Washington 67

VCU 70, Davidson 68

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Davidson, Noon

Saint Louis at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 7 2 .778 15 5 .750
Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
Notre Dame 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
Wake Forest 7 3 .700 17 4 .810
North Carolina 6 3 .667 14 6 .700
Florida St. 6 3 .667 13 6 .684
Virginia 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Louisville 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Clemson 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Syracuse 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
Boston College 3 6 .333 8 11 .421
Pittsburgh 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
NC State 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
Georgia Tech 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
Virginia Tech 2 7 .222 10 10 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Carolina 58, Boston College 47

Miami 78, Virginia Tech 75

Georgia Tech 75, Florida St. 61

Notre Dame 73, NC State 65

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Georgia Tech, Noon

Duke at Louisville, Noon

NC State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 6 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Liberty 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Bellarmine 5 1 .833 11 9 .550
Kennesaw St. 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Jacksonville 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 12 8 .600
E. Kentucky 2 4 .333 10 10 .500
Lipscomb 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
Stetson 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
North Alabama 1 5 .167 8 11 .421
North Florida 0 6 .000 4 16 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Florida, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 6 1 .857 17 2 .895
Baylor 6 2 .750 18 2 .900
Texas 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Texas Tech 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
TCU 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Iowa St. 3 5 .375 15 5 .750
Oklahoma 3 5 .375 13 7 .650
Oklahoma St. 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
West Virginia 2 5 .286 13 6 .684
Kansas St. 2 6 .250 10 9 .526

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. 84, Oklahoma St. 81, OT

Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 62

Saturday’s Games

LSU at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 7 1 .875 17 2 .895
Villanova 8 2 .800 15 5 .750
UConn 5 2 .714 14 4 .778
Marquette 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Creighton 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Xavier 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
St. John’s 3 4 .429 11 7 .611
Seton Hall 3 6 .333 12 7 .632
Butler 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
DePaul 1 8 .111 10 9 .526
Georgetown 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler 72, Creighton 55

Providence 65, Xavier 62

Marquette 73, Seton Hall 63

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Butler, Noon

Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 7 1 .875 14 5 .737
N. Colorado 5 1 .833 10 8 .556
Montana St. 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Montana 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
S. Utah 5 2 .714 11 6 .647
E. Washington 5 3 .625 11 8 .579
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 7 11 .389
Portland St. 2 6 .250 4 12 .250
Idaho 2 7 .222 5 14 .263
Sacramento St. 1 7 .125 5 10 .333
Idaho St. 1 8 .111 3 15 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 6 0 1.000 14 5 .737
Winthrop 6 1 .857 13 7 .650
SC-Upstate 5 2 .714 8 11 .421
Campbell 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
NC A&T 4 3 .571 9 12 .429
UNC-Asheville 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
High Point 3 3 .500 9 11 .450
Radford 2 5 .286 6 13 .316
Presbyterian 1 5 .167 9 12 .429
Hampton 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Charleston Southern 1 6 .143 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop 95, SC-Upstate 91, OT

Campbell 75, Hampton 60

Presbyterian 62, Charleston Southern 61

High Point 63, Radford 58

Longwood 79, NC A&T 71

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 7 2 .778 14 5 .737
Wisconsin 6 2 .750 15 3 .833
Michigan St. 6 2 .750 15 4 .789
Ohio St. 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Purdue 5 3 .625 16 3 .842
Indiana 6 4 .600 15 5 .750
Michigan 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Rutgers 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Iowa 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Maryland 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Penn St. 3 6 .333 8 9 .471
Minnesota 2 5 .286 11 5 .688
Northwestern 2 7 .222 9 9 .500
Nebraska 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan 72, Northwestern 70

Indiana 74, Penn St. 57

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Hawaii 4 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Long Beach St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
UC Davis 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
UC Santa Barbara 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
CS Bakersfield 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
UC Irvine 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
Cal Poly 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
CS Northridge 1 5 .167 5 13 .278
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 8 10 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

