All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|2
|.882
|Arizona
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|2
|.889
|Southern Cal
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|3
|.850
|Stanford
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|6
|.667
|Oregon
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Washington St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Colorado
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|Arizona St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|11
|.353
|California
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|11
|.450
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|13
|.381
___
UCLA 81, California 57
Stanford 64, Southern Cal 61
Washington 60, Colorado 58
Arizona St. at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 5 p.m.
California at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Washington St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|10
|.444
|Navy
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Army
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Lehigh
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|13
|.381
|Boston U.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|American
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Holy Cross
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|15
|.167
|Bucknell
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
___
Colgate at Boston U., 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
Lafayette at Army, 1 p.m.
American at Navy, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Arkansas
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|LSU
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|4
|.800
|Alabama
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|South Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|Florida
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|11
|.421
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
___
LSU at TCU, Noon
West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Furman
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Mercer
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Wofford
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|ETSU
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|VMI
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|10
|.524
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Samford
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|8
|.600
|W. Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
___
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|1
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|SE Louisiana
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|McNeese St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Houston Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Incarnate Word
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
New Orleans 77, Houston Baptist 66
Nicholls 81, McNeese St. 71
Northwestern St. 79, Incarnate Word 70
Texas A&M-CC 86, SE Louisiana 71
Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at McNeese St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|Grambling St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Florida A&M
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|11
|.389
|Alcorn St.
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|Prairie View
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|14
|.263
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|15
|.211
|Jackson St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|MVSU
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
___
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Oral Roberts
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|UMKC
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|South Dakota
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Denver
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|11
|.421
|Omaha
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|18
|.143
|North Dakota
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Oral Roberts 100, Omaha 88
S. Dakota St. 96, North Dakota 61
N. Dakota St. 74, South Dakota 62, OT
UMKC 72, Denver 61
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Denver, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
UMKC at Omaha, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|South Alabama
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Arkansas St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Troy
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|11
|.450
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Texas St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|UALR
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Georgia Southern
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia St.
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
___
Appalachian St. 61, Arkansas St. 54
Coastal Carolina 65, UALR 49
Georgia Southern 50, Louisiana-Monroe 45
Georgia St. 68, Louisiana-Lafayette 64
South Alabama 82, Troy 63
Texas-Arlington 70, Texas St. 58
Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
UALR at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Texas St., 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|4
|.800
|BYU
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|5
|.773
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Portland
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|9
|.550
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
|Pepperdine
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
Portland 64, Pacific 56
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 72, San Francisco 70
San Diego 64, Pepperdine 56
Gonzaga 89, Loyola Marymount 55
Santa Clara 77, BYU 76
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Portland at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
BYU at Pacific, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|9
|.591
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Grand Canyon
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Tarleton St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Dixie St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Chicago St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Utah Valley St. 101, Chicago St. 87
Dixie St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
