The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 7 1 .875 15 2 .882
Arizona 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
Southern Cal 7 3 .700 17 3 .850
Stanford 5 3 .625 12 6 .667
Oregon 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Washington 5 3 .625 10 8 .556
Washington St. 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Colorado 5 5 .500 13 7 .650
Arizona St. 2 5 .286 6 11 .353
California 2 7 .222 9 11 .450
Oregon St. 1 6 .143 3 14 .176
Utah 1 10 .091 8 13 .381

___

Thursday’s Games

UCLA 81, California 57

Stanford 64, Southern Cal 61

Washington 60, Colorado 58

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 5 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 4 1 .800 8 10 .444
Navy 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
Loyola (Md.) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Army 6 3 .667 12 9 .571
Lehigh 6 3 .667 8 13 .381
Boston U. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Lafayette 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
American 2 5 .286 6 13 .316
Holy Cross 1 5 .167 3 15 .167
Bucknell 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

___

Friday’s Games

Colgate at Boston U., 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Army, 1 p.m.

American at Navy, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 8 0 1.000 19 1 .950
Kentucky 6 2 .750 16 4 .800
Arkansas 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Tennessee 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Texas A&M 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
LSU 4 4 .500 16 4 .800
Alabama 4 4 .500 13 7 .650
South Carolina 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
Florida 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Vanderbilt 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Missouri 2 5 .286 8 11 .421
Mississippi 2 6 .250 10 10 .500
Georgia 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 7 1 .875 17 4 .810
Furman 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Mercer 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
UNC-Greensboro 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Wofford 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
ETSU 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
VMI 4 5 .444 11 10 .524
The Citadel 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Samford 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
W. Carolina 2 6 .250 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 4 0 1.000 11 8 .579
Texas A&M-CC 3 1 .750 16 5 .762
Nicholls 2 2 .500 12 9 .571
SE Louisiana 2 2 .500 10 11 .476
McNeese St. 2 2 .500 8 13 .381
Houston Baptist 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
Northwestern St. 1 3 .250 5 16 .238
Incarnate Word 0 4 .000 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans 77, Houston Baptist 66

Nicholls 81, McNeese St. 71

Northwestern St. 79, Incarnate Word 70

Texas A&M-CC 86, SE Louisiana 71

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at McNeese St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 6 1 .857 12 8 .600
Grambling St. 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Florida A&M 5 2 .714 7 11 .389
Alcorn St. 5 2 .714 6 13 .316
Texas Southern 5 3 .625 7 10 .412
Prairie View 4 4 .500 4 14 .222
Bethune-Cookman 3 4 .429 5 14 .263
Alabama A&M 3 4 .429 4 13 .235
Alabama St. 3 4 .429 4 15 .211
Jackson St. 2 5 .286 4 14 .222
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
MVSU 1 7 .125 1 17 .056

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 9 0 1.000 18 4 .818
Oral Roberts 8 2 .800 14 7 .667
N. Dakota St. 6 3 .667 14 7 .667
UMKC 5 3 .625 12 8 .600
South Dakota 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
Denver 4 6 .400 8 15 .348
W. Illinois 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
St. Thomas (MN) 2 5 .286 8 11 .421
Omaha 2 8 .200 3 18 .143
North Dakota 0 8 .000 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts 100, Omaha 88

S. Dakota St. 96, North Dakota 61

N. Dakota St. 74, South Dakota 62, OT

UMKC 72, Denver 61

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

UMKC at Omaha, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 7 2 .778 13 9 .591
South Alabama 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Arkansas St. 4 2 .667 13 5 .722
Troy 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Texas-Arlington 5 4 .556 9 11 .450
Coastal Carolina 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 4 .500 9 9 .500
Texas St. 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
UALR 2 3 .400 7 10 .412
Georgia Southern 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 2 7 .222 10 11 .476
Georgia St. 1 4 .200 7 9 .438

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 61, Arkansas St. 54

Coastal Carolina 65, UALR 49

Georgia Southern 50, Louisiana-Monroe 45

Georgia St. 68, Louisiana-Lafayette 64

South Alabama 82, Troy 63

Texas-Arlington 70, Texas St. 58

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

UALR at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 4 1 .800 16 4 .800
BYU 5 2 .714 17 5 .773
San Diego 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 13 7 .650
San Francisco 3 3 .500 16 5 .762
Portland 2 3 .400 11 9 .550
Loyola Marymount 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
Pacific 0 4 .000 5 13 .278
Pepperdine 0 7 .000 6 16 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 64, Pacific 56

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 72, San Francisco 70

San Diego 64, Pepperdine 56

Gonzaga 89, Loyola Marymount 55

Santa Clara 77, BYU 76

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Portland at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

BYU at Pacific, 9:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Sam Houston St. 8 1 .889 13 9 .591
New Mexico St. 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Grand Canyon 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Utah Valley St. 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Stephen F. Austin 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Abilene Christian 4 5 .444 13 7 .650
Tarleton St. 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
Dixie St. 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Cal Baptist 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Chicago St. 2 5 .286 6 14 .300
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 7 .125 6 14 .300
Lamar 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah Valley St. 101, Chicago St. 87

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

