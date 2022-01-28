On Air: Cyber Chat
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 7 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Towson 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Hofstra 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Delaware 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Drexel 4 3 .571 9 8 .529
James Madison 3 4 .429 12 6 .667
Elon 3 5 .375 6 15 .286
William & Mary 3 5 .375 4 17 .190
Coll. of Charleston 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Northeastern 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Hofstra 76, Coll. of Charleston 73

Elon 61, William & Mary 54

Drexel 88, James Madison 82

Delaware at Towson, delayed

UNC-Wilmington 67, Northeastern 62

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at Towson, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 7 1 .875 17 4 .810
Louisiana Tech 7 1 .875 16 4 .800
North Texas 7 1 .875 14 4 .778
Middle Tennessee 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Charlotte 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
UTEP 5 3 .625 12 8 .600
FAU 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
Rice 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
Old Dominion 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
FIU 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
W. Kentucky 2 5 .286 10 10 .500
Southern Miss. 1 5 .167 6 13 .316
UTSA 1 7 .125 8 13 .381
Marshall 0 7 .000 7 13 .350

___

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 81, Marshall 79

Louisiana Tech 80, Rice 63

North Texas 63, Southern Miss. 54

UTSA 73, FIU 66

UTEP 70, FAU 68

UAB 68, W. Kentucky 65

Saturday’s Games

FAU at UTSA, 2 p.m.

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 9 1 .900 13 4 .765
Oakland 8 1 .889 15 5 .750
Wright St. 8 3 .727 11 9 .550
Detroit 5 3 .625 7 10 .412
Fort Wayne 6 4 .600 11 8 .579
N. Kentucky 5 4 .556 9 9 .500
Youngstown St. 5 6 .455 11 10 .524
Milwaukee 5 7 .417 7 14 .333
Ill.-Chicago 3 6 .333 7 11 .389
Green Bay 3 7 .300 4 15 .211
Robert Morris 2 9 .182 4 16 .200
IUPUI 0 8 .000 1 17 .056

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 80, Ill.-Chicago 67

Robert Morris 77, Milwaukee 53

Youngstown St. 63, Green Bay 50

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, Noon

Fort Wayne at Wright St., Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Yale 3 1 .750 9 9 .500
Penn 4 2 .667 7 12 .368
Harvard 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Cornell 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Brown 2 4 .333 10 11 .476
Dartmouth 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
Columbia 1 4 .200 4 13 .235

___

Friday’s Games

Penn at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 4 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 9 0 1.000 17 3 .850
St. Peter’s 6 2 .750 8 7 .533
Monmouth (NJ) 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Quinnipiac 5 4 .556 10 7 .588
Siena 3 3 .500 6 8 .429
Manhattan 3 4 .429 10 6 .625
Fairfield 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Canisius 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Marist 3 6 .333 8 10 .444
Niagara 3 6 .333 8 10 .444
Rider 2 6 .250 6 12 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Canisius at Rider, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 8 1 .889 16 4 .800
Ohio 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Akron 6 2 .750 13 5 .722
Buffalo 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Kent St. 5 4 .556 10 9 .526
Ball St. 4 4 .500 9 10 .474
Bowling Green 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
Miami (Ohio) 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
E. Michigan 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
N. Illinois 2 5 .286 5 12 .294
Cent. Michigan 1 3 .250 2 13 .133
W. Michigan 0 8 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Ball St. 74, N. Illinois 67

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
NC Central 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Coppin St. 3 1 .750 4 15 .211
SC State 2 2 .500 10 10 .500
Howard 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
Morgan St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 3 .000 5 9 .357
Delaware St. 0 3 .000 2 14 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 7 1 .875 16 3 .842
Drake 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Missouri St. 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
N. Iowa 6 3 .667 10 9 .526
Bradley 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
Illinois St. 3 5 .375 10 11 .476
S. Illinois 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
Valparaiso 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
Indiana St. 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Evansville 1 7 .125 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 44, S. Illinois 39

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 7 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Colorado St. 6 1 .857 16 1 .941
Wyoming 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Fresno St. 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
San Diego St. 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Nevada 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
Air Force 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
UNLV 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Utah St. 2 5 .286 11 9 .550
San Jose St. 0 6 .000 7 11 .389
New Mexico 0 7 .000 7 13 .350

___

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 9 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Bryant 8 1 .889 12 8 .600
Mount St. Mary’s 5 4 .556 9 12 .429
LIU 5 4 .556 8 11 .421
Merrimack 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
Sacred Heart 3 6 .333 7 15 .318
St. Francis (NY) 3 6 .333 6 14 .300
CCSU 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 7 .222 2 17 .105

___

Thursday’s Games

Bryant 76, Merrimack 67

CCSU 65, LIU 62

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 56

St. Francis (NY) 71, Sacred Heart 66

Wagner 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

Saturday’s Games

LIU at Bryant, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 9 0 1.000 19 2 .905
Morehead St. 8 0 1.000 16 5 .762
Belmont 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Tennessee St. 4 5 .444 9 12 .429
SE Missouri 3 4 .429 8 12 .400
UT Martin 3 6 .333 7 14 .333
Tennessee Tech 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Austin Peay 1 5 .167 5 11 .313
SIU-Edwardsville 1 6 .143 7 13 .350
E. Illinois 1 6 .143 3 17 .150

___

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. 80, Tennessee Tech 75

Belmont 75, Austin Peay 67

Tennessee St. 75, SIU-Edwardsville 70

Morehead St. 74, SE Missouri 73, OT

E. Illinois 58, UT Martin 53

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at Belmont, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

