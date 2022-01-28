Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Towson
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Hofstra
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Drexel
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|James Madison
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|Elon
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|17
|.190
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Northeastern
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Hofstra 76, Coll. of Charleston 73
Elon 61, William & Mary 54
Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.
Drexel 88, James Madison 82
Delaware at Towson, delayed
UNC-Wilmington 67, Northeastern 62
Drexel at Towson, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|North Texas
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|4
|.778
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|FAU
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Rice
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Old Dominion
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|FIU
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|UTSA
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|Marshall
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Middle Tennessee 81, Marshall 79
Louisiana Tech 80, Rice 63
North Texas 63, Southern Miss. 54
UTSA 73, FIU 66
UTEP 70, FAU 68
UAB 68, W. Kentucky 65
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
FAU at UTSA, 2 p.m.
Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|4
|.765
|Oakland
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|5
|.750
|Wright St.
|8
|3
|.727
|11
|9
|.550
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|Fort Wayne
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|8
|.579
|N. Kentucky
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|9
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Milwaukee
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|14
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|15
|.211
|Robert Morris
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|16
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
___
Detroit 80, Ill.-Chicago 67
Robert Morris 77, Milwaukee 53
Youngstown St. 63, Green Bay 50
Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, Noon
Fort Wayne at Wright St., Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Yale
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|9
|.500
|Penn
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Brown
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
___
Penn at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Dartmouth at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Brown, 4 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
|.850
|St. Peter’s
|6
|2
|.750
|8
|7
|.533
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|7
|.588
|Siena
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Manhattan
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|6
|.625
|Fairfield
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Canisius
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Marist
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Niagara
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Rider
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|12
|.333
___
Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Marist at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Iona, 1 p.m.
Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Canisius at Rider, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|4
|.800
|Ohio
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Akron
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Kent St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|9
|.526
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Bowling Green
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|E. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|N. Illinois
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|12
|.294
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|W. Michigan
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Ball St. 74, N. Illinois 67
Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|NC Central
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|15
|.211
|SC State
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Howard
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Drake
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Missouri St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|Bradley
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|Illinois St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|S. Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Valparaiso
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Indiana St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Evansville
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
___
Loyola Chicago 44, S. Illinois 39
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Colorado St.
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|1
|.941
|Wyoming
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Fresno St.
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Nevada
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Air Force
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|UNLV
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Utah St.
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|9
|.550
|San Jose St.
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|New Mexico
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Utah St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Bryant
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|8
|.600
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|12
|.429
|LIU
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|11
|.421
|Merrimack
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Sacred Heart
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|St. Francis (NY)
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|CCSU
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|17
|.105
___
Bryant 76, Merrimack 67
CCSU 65, LIU 62
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 56
St. Francis (NY) 71, Sacred Heart 66
Wagner 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 54
LIU at Bryant, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|Morehead St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Belmont
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Tennessee St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|12
|.429
|SE Missouri
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|UT Martin
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Austin Peay
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|11
|.313
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|13
|.350
|E. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|17
|.150
___
Murray St. 80, Tennessee Tech 75
Belmont 75, Austin Peay 67
Tennessee St. 75, SIU-Edwardsville 70
Morehead St. 74, SE Missouri 73, OT
E. Illinois 58, UT Martin 53
UT Martin at Belmont, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments