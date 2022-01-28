Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Stony Brook
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Binghamton
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|9
|.471
|Albany (NY)
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|11
|.421
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Hartford
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|UMBC
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|NJIT
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|10
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Maine
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|14
|.222
___
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.
UMBC at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|SMU
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|Temple
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Tulane
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|9
|.471
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|UCF
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|East Carolina
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Wichita St.
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|South Florida
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Memphis 71, East Carolina 54
Wichita St. at Tulane, Noon
Temple at SMU, 3 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|3
|.842
|George Mason
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Dayton
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Saint Louis
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Richmond
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Fordham
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|UMass
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Duquesne
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|La Salle
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|11
|.353
___
Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Davidson, Noon
Saint Louis at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.
Fordham at George Washington, Noon
George Mason at UMass, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Duke
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|3
|.842
|Notre Dame
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Wake Forest
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|4
|.810
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Florida St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Louisville
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Clemson
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Syracuse
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Boston College
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|NC State
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Virginia Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|10
|.500
___
Miami at Georgia Tech, Noon
Duke at Louisville, Noon
NC State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|14
|6
|.700
|Liberty
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|6
|.700
|Bellarmine
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|9
|.571
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|Jacksonville
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|8
|.619
|E. Kentucky
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|11
|.476
|Lipscomb
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|13
|.409
|Stetson
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|North Alabama
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
|North Florida
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|16
|.238
___
Florida Gulf Coast 77, E. Kentucky 73
Jacksonville 66, Lipscomb 59
Liberty 72, North Alabama 53
Jacksonville St. 70, Kennesaw St. 64
Bellarmine 72, Stetson 47
North Florida 93, Cent. Arkansas 74
E. Kentucky at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|2
|.895
|Baylor
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|2
|.900
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Iowa St.
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|5
|.750
|Oklahoma
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|7
|.650
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|6
|.684
|Kansas St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
___
LSU at TCU, Noon
West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|2
|.895
|Villanova
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|5
|.750
|UConn
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|Marquette
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Creighton
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Xavier
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|St. John’s
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Seton Hall
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Butler
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
Georgetown at Butler, Noon
Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m.
St. John’s at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Providence, 12:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|5
|.750
|Montana St.
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Montana
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|9
|.526
|E. Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|9
|.550
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacramento St.
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|10
|.375
|Portland St.
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|13
|.235
|Idaho
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|Idaho St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
___
Weber St. 85, N. Colorado 76
Montana 81, Idaho 62
Montana St. 69, E. Washington 65
S. Utah 85, Portland St. 82, OT
Sacramento St. 61, Idaho St. 60
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Winthrop
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|7
|.650
|SC-Upstate
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|11
|.421
|Campbell
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|NC A&T
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|12
|.429
|High Point
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|11
|.450
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Radford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Presbyterian
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|12
|.429
|Hampton
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|Charleston Southern
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|15
|.211
___
Gardner-Webb 61, UNC-Asheville 55
High Point at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Radford at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|3
|.842
|Illinois
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|5
|.737
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Ohio St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Purdue
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|3
|.850
|Indiana
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|5
|.750
|Michigan
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Rutgers
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Iowa
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|6
|.700
|Maryland
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Penn St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Northwestern
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|9
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Wisconsin 73, Nebraska 65
Ohio St. 75, Minnesota 64
Purdue 83, Iowa 73
Michigan at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Hawaii
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|UC Riverside
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UC Irvine
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|8
|.429
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|12
|.294
|CS Northridge
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|11
|.421
___
Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Davis 58
UC Irvine 57, CS Bakersfield 52
Long Beach St. 68, UC Riverside 62
Cal Poly 59, UC San Diego 55
Hawaii 72, CS Northridge 65
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
