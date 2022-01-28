On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 6 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Stony Brook 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Binghamton 5 3 .625 8 9 .471
Albany (NY) 4 3 .571 8 11 .421
New Hampshire 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Hartford 2 2 .500 4 12 .250
UMBC 3 4 .429 8 10 .444
NJIT 3 5 .375 8 10 .444
Mass.-Lowell 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Maine 1 6 .143 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895
SMU 6 1 .857 15 4 .789
Temple 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Tulane 5 3 .625 8 9 .471
Cincinnati 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
Memphis 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
UCF 4 4 .500 12 6 .667
East Carolina 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
Wichita St. 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
South Florida 1 5 .167 6 12 .333
Tulsa 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 71, East Carolina 54

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulane, Noon

Temple at SMU, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 6 1 .857 16 3 .842
George Mason 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
VCU 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Dayton 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Saint Louis 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
St. Bonaventure 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Richmond 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Rhode Island 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Saint Joseph’s 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Fordham 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
George Washington 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
UMass 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Duquesne 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
La Salle 1 6 .143 6 11 .353

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Davidson, Noon

Saint Louis at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham at George Washington, Noon

George Mason at UMass, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 7 2 .778 15 5 .750
Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
Notre Dame 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
Wake Forest 7 3 .700 17 4 .810
North Carolina 6 3 .667 14 6 .700
Florida St. 6 3 .667 13 6 .684
Virginia 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Louisville 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Clemson 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Syracuse 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
Boston College 3 6 .333 8 11 .421
Pittsburgh 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
NC State 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
Georgia Tech 2 6 .250 9 10 .474
Virginia Tech 2 7 .222 10 10 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Georgia Tech, Noon

Duke at Louisville, Noon

NC State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 7 0 1.000 14 6 .700
Liberty 5 0 1.000 14 6 .700
Bellarmine 6 1 .857 12 9 .571
Kennesaw St. 4 2 .667 9 10 .474
Jacksonville 4 3 .571 12 7 .632
Cent. Arkansas 3 3 .500 6 13 .316
Florida Gulf Coast 3 4 .429 13 8 .619
E. Kentucky 2 5 .286 10 11 .476
Lipscomb 2 5 .286 9 13 .409
Stetson 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
North Alabama 1 6 .143 8 12 .400
North Florida 1 6 .143 5 16 .238

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 77, E. Kentucky 73

Jacksonville 66, Lipscomb 59

Liberty 72, North Alabama 53

Jacksonville St. 70, Kennesaw St. 64

Bellarmine 72, Stetson 47

North Florida 93, Cent. Arkansas 74

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 6 1 .857 17 2 .895
Baylor 6 2 .750 18 2 .900
Texas 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Texas Tech 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
TCU 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Iowa St. 3 5 .375 15 5 .750
Oklahoma 3 5 .375 13 7 .650
Oklahoma St. 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
West Virginia 2 5 .286 13 6 .684
Kansas St. 2 6 .250 10 9 .526

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 7 1 .875 17 2 .895
Villanova 8 2 .800 15 5 .750
UConn 5 2 .714 14 4 .778
Marquette 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Creighton 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Xavier 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
St. John’s 3 4 .429 11 7 .611
Seton Hall 3 6 .333 12 7 .632
Butler 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
DePaul 1 8 .111 10 9 .526
Georgetown 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Butler, Noon

Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m.

St. John’s at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marquette at Providence, 12:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 8 1 .889 15 5 .750
Montana St. 7 2 .778 15 5 .750
Montana 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
S. Utah 6 2 .750 12 6 .667
N. Colorado 5 2 .714 10 9 .526
E. Washington 5 4 .556 11 9 .550
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 7 11 .389
Sacramento St. 2 7 .222 6 10 .375
Portland St. 2 7 .222 4 13 .235
Idaho 2 8 .200 5 15 .250
Idaho St. 1 9 .100 3 16 .158

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. 85, N. Colorado 76

Montana 81, Idaho 62

Montana St. 69, E. Washington 65

S. Utah 85, Portland St. 82, OT

Sacramento St. 61, Idaho St. 60

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 6 0 1.000 14 5 .737
Winthrop 6 1 .857 13 7 .650
SC-Upstate 5 2 .714 8 11 .421
Campbell 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Gardner-Webb 4 3 .571 10 10 .500
NC A&T 4 3 .571 9 12 .429
High Point 3 3 .500 9 11 .450
UNC-Asheville 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Radford 2 5 .286 6 13 .316
Presbyterian 1 5 .167 9 12 .429
Hampton 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Charleston Southern 1 6 .143 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 61, UNC-Asheville 55

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 7 2 .778 16 3 .842
Illinois 7 2 .778 14 5 .737
Michigan St. 6 2 .750 15 4 .789
Ohio St. 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
Purdue 6 3 .667 17 3 .850
Indiana 6 4 .600 15 5 .750
Michigan 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Rutgers 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Iowa 4 5 .444 14 6 .700
Maryland 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Penn St. 3 6 .333 8 9 .471
Minnesota 2 6 .250 11 6 .647
Northwestern 2 7 .222 9 9 .500
Nebraska 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin 73, Nebraska 65

Ohio St. 75, Minnesota 64

Purdue 83, Iowa 73

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Hawaii 5 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Long Beach St. 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
UC Riverside 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
UC Irvine 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
UC Davis 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
UC Santa Barbara 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
CS Bakersfield 1 4 .200 6 8 .429
Cal Poly 1 4 .200 5 12 .294
CS Northridge 1 6 .143 5 14 .263
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 8 11 .421

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Davis 58

UC Irvine 57, CS Bakersfield 52

Long Beach St. 68, UC Riverside 62

Cal Poly 59, UC San Diego 55

Friday’s Games

Hawaii 72, CS Northridge 65

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

