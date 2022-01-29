On Air: This Just In!
The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 7 1 .875 17 2 .895
UCLA 7 1 .875 15 2 .882
Southern Cal 7 3 .700 17 3 .850
Stanford 5 3 .625 12 6 .667
Oregon 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Washington 5 3 .625 10 8 .556
Washington St. 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Colorado 5 5 .500 13 7 .650
Arizona St. 2 6 .250 6 12 .333
California 2 7 .222 9 11 .450
Oregon St. 1 6 .143 3 14 .176
Utah 1 10 .091 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 67, Arizona St. 56

California at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Army 7 3 .700 13 9 .591
Loyola (Md.) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Colgate 4 2 .667 8 11 .421
Boston U. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Lehigh 6 4 .600 8 14 .364
Lafayette 2 5 .286 5 13 .278
Holy Cross 2 5 .286 4 15 .211
American 2 6 .250 6 14 .300
Bucknell 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

___

Friday’s Games

Boston U. 76, Colgate 72

Holy Cross 67, Lehigh 65

Saturday’s Games

Army 60, Lafayette 56

Navy 47, American 45

Sunday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colgate at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 8 0 1.000 20 1 .952
Kentucky 6 2 .750 16 4 .800
Arkansas 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Tennessee 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Texas A&M 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
Mississippi St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
LSU 4 4 .500 16 5 .762
Alabama 4 4 .500 13 7 .650
South Carolina 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
Florida 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Vanderbilt 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Missouri 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
Mississippi 2 6 .250 10 10 .500
Georgia 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 77, LSU 68

Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68

Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68

Iowa St. 67, Missouri 50

Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Furman 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Mercer 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
VMI 5 5 .500 12 10 .545
UNC-Greensboro 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Wofford 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
ETSU 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
Samford 3 6 .333 13 8 .619
The Citadel 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
W. Carolina 2 7 .222 8 14 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 75, The Citadel 62

VMI 83, ETSU 79

Samford 74, W. Carolina 64

Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 4 0 1.000 11 8 .579
Texas A&M-CC 3 1 .750 16 5 .762
Nicholls 2 2 .500 12 9 .571
SE Louisiana 2 2 .500 10 11 .476
McNeese St. 2 2 .500 8 13 .381
Houston Baptist 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
Northwestern St. 1 3 .250 5 16 .238
Incarnate Word 0 4 .000 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at McNeese St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 6 1 .857 12 8 .600
Grambling St. 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Florida A&M 5 2 .714 7 11 .389
Alcorn St. 5 2 .714 6 13 .316
Texas Southern 5 3 .625 7 10 .412
Prairie View 4 4 .500 4 14 .222
Bethune-Cookman 3 4 .429 5 14 .263
Alabama A&M 3 4 .429 4 13 .235
Alabama St. 3 4 .429 4 15 .211
Jackson St. 2 5 .286 4 14 .222
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
MVSU 1 7 .125 1 17 .056

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 10 0 1.000 19 4 .826
Oral Roberts 9 2 .818 15 7 .682
UMKC 5 3 .625 12 8 .600
N. Dakota St. 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
South Dakota 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
W. Illinois 4 5 .444 13 8 .619
Denver 4 7 .364 8 16 .333
St. Thomas (MN) 2 6 .250 8 12 .400
Omaha 2 8 .200 3 18 .143
North Dakota 0 8 .000 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 80, N. Dakota St. 76

W. Illinois 81, St. Thomas (MN) 52

Oral Roberts 89, Denver 80

UMKC at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 8 2 .800 14 9 .609
South Alabama 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Arkansas St. 5 2 .714 14 5 .737
Troy 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Texas-Arlington 5 4 .556 9 11 .450
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 4 .500 9 9 .500
Texas St. 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Coastal Carolina 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
Georgia St. 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
UALR 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Georgia Southern 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 2 8 .200 10 12 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. 73, Coastal Carolina 66

Georgia St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Appalachian St. 72, UALR 57

Texas-Arlington at Texas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 4 1 .800 16 4 .800
BYU 5 2 .714 17 5 .773
San Diego 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 13 7 .650
San Francisco 3 3 .500 16 5 .762
Portland 2 3 .400 11 9 .550
Loyola Marymount 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
Pacific 0 4 .000 5 13 .278
Pepperdine 0 7 .000 6 16 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Portland at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

BYU at Pacific, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
New Mexico St. 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Sam Houston St. 8 2 .800 13 10 .565
Grand Canyon 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Utah Valley St. 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Stephen F. Austin 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Dixie St. 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
Abilene Christian 4 5 .444 13 7 .650
Tarleton St. 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
Cal Baptist 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Chicago St. 2 6 .250 6 15 .286
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 7 .125 6 14 .300
Lamar 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. 79, Chicago St. 65

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Seattle 78, Sam Houston St. 63

Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

