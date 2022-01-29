All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|2
|.895
|UCLA
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|2
|.882
|Southern Cal
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|3
|.850
|Stanford
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|6
|.667
|Oregon
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Washington St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Colorado
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|Arizona St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|12
|.333
|California
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|11
|.450
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|13
|.381
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 67, Arizona St. 56
California at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Washington St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Army
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|9
|.591
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Colgate
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Boston U.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Lehigh
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|14
|.364
|Lafayette
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|Holy Cross
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|15
|.211
|American
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Bucknell
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
___
Friday’s Games
Boston U. 76, Colgate 72
Holy Cross 67, Lehigh 65
Saturday’s Games
Army 60, Lafayette 56
Navy 47, American 45
Sunday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colgate at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|8
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Arkansas
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|LSU
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Alabama
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|South Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|Florida
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 77, LSU 68
Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68
Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68
Iowa St. 67, Missouri 50
Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|Furman
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Mercer
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|VMI
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Wofford
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|ETSU
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Samford
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|The Citadel
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|W. Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|14
|.364
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga 75, The Citadel 62
VMI 83, ETSU 79
Samford 74, W. Carolina 64
Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|1
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|SE Louisiana
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|McNeese St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Houston Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Incarnate Word
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans at McNeese St., 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|Grambling St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Florida A&M
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|11
|.389
|Alcorn St.
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|Prairie View
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|14
|.263
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|15
|.211
|Jackson St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|MVSU
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Jackson St., 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|Oral Roberts
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|7
|.682
|UMKC
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|South Dakota
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|W. Illinois
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Denver
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
|Omaha
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|18
|.143
|North Dakota
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 80, N. Dakota St. 76
W. Illinois 81, St. Thomas (MN) 52
Oral Roberts 89, Denver 80
UMKC at Omaha, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|South Alabama
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Arkansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Troy
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|11
|.450
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Texas St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|Georgia St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Georgia Southern
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas St. 73, Coastal Carolina 66
Georgia St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Appalachian St. 72, UALR 57
Texas-Arlington at Texas St., 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|4
|.800
|BYU
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|5
|.773
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Portland
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|9
|.550
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
|Pepperdine
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Portland at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
BYU at Pacific, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|10
|.565
|Grand Canyon
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Dixie St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Abilene Christian
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Tarleton St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Cal Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Chicago St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Dixie St. 79, Chicago St. 65
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Seattle 78, Sam Houston St. 63
Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments