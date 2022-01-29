On Air: This Just In!
The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 7 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Towson 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Hofstra 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Delaware 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Drexel 4 4 .500 9 9 .500
James Madison 3 4 .429 12 6 .667
Elon 3 5 .375 6 15 .286
William & Mary 3 5 .375 4 17 .190
Coll. of Charleston 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Northeastern 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson 66, Drexel 62

Coll. of Charleston 81, Northeastern 63

Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 7 1 .875 17 4 .810
Louisiana Tech 7 1 .875 16 4 .800
North Texas 7 1 .875 14 4 .778
Middle Tennessee 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Charlotte 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
UTEP 5 3 .625 12 8 .600
FAU 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Rice 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
Old Dominion 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
FIU 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
W. Kentucky 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Southern Miss. 1 6 .143 6 14 .300
UTSA 1 8 .111 8 14 .364
Marshall 0 7 .000 7 13 .350

___

Saturday’s Games

FAU 73, UTSA 64

Rice 76, Southern Miss. 62

Middle Tennessee 93, W. Kentucky 85

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 10 1 .909 14 4 .778
Oakland 9 1 .900 16 5 .762
Wright St. 8 4 .667 11 10 .524
Detroit 5 3 .625 7 10 .412
N. Kentucky 6 4 .600 10 9 .526
Fort Wayne 6 5 .545 11 9 .550
Youngstown St. 6 6 .500 12 10 .545
Milwaukee 5 8 .385 7 15 .318
Ill.-Chicago 3 7 .300 7 12 .368
Green Bay 3 7 .300 4 15 .211
Robert Morris 2 9 .182 4 16 .200
IUPUI 0 8 .000 1 17 .056

___

Friday’s Games

N. Kentucky 59, Fort Wayne 49

Cleveland St. 71, Wright St. 67

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 86, Milwaukee 72

Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 74

Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, Noon

Fort Wayne at Wright St., Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Yale 3 1 .750 9 9 .500
Penn 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Cornell 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Harvard 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
Brown 2 4 .333 10 11 .476
Dartmouth 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
Columbia 1 5 .167 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Penn 78, Harvard 74

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 76, Columbia 63

Yale at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cornell at Brown, Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 9 0 1.000 17 3 .850
St. Peter’s 7 2 .778 9 7 .563
Monmouth (NJ) 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Quinnipiac 6 4 .600 11 7 .611
Siena 4 3 .571 7 8 .467
Fairfield 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
Manhattan 3 5 .375 10 7 .588
Canisius 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
Marist 3 7 .300 8 11 .421
Niagara 3 7 .300 8 11 .421
Rider 2 7 .222 6 13 .316

___

Friday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 72, Canisius 67

Fairfield 76, Rider 65

Siena 60, Niagara 56

St. Peter’s 77, Manhattan 51

Quinnipiac 94, Marist 87

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Canisius at Rider, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 9 1 .900 17 4 .810
Ohio 7 1 .875 16 3 .842
Akron 6 3 .667 13 6 .684
Kent St. 5 4 .556 10 9 .526
Ball St. 5 4 .556 10 10 .500
Buffalo 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Bowling Green 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
Miami (Ohio) 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
E. Michigan 3 5 .375 8 11 .421
N. Illinois 2 5 .286 5 12 .294
Cent. Michigan 1 3 .250 2 13 .133
W. Michigan 0 9 .000 4 16 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Ohio 74, Buffalo 53

Toledo 84, Akron 76

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan 85, Miami (Ohio) 75

Ball St. 83, W. Michigan 72

Cent. Michigan 69, N. Illinois 63

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
NC Central 2 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Coppin St. 3 1 .750 4 15 .211
SC State 2 2 .500 10 10 .500
Howard 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
Morgan St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 3 .000 5 9 .357
Delaware St. 0 3 .000 2 14 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 7 1 .875 16 3 .842
Drake 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
N. Iowa 7 3 .700 11 9 .550
Missouri St. 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Bradley 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
S. Illinois 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
Valparaiso 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
Illinois St. 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
Indiana St. 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Evansville 1 7 .125 5 14 .263

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 79, Illinois St. 64

Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Wyoming 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
Colorado St. 6 2 .750 16 2 .889
San Diego St. 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Fresno St. 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
UNLV 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Nevada 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
Air Force 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
Utah St. 2 5 .286 11 9 .550
New Mexico 1 7 .125 8 13 .381
San Jose St. 0 7 .000 7 12 .368

___

Friday’s Games

Wyoming 63, Air Force 61

UNLV 88, Colorado St. 74

New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 70

Boise St. 68, Fresno St. 63, OT

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 9 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Bryant 8 1 .889 12 8 .600
Mount St. Mary’s 5 4 .556 9 12 .429
LIU 5 4 .556 8 11 .421
Merrimack 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
Sacred Heart 3 6 .333 7 15 .318
St. Francis (NY) 3 6 .333 6 14 .300
CCSU 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 7 .222 2 17 .105

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

LIU at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 9 0 1.000 19 2 .905
Morehead St. 8 0 1.000 16 5 .762
Belmont 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Tennessee St. 4 5 .444 9 12 .429
SE Missouri 3 4 .429 8 12 .400
Tennessee Tech 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
UT Martin 3 7 .300 7 15 .318
Austin Peay 1 5 .167 5 11 .313
SIU-Edwardsville 1 6 .143 7 13 .350
E. Illinois 1 6 .143 3 17 .150

___

Saturday’s Games

Belmont 87, UT Martin 58

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

