COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Towson
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Hofstra
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Drexel
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|James Madison
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|Elon
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|17
|.190
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Northeastern
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Towson 66, Drexel 62
Coll. of Charleston 81, Northeastern 63
Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|North Texas
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|4
|.778
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|FAU
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Old Dominion
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|FIU
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Southern Miss.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
|UTSA
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
|Marshall
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Saturday’s Games
FAU 73, UTSA 64
Rice 76, Southern Miss. 62
Middle Tennessee 93, W. Kentucky 85
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|4
|.778
|Oakland
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|5
|.762
|Wright St.
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|N. Kentucky
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Fort Wayne
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|9
|.550
|Youngstown St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Milwaukee
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|15
|.318
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|12
|.368
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|15
|.211
|Robert Morris
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|16
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
___
Friday’s Games
N. Kentucky 59, Fort Wayne 49
Cleveland St. 71, Wright St. 67
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 86, Milwaukee 72
Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 74
Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, Noon
Fort Wayne at Wright St., Noon
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Yale
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|9
|.500
|Penn
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Harvard
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Dartmouth
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
Penn 78, Harvard 74
Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth 76, Columbia 63
Yale at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cornell at Brown, Noon
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
|.850
|St. Peter’s
|7
|2
|.778
|9
|7
|.563
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Quinnipiac
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Siena
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|8
|.467
|Fairfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Manhattan
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|7
|.588
|Canisius
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Marist
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|11
|.421
|Niagara
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|11
|.421
|Rider
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|13
|.316
___
Friday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 72, Canisius 67
Fairfield 76, Rider 65
Siena 60, Niagara 56
St. Peter’s 77, Manhattan 51
Quinnipiac 94, Marist 87
Sunday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, 1 p.m.
Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Canisius at Rider, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|4
|.810
|Ohio
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Kent St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|9
|.526
|Ball St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Bowling Green
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|N. Illinois
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|12
|.294
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|W. Michigan
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
Ohio 74, Buffalo 53
Toledo 84, Akron 76
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan 85, Miami (Ohio) 75
Ball St. 83, W. Michigan 72
Cent. Michigan 69, N. Illinois 63
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|NC Central
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|15
|.211
|SC State
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Howard
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
Saturday’s Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Drake
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Iowa
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|9
|.550
|Missouri St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Bradley
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|S. Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Valparaiso
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Illinois St.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Indiana St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Evansville
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa 79, Illinois St. 64
Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indiana St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Wyoming
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|Colorado St.
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|2
|.889
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Fresno St.
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|UNLV
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Nevada
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Air Force
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Utah St.
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|9
|.550
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|San Jose St.
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Friday’s Games
Wyoming 63, Air Force 61
UNLV 88, Colorado St. 74
New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 70
Boise St. 68, Fresno St. 63, OT
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|9
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|8
|.600
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|12
|.429
|LIU
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|11
|.421
|Merrimack
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Sacred Heart
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|St. Francis (NY)
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|CCSU
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|17
|.105
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
LIU at Bryant, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|Morehead St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Belmont
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Tennessee St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|12
|.429
|SE Missouri
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|UT Martin
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Austin Peay
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|11
|.313
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|13
|.350
|E. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|17
|.150
___
Saturday’s Games
Belmont 87, UT Martin 58
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
